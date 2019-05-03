The most stressful gift-giving day of the year isn't in December. For many of us, it's the second Sunday in May. Trying to pick out the perfect Mother's Day gift can be challenging, especially for a mom who already seems to have everything. If your search comes down to the wire, don't panic — there are dozens of perfect last minute Mother's Day 2019 gifts on Amazon that will leave any mom smiling.

Last minute gifts definitely don't have to be generic or overpriced. You can still snag a thoughtful, tasteful present by simply looking to your mom's interests for guidance. If she loves to cook, consider upgrading some of her kitchen accessories. If she's a fashionista, splurge on some jewelry or a new handbag (or both, because why not). Whatever she's into, you can be pretty confident Amazon's got it — and can most likely get it to you in two days or less. That's the beauty of Amazon Prime, a service that will probably save many a son, daughter, and partner from being disowned this Mother's Day.

Your mom, grandma, or any other mom in your life will be thrilled to unwrap any one of these 25 awesome gifts on Mother's Day.