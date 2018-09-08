The average parent considers approximately seven million baby names before ultimately deciding on one perfect moniker. Or at least that's what it feels like. It's a process that is equal parts fun and incredibly stressful because there are so many different factors to consider. Should it be common or unique? Gendered or unisex? Traditionally spelled or guaranteed never to be found on those personalized magnets kids always want? If you're struggling to pick the perfect name, you could just take it letter by letter. There are plenty of adorable baby names that start with the letter "H" for both boys and girls, and one just might be right for you.

Having named two babies myself, the best advice I can give anyone is that there's no need to rush the process or commit to a name that you aren't totally sure about. The perfect name is out there and you will eventually find it, even if it takes the entire nine months of pregnancy to do so. In fact, you might even need your little one to be born before you can really be sure your chosen name suits them.

Here are 25 heavenly, happy, and hopefully high-quality baby names to consider.

1 Harper Ekaterina Pokrovsky/Fotolia Despite being made famous decades ago by author Harper Lee, Harper still feels like a fairly modern name. Baby Center noted that it's among the top ten most popular names for 2018.

2 Henry Henry is a classic name with regal roots, and it's shooting up the popularity charts according to Nameberry. The name was in the top 20 for boys in 2017.

3 Harrison Last names as first names aren't everyone's cup of tea, but Harrison has risen through the ranks in the past few decades according to The Bump. Maybe Harrison Ford has something to do with it?

4 Hunter Hunter may have a masculine edge to it, but Baby Center noted that it's been used for girls, too.

5 Hadley An English name meaning "heather field," Hadley has been deemed modern and sophisticated by Nameberry.

6 Hayden The girl's name Hayden peaked around 2008 according to Baby Center. It's a last name turned first name that still feels pretty and delicate, perhaps thanks to actress Hayden Panettiere?

7 Hermione ShannonK/Fotolia Hermione may be for diehard Harry Potter fans only, but the name's history predates the books by thousands of years according to Nameberry. It's the female version of Hermes, the messenger to the gods in Greek mythology, the site explained.

8 Hector The boy name Hector is another moniker linked to Greek mythology according to Baby Name Wizard. He's the warrior killed by Achilles in The Aeneid— or for those who prefer the movie version, the dude played by Eric Bana in 2004's Troy.

9 Hope Hope as a girl's name has been around for hundreds of years, according to Nameberry. Along with Faith and Charity, it's one of the three Christian virtues that Puritans started using as baby names in the 17th century. Despite it's antiquated origins, it seems to be a classic that never totally goes out of style.

10 Hazel We may think of it as an eye color, but the name Hazel is actually derived from the plant according to Baby Center. After steadily falling in popularity through the 20th century, it's started to climb back up the charts recently. Perhaps that's thanks to Hazel Grace Lancaster, the fictional girl in the tear-jerker The Fault In Our Stars.

11 Hadrian Hadrian is a unique baby boy name choice that probably won't feel too "out there", thanks to the famed Hadrian's Wall in England.

12 Hadassah Hadassah is a biblical name that could be too dated for some. But Nameberry noted that you can give it a modern twist with a sweet and short nickname like Haddie.

13 Harley Harley is technically a unisex name, but The Bump noted that it's taken off as a girl's name recently. Perhaps parents are paying homage to the classic motorcycle?

14 Hardy I'll admit I'm biased on this one, since it's a name that's been used for generations in my family. Nameberry noted that Hardy is German name meaning bold and brave, and it's starting to gain more traction as a boy name in the U.S.

15 Hamal Hamal is an Arabic boys name with a sweet meaning: lamb, according to She Knows. It's a more unique alternative to the well known Jamal.

16 Holland pkproject /Fotolia If "place names" like Brooklyn or Dakota are feeling a little stale to you, Holland might be a breath of fresh air. Perhaps a babymoon to the actual place could help you decide?

17 Hudson Though it's traditionally been a male name, Baby Center noted that Hudson is also popping up for girls. It's been on the rise in popularity for more than a decade, hovering just outside the top 50 for 2018.

18 Heloise Heloise has a super girly feel to it. According to She Knows, it's a French variation of Louise.

19 Hero You might assume that Hero is meant for little boys, but it's actually linked to a female in Greek mythology according to Oh Baby Names. It could be the perfect name for your little super babe.

20 Helene If Helen feels a little too old-school for your taste, you might love the similar-yet-totally-different Helene. It's a French variation meaning "bright, shining one," according to Nameberry.

21 Hakeem You might see a lot more little boys named Hakeem running around in the next few years. Nameberry noted that it's one of the fast-rising boy names out there.

22 Hamish Oksana Kuzmina/fotolia Hamish comes with a Scottish flair. It's an alternative to the more common James, according to She Knows.

23 Haven The name Haven has been around for ages, but Jessica Alba really put it on the map when she chose it for her daughter in 2011 according to The Bump.

24 Honor Alba nabbed another H name for her daughter Honor. Baby Center noted that the name has seen a sharp bump in popularity in recent years.