25 Genius Baby Products With Near-Perfect Reviews On Amazon
If you're a mom who has a postal address, you probably rely on Amazon more than most other resources when it comes to stocking up or choosing baby gear. I'll admit I rely on Amazon's recommendations more than my mom friends — in large part because Amazon is available 24/7, whereas my mom friends regularly go to sleep at night and leave me with major baby gear decisions to make all on my own. I've been so relieved to be able to turn to these baby products with near perfect reviews on Amazon when I'm trying to make a decision about which sippy cup or diaper brand to choose. If there's one thing better than a personal recommendation, it's a whole list of awesome reviews on Amazon.
Amazon has a really helpful function that allows you to sort by average customer review, which means you get to pick the top rated diaper bag based on the collective positive experience of a whole lot more people than you even know! If you have a question about a product, someone has probably already asked and answered it, so it's like you've crowd-sourced your research on the product before you even click the 'add to cart' button.
Whether you're hunting for the most popular burp cloths or the highest-rated teething ring, here are some of the best reviewed baby products on Amazon.
1Pampers Swaddlers Diapers
Pampers Swaddles Diapers Giant Pack, $153 for 3 boxes, Amazon
You know you're going to fly through diapers, so you might as well suck it up and buy 450 of each size at a time. And if you're going to commit to that many nappies, you want the average review to be 4.7 stars.
2Elephant Sippy Cup
Elephant sippy cup, $12, Amazon
If you have a kid who seems to envy every cup of coffee you drink, this mug will help them keep their paws off your caffeine. It's made of dishwasher-safe silicone and the mug even has an elephant tail!
3OXO Tot On-the-Go Drying Rack
OXO Tot On-the-Go Drying Rack, $15, Amazon
If you use a bottle for your babe, you'll quickly realize that traveling can be a nightmare for keeping them clean. Enter this travel drying rack that comes with a bottle brush from OXO, a hard-to-beat brand when it comes to innovation and quality.
4HUGGIES Natural Care Unscented Baby Wipes
HUGGIES Natural Care Unscented Baby Wipes 3-pack, $14, Amazon
When 2,200 people take the time to review a 3-pack of 648 wipes, that's a pretty excellent sign that you're making a good choice in wipes.
5Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit
Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit, $399, Amazon
When it came time to buy our baby's crib, I was paralyzed by indecision. I found it much easier to decide which bottle brush to splash out $7 for than to hand over several hundred dollars for the place our baby would spend hours up on hours sleeping for years to come. Thank goodness for the good-hearted strangers on Amazon who helped me narrow it down to a few within my budget and style.
6Triple Paste Medicated Ointment for Diaper Rash
Triple Paste Medicated Ointment for Diaper Rash, $28, Amazon
Like most moms, I didn't buy diaper ointment until my daughter had her first diaper rash and I was in a panic that she wouldn't possibly go down to sleep unless her little booty felt better. I ended up looking at reviews on Amazon and then running to the nearest store to pick up one with great reviews. When it worked, I bought the big tub on Amazon and it lasted until she was out of diapers.
7Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, $17, Amazon
If ever there was a contentious topic I never imagined spending hours thinking about, baby sunscreen is it. After giving myself a headache researching the safest, best baby sunscreen, I finally said screw it and asked Amazon. There may never be a final verdict, but for now, 700 reviews is enough.
8Chicco Keyfit Infant Car Seat
Chicco Keyfit Infant Car Seat, $195, Amazon
When it comes to buying a car seat, arguably one of the most important purchases for a baby, you'll obviously want to do your own research, but considering the Chicco Keyfit is one of the highest rated car seats with some of the best reviews on Amazon, you might be able to take their word for it.
9Evenflo Feeding Premium Proflo Venting Balance Plus Wide Neck Newborn and Infant Bottles
Evenflo Feeding Premium Proflo Venting Balance Plus Wide Neck Bottles , $12 for set of 6, Amazon
Babies are finicky when it comes to bottles. Some babies don't give a hoot where their milk is flowing from, but others might make you order a dozen options from Amazon before they will drink without putting up a fuss. You may as well start with the bottles that get near perfect reviews to heighten your chances of the former happening.
10Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup
Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup, $13 for two, Amazon
Sippy cups are a lot like bottles: babies can be very finicky with what they'll use. Totally useless sippy cups can easily stack up in your cupboard before you know it, so you want to choose wisely. Thankfully, 4,000 people have already had a lot of positive opinions about these adorable and colorful cups.
