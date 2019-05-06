Time is quickly running out to find the perfect Mother's Day present. If you're still looking for inspiration, you might as well hit up the store where you probably already buy everything else in your life. There are tons of last minute Mother's Day gifts from Target that will suit mom no matter what she's interested in.

Whether your mom's a bookworm, an amateur chef, a fashionista, or a home decor addict, Target's got something she'll love. And in addition to having a huge range of really cool stuff, the store offers 2-day shipping on much of its inventory when you buy online. There's also that amazing buy online and pick-up in-store service. If what you want is in stock, your order can typically be waiting for you at customer service in a few hours or less (sometimes my orders are filled in mere minutes). This option has come to my rescue on many occasions, so if you're a procrastinator, keep it in mind. You might not even have to get out of your car if your local store offers the "drive up" option.

You still have time to snag any one of these 25 fun gift ideas, but don't put it off too much longer.