25 Celebrities That Look Just Like Their Kids

Just like so-called "regular" people debate which parents or other family members that biological children might look like more or whose mannerisms, behaviors, likes, and dislikes they might resemble more, you can do the same with some celebrity families (and they might too in their private lives — who knows?). And if you pay attention to any famous families, you'll notice that there are quite a few celebrities that look just like their kids — they have their very own "mini me." Though some celebrity kids don't look all that much like their famous, glamorous parents, others are basically the spitting image of one parent or another and with just a glance, you know whose kid they likely are.

Some kids look more and more like family members as they grow older, mirroring more mannerisms, as well, as they age. Some celebrity kids do, as well. They too look more like their parents as they grow up, taking after their famous parents in appearance, mannerisms, and sometimes even career aspirations. From Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava and Demi Moore's daughter, Rumer, to Kate Moss's daughter, Lila Grace and Tom Hanks's son, Colin, some celebrity kids could very nearly pass for their famous, glamorous parents. That's how closely, in some cases, that they resemble one another. Celebrities have mini look-a-likes, just like you do.

1 Will & Jaden Smith Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Will and Jaden Smith aren't just look-a-like father and son, but they also share overlapping career aspirations. Will and Jaden have acted together and even started an eco-conscious water company, Just, which they didn't publicize was their company until several years after it launched, as the Associated Press (via the Chicago Tribune) reported.

2 Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, looks just like her mom. The Big Little Lies actress is also a musician and cover girl — she's super talented. And — fun fact — her godmother is actress Marisa Tomei.

3 Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There's little doubt that Ava Phillippe looks just like a younger version of her famous, talented mom, Reese Witherspoon, but she also looks quite like her dad, Ryan Phillippe. As W reported, Ava Phillippe has, in more recent years, launched her career as a full-fledged fashion model, appearing in a Rodarte lookbook for the brand's fall 2018 collection.

4 Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Superstar Meryl Streep and actress daughter Mamie Gummer certainly look a lot alike, whether you previously knew they were mother and daughter or not. Gummer told ABC News that there are a number of her mom's movies that she's chosen not to watch, for a variety of reasons. And two have actually worked together before — a baby Gummer played Streep's daughter in Heartburn and the two again worked together on Ricki and the Flash.

5 Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Carter Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JAY-Z and Beyoncé's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, looks more and more like her mom as she grows older. She and her younger siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, joined their parents on tour recently, as People reported. And earlier this year, the stylish six-year-old and her famous mom were spotted on a low-key shopping trip to Target, as Time reported. Just like you and your kids.

6 Kate Moss & Lila Grace Moss Hack Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model Kate Moss's daughter Lila Grace looks just like her famous mom. And she takes after her in more than just appearance, as well. Lila Grace Moss Hack became the face of UK-based brand Braid Bar (based inside Selfridges Oxford Street store in London) in 2017, as Vanity Fair reported.

7 Tom & Colin Hanks Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor and director Colin Hanks is basically just a younger version of his famous dad, Tom Hanks. And it looks like the elder Hanks is his son's biggest fan. While promoting his own movie, Bridge of Spies, in 2015, Tom Hanks also promoted Colin's documentary, All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Record, which was released around the same time, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

8 John Legend & Luna Stephens Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Little Luna looks a bit like both of her parents, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, but it's hard to doubt that she and her dad look especially alike, particularly when they're next to each other. Luna recently became a big sister, when the family welcomed baby Miles to the world earlier this year. Shortly thereafter, Luna hit the town with her famous parents for a fun day out, as Harper's Bazaar reported, looking like a mini-John.

9 Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber D Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Supermodel Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are alike in many more ways than just one. Though the mother-daughter duo does, of course, look a lot alike, they also have similar career aspirations, with Gerber even starring in a Versace campaign that looks like a sort of riff off of a photo from one of her mom's photoshoots for Vogue years ago, as Vogue reported.

10 Gordon & Jack Ramsay Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity chef and reality TV star Gordon Ramsay looks just like his son, Jack. Jack and his twin sister Holly turned 18 in January, Hello reported, noting that Gordon has previously told The Telegraph that Jack hopes to be a Marine one day.