11Philips Avent Freeflow Pacifier
Philips Avent Freeflow Pacifier, $7 for two, Amazon
My daughter would have given a perfect review of her Philips Avent pacifier until she was 16 if we'd let her. She loved that thing! Thankfully, a whole lot of parents love these pacifiers for their kids and have left reviews to help the rest of us decide between way too many options.
12Safari Special Edition Video Baby Monitor
Safari Special Edition Video Baby Monitor, $120, Amazon
Not just a near-perfect review for this baby monitor, a perfect review. Over 500 5-star reviews for the Safari special edition video baby monitor. Can you believe it? And those reviews aren't just a word or two long, they are long and involved, meaning you know exactly what you're getting before it arrives on your doorstep.
13Nuby Nananubs Banana Massaging Toothbrush
Nuby Nananubs Banana Massaging Toothbrush, $5, Amazon
I bought this hilarious banana for my son without realizing it's one of the best reviewed baby toothbrushes on Amazon. I'm feeling sort of smug now, knowing that it gets an average of 4.8 stars. No wonder he loves the thing!
14The First Years Stack Cups
The First Years Stack Cups, $4, Amazon
If these aren't a baby rite of passage, I don't know what is. And at $4, it's no wonder so many parents love them for their kids.
15Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy
Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy, $9, Amazon
There's something reassuring about knowing that over 9,000 other parents have these songs floating around their heads all day long — and still managed to leave glowing reviews for the thing!
16Happy Kid Essentials Ellie Bath Spout Cover
Happy Kid Essentials Ellie Bath Spout Cover, $11, Amazon
I know exactly what makes the kids so happy with this bath spout cover: tie dye and safe heads in the bath!
17Summer Infant Multi-Use Deco Extra Tall Walk-Thru Gate
Summer Infant Multi-Use Deco Extra Tall Walk-Thru Gate, $75, Amazon
Baby gates have to meet a lot of personalized criteria, like the type of door you're blocking off and the style of your house, but considering all those elements, this one is the clear winner.
18Tree Sheep White Noise Machine Sound Machine
Three Sheep White Noise Machine Sound Machine, $38, Amazon
With a sneaky timer that can turn off the sounds without requiring you to walk in the room, this sound machine is a crowd pleaser for the tiny ones and adults alike.
19Organic Muslin Swaddle Blankets
Organic muslin swaddle blankets, $22 for three, Amazon
You may think that all swaddles are created equal, but according to a whole lot of Amazon reviewers, you are wrong. These measure 47 inches square, which is a significant increase over other leading brands.
20Boppy Newborn Lounger
Boppy Newborn Lounger, $30, Amazon
It could be that most parents are so delirious in their first weeks of being a parent that they would rate anything that allowed their baby to be put down for a few minutes with 4.8 stars. Or it could be that the Boppy newborn lounger is the real deal and you need it on your registry, stat.
21SUMGOTT Baby Nasal Aspirator
SUMGOTT Baby Nasal Aspirator, $39, Amazon
Those parents who are totally grossed out by sucking their kid's snot with a tube? Those parents love this thing and have given the Sumgott electric nasal aspirator really good reviews.
22Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo
Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo, $105, Amazon
It might not be the most aesthetically pleasing, minimalist piece of baby equipment you've ever seen, but it's hard to argue with 6,000 reviews and 4.8 stars when it comes to baby jumping satisfaction.
23Safety 1st Cradle Cap Brush and Comb
Safety 1st Cradle Cap Brush and Comb, $5, Amazon
Your baby's cradle cap isn't exactly something you want to spend a lot of time talking about with your girlfriends. Instead, search Amazon at 2 a.m. when you can't sleep and this is what you'll end up with.
24Teether Rings
Teether rings, $15 for a set of four, Amazon
With reviews that tout the lightweight design and the vibrant colors, these 4.9 rated teethers need to get in your kid's drooly mouth ASAP.
25BEBE Cookie Teethers & Gum Massagers
BEBE Cookie Teethers & Gum Massagers, $15 for two, Amazon
Now the only way I'd give these a higher rating is if they were the real deal and they came in a pack of 20 that was sitting on my desk right now. But for teethers, they're pretty darn cute and highly rated.
