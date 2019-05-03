Romper

25 Last Minute Mother's Day 2019 Gifts From Amazon, That Mom Won't Even Think About Returning

The most stressful gift-giving day of the year isn't in December. For many of us, it's the second Sunday in May. Trying to pick out the perfect Mother's Day gift can be challenging, especially for a mom who already seems to have everything. If your search comes down to the wire, don't panic — there are dozens of perfect last minute Mother's Day 2019 gifts on Amazon that will leave any mom smiling.

Last minute gifts definitely don't have to be generic or overpriced. You can still snag a thoughtful, tasteful present by simply looking to your mom's interests for guidance. If she loves to cook, consider upgrading some of her kitchen accessories. If she's a fashionista, splurge on some jewelry or a new handbag (or both, because why not). Whatever she's into, you can be pretty confident Amazon's got it — and can most likely get it to you in two days or less. That's the beauty of Amazon Prime, a service that will probably save many a son, daughter, and partner from being disowned this Mother's Day.

Your mom, grandma, or any other mom in your life will be thrilled to unwrap any one of these 25 awesome gifts on Mother's Day.

1. Fresh Flowers

Bouquet of 12 Fresh Pink Roses

$40

KaBloom

Amazon really does have everything, including farm fresh roses with Prime delivery. They're shipped as buds so that they'll arrive and bloom before her very eyes.

2. Deluxe Chocolates

Spring Chocolate Gift Box

$59

GODIVA

This gorgeous box of Godiva chocolates is big enough to share. it includes 32 yummy treats that are a mix of milk, dark, and white chocolates.

3. Cheese Board

Marble Cheese Board

$40

Lumiere 7

If mom loves to entertain, she'll get lots of use out of this gorgeous cheese board. The 12 inch by 12 inch platter is made out of carrara blanco marble.

4. Wine Decor

Wine Cork Holder

$20

Will's

Finally, something for mom to do with all those leftover wine corks. This initial monogram makes great decor once it's all filled up.

5. Glass Decanter

Wine Decanter

$48

Le Chateau

A bottle of wine will taste even better after it's had some time to breath in a decanter. Plus, it'll make mom's table setting look even classier.

6. Herb Growing Kit

Indoor Herb Garden Kit

$24

Spade To Fork

Mom's cooking will taste even better than usual when she's growing her own herbs and spices. This starter kit comes with everything she'll need to grow basil, cilantro, parsley, thyme, and sage.

7. Silver Bracelet

Silver Cuff

$130

S. Michael Design

This silver cuff is handmade with an intricate design. A matching ring is also available if you really want to spoil mom.

8. Travel Mug

Gold Stripe Travel Mug

$18

Kate Spade New York

A touch of gold can make even something as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee totally glam.

9. Tablet

Fire HD Tablet

$80

Amazon

Whether mom's into reading at home or watching movies while traveling, the Fire tablet makes a perfect companion. It comes in black, yellow, blue, or red.

10. Throw

Super Soft Throw Blanket

$19

NEWCOSPLAY

Even the woman who has everything can always use a soft and luxurious throw blanket. This one comes in 17 different colors so you can match it to her existing decor.

11. Manicure Kit

Home Manicure Studio

$25

Makartt

No time for a trip to the nail salon? No problem. With this at home kit, mom will have everything she needs to give herself the perfect DIY manicure.

12. Mom Necklace

Pave Disc Necklace

$25

A+O

The packaging on this cute necklace contains a sweet message for mom: "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to you." It comes in gold, silver, or rose gold.

13. Overnight Bag

Canvas Weekender Bag

$35

Baosha

This chic bag is the perfect size for a weekend getaway. Reviewers love that it's sturdy and roomy, but still carry-on-size for plane travel.

14. Decorative Bowl

Love Bowl

$52

Nambe

This heart-shape silver bowl will remind mom how loved she is every time she sees it. It can be used as a jewelry tray, a candy or nut dish, or even just as pure decoration.

15. Beach Book

Daisy Jones & The Six

$16

Ballantine Books

Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel about a fictional rock band might be the perfect summer beach read — especially if mom's favorite movie is 'Almost Famous.'

16. Earrings

Diamond Hoop Earrings

$303

Dazzling Rock

Mom's jaw just might hit the floor when she unwraps these delicate diamond hoops. Each earrings is about half an inch tall.

17. Jewelry Tray

Trinket Dish

$12

Kate Aspen

Mom will need somewhere to stash her new Mother's Day bling, and this cute trinket tray is the perfect spot.

18. Pasta Machine

Pasta Maker

$150

Philips Kitchen

Mom can have homemade pasta on the table in under a half hour with this magical machine. It makes spaghetti, penne, and fettuccine, and you can get optional attachments to make even more types of noodles.

19. Glass Vases

Set of 5 Bud Vases

$15

ART & ARTIFACT

A big bouquet of Mother's Day flowers is gorgeous, but single stems in tiny bud vases can be just as beautiful. The adorable vases in this five set collection are all less than four inches tall.

20. Picture Frame

Vintage Glass Frame

$35

J Devlin Glass Art

The only problem mom will have with this stunning glass frame? Choosing just one pic to put inside.

21. Gold Bracelet

Heart Braclet

$160

SISGEM

This simple, sweet bracelet will go with just about anything in mom's wardrobe. It has over an inch of adjustability to make sure it's the perfect fit.

22. Oil Diffuser

Aroma Diffuser Gift Set

$20

Earth & Sea Spa

This oil diffuser set is like relaxation in a box. It comes with a soy candle and incense sticks in addition to the diffuser.

23. Summer Reading

Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir

$13

Random House

If mom's both a foodie and a bookworm, she'll eat up this memoir by Ruth Reichl. The former editor of 'Gourmet' magazine chronicles her career as a food writer, critic, and publisher.

24. Photo Album

Leather Photo Album

$26

Artmag

If mom's got hundreds of family photos lying around, a giant album like this one could help her finally get them organized. It holds 500 four-by-six pics.

25. DNA Kit

Ancestry DNA Test

$99

23andMe

Nothing is more important than family. A DNA kit could be the perfect gift for a mom curious about her relatives' roots.