11 Madonna & Lourdes Leon Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon attended the University of Michigan, making relatively few public appearances with her famous mom, People reported. But the look-a-like pair did make an appearance at the Jeremy Scott show at New York Fashion Week in late 2017.

12 Clint & Scott Eastwood scotteastwood on Instagram Clint Eastwood has been a Hollywood heavyweight for years, but son Scott is making a name for himself as an actor as well. The pair, who are 56 years apart in age, have worked together too, when Clint Eastwood cast Scott in his movie, Invictus, as Esquire reported.

13 Demi Moore & Rumer Willis Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rumer Willis looks like the spitting image of her famous mom, Demi Moore. Like her parents (her dad is Bruce Willis), Rumer opted to become an actress. The mother-daughter pair even lived together while in Chicago shooting Empire, the Chicago Tribune reported.

14 Kanye & Saint West kimkardashian on Instagram Though Kanye West's eldest daughter, North, tends to take after her mom, Kim Kardashian West, son Saint often looks a lot like his dad. StyleCaster noted that Kardashian West previously shared a Snapchat of son, Saint, looking just like his famous dad.

15 Tina Fey & Alice Richmond Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tina Fey has a definite mini-me in her daughter, Alice. And, like many other celebrity parents and children, young Alice has even worked with her mom, appearing on her mom's TV show, 30 Rock, as a younger version of Fey's character, Liz Lemon, as the website for Today noted.

16 Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Brielle Biermann Kris Connor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann looks just like daughter Brielle Biermann and the two of them frequently play it up, with similar hairstyles, makeup choices, and even clothing choices. The mother-daughter pair looked especially similar in an Instagram post that Zolciak-Biermann posted earlier this year, as People reported.

17 Ice Cube & O'Shea Jackson Jr. Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ice Cube and son O'Shea Jackson Jr. are nearly identical versions of each other. The young actor even played his dad in Straight Outta Compton back in 2015, as Business Insider noted.

18 Steph & Riley Curry Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's hard to deny that basketball superstar Steph Curry and his daughter Riley are basically twins. Riley has stolen the show at post-game press conferences and did so once again during the 2018 NBA Finals, when the local ABC7 News affiliate caught Steph and Riley on camera, doing a secret handshake.

19 Uma Thurman & Maya Thurman-Hawke Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maya Thurman-Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, looks oh-so-much like her mom. She also takes after both of her parents in another way — becoming an actress. People reported that she'll join the cast of Netflix hit show Stranger Things for its third season. She also previously played Jo March in BBC's adaptation of Little Women.

20 Candice Swanepoel & Anacã Nicoli angelcandices on Instagram Model Candice Swanepoel has a little look-a-like in son Anacã Nicoli. The pair even co-starred in a Gap campaign when Nicoli was a baby — the Mama Said campaign that was a partnership between Gap and Every Mother Counts, British Vogue reported.

21 Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise katieholmes212 on Instagram Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are seemingly attached at the hip, regularly spotted spending time together. Holmes and Cruise (whose dad is Tom Cruise) even wore coordinating outfits to the 2018 Spring Gala for the American Ballet Theatre, Vanity Fair reported, taking their similar looks to an even higher level.

22 Yolanda, Bella, & Gigi Hadid Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Former model (and former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and star of Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid Yolanda Hadid looks just like an older version of her supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi Hadid. Yolanda told People that she wanted her kids to be able to be kids, knowing that the modeling industry is difficult, and would not let them become full-time models before they turned 18.

23 Bette Midler & Sophie Von Haselberg Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sophie von Haselberg looks like the spitting image of her famous mom, Bette Midler. von Haselberg, like her mom, is an actress, landing roles on House of Cards and in Wizard of Lies, as InStyle noted. She's learned quite a bit from her mom over the years (and her degree from Yale's School of Drama doesn't hurt either), but she's not yet quite sure where her career might lead her next — comedy, drama, or beyond.

24 Kathie Lee & Cassidy Gifford David Buchan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kathie Lee Gifford and daughter Cassidy Gifford are alike in more ways than one. In addition to looking alike, Cassidy also took after her mom by becoming an actress, as HuffPost reported.