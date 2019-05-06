Romper
25 Last Minute Mother's Day 2019 Gifts From Target (Her Favorite Place On Earth)

Time is quickly running out to find the perfect Mother's Day present. If you're still looking for inspiration, you might as well hit up the store where you probably already buy everything else in your life. There are tons of last minute Mother's Day gifts from Target that will suit mom no matter what she's interested in.

Whether your mom's a bookworm, an amateur chef, a fashionista, or a home decor addict, Target's got something she'll love. And in addition to having a huge range of really cool stuff, the store offers 2-day shipping on much of its inventory when you buy online. There's also that amazing buy online and pick-up in-store service. If what you want is in stock, your order can typically be waiting for you at customer service in a few hours or less (sometimes my orders are filled in mere minutes). This option has come to my rescue on many occasions, so if you're a procrastinator, keep it in mind. You might not even have to get out of your car if your local store offers the "drive up" option.

You still have time to snag any one of these 25 fun gift ideas, but don't put it off too much longer.

1. A Cute Camera

Instax Mini 9 Camera

$70

Fujifilm

Mom will be able to capture adorable keepsake pictures of all the Mother's Day festivities with this adorable instant camera. Make sure you include a few rolls of film for her, too.

2. A Fun Coffee Cup

Mom Fuel Mug

$10

Clay Art

Mom can *really* fuel up with this oversized coffee mug. It holds up to 48 ounces of java. That's more than two Ventis.

3. A Pretty Purse

Crossbody Bag

$20

A New Day

The floral design on this crossbody bag is perfect for spring and summer. You can remove the strap and use it as clutch as well.

4. A Great Tote

Unlined Tote

$37

Universal Thread

This gorgeous army green tote is made from faux suede. It's big enough to carry books, magazines, a tablet, or any of mom's other essentials.

5. Food Containers

Glass Food Storage Set

$63

Pyrex

If you're anything like me, half the food containers currently in your house wound up there thanks to mom sending you home with leftovers. Go ahead and replace everything you accidentally stole with this matching glass set.

6. Gorgeous Earrings

Pave Flower Stud Earrings

$8

A New Day

These sweet studs look so much more expensive than their super cheap price tag. Mom will definitely admire your taste in costume jewelry and your bargain hunting skills.

7. A Beautiful Bracelet

Chain Bracelet

$43

Tiara

Target offers more than just costume jewelry. This sterling silver bracelet is made with a gorgeous foxtail chain design.

8. Class Jewelry Box

Envelope Jewelry Box

$13

Hearth and Hand with Magnolia

She'll need somewhere to store all her new Mother's Day bling, and this envelope box is the perfect place to do it.

9. Garden Gorgeous

Stoneware Planter

$10

Opalhouse

If mom's got a green thumb, you can add some extra style to her garden with a cool stone planter.

10. A Glassy Gift

Red Wine Glasses, Four Pack

$40

Riedel

Upgrade mom's glassware with these wine goblets. You can really never have too many.

11. E-Reader

Kindle Paperwhite

$130

Amazon

Can't decide on just one book for mom? Then give her a whole library to enjoy with a Kindle e-reader.

12. Mindful Reading

Meditations for Mom

$15

Kensington Pub Corp

Give mom some moments of Zen with a book of meditations just for mothers. It aims to help moms reflect and renew.

13. Fancy Cookie Jar

Earthenware Cookie Jar

$45

Certified International

A colorful cookie jar will look perfect sitting on mom's kitchen counter. And if it inspires her to bake a fresh batch of your favorite treat, who are you to refuse?

14. Cravings Cookware

Stainless Steel Wok

$60

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Expand mom's culinary repertoire with this stainless steel wok. It's part of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings collection.

15. Floral Print

Pink Flower Print

$30

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

A bouquet of flowers will die off in a few days, but a gorgeous floral print will last for decades.

16. Wall Art

Porcelain Flower Sculpture

$20

Opalhouse

A porcelain floral wall sculpture like this one is another fun and funky alternative to the traditional bouquet. You can also get it in or blue or white.

17. Fancy Stationery

Monogram Notecards

$17

RoseanneBECK

Having some chic stationery on hand is a must. Mom will probably write you a thank you card for the fabulous gift.

18. Scented Candle

Spun Sugar Candle

$15

Signature Soy

A sweet smelling candle will bring some serenity to mom's house. Reviewers on Target.com rave about how good this one smells.

19. The Ultimate Kitchen Gadget

Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker

$200

Ninja

Can't decide whether mom would like an Instant Pot or an air fryer? The Ninja Foodi combines the benefits of both.

20. KitchenAid Attachments

Pasta Roller and Cutter Set

$200

$130

KitchenAid

Your mom has probably whipped up tons of baked good with the help of her trusty KitchenAid mixer, but with the right attachments there's so much more she can do. This set helps mom roll and cut delicious homemade pasta.

21. A Watch That Wows

Rose Gold Watch

$15

A New Day

She'll always be on time thanks to a gorgeous watch that she'll never want to take off. It features a rubber strap and a built-in stopwatch.

22. Wireless Speakers

Voice Activated Wireless Speaker

$100

FABRIQ

If an Amazon Echo doesn't quite mesh with your mom's interior design, a stylish speaker like this comes equipped with Alexa.

23. A Fabulous Frame

Gallery Float Frame

$17

Project 62

Pre-load with pics, or let mom choose some of her faves. Either way, this awesome gallery frame will be both stylish and sentimental.

24. A Bestselling Book

Where The Crawdads Sing

$18

Penguin Group USA

Summer isn't quite here yet, but it's never too early to think about the perfect beach read. This bestseller has got stellar reviews.

25. 'Game of Thrones' Book Set

A Song of Ice and Fire Boxed Set

$51

Random House

If mom's lamenting the impending end of 'Game of Thrones', bring her back to the world of Westeros with the complete book set. Let's hope by next Mother's Day, you'll be able to add book six to her collection.