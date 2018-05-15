25 Movies On Netflix That Will Keep You Enthralled Until The End

Sure, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more make it easy for you to just fire up your favorite TV show (that you've seen a thousand times) or the movie that's been your old-standby for years, but there are so many more options available to you if you just know what to look for. And though some of Netflix's best offerings are things that you may have seen, or at least heard of, before, when you're looking for a movie that'll keep your attention, that hardly matters. These movies on Netflix that will keep you enthralled until the end run the gamut of genres, so there's likely something for everyone. And while most aren't exactly family-friendly, Netflix has a number of kid-centric movies that'll be enthralling and enjoyable for the entire family and are likely worth a watch as well.

From past favorites to fairly new releases, the number of entertaining and interesting movies available to stream on Netflix is fairly substantial. The exact movies available change from time to time, given that things arrive and leave Netflix each and every month. Still, no matter your general preferences or your current mood, there's a movie on Netflix that will hold your attention until the very end.

1 Definitely, Maybe Netflix Ryan Reynolds plays a young dad going through a divorce and explains the successes and failures of his romantic history to his young daughter, played by Abigail Breslin.

2 Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2 Netflix The second installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 tells more of the background about main character Peter, played by Chris Pratt. The guardians again have to fight to keep the galaxy out of the hands of yet another villain.

3 Along Came Polly Netflix Ben Stiller plays Reuben, a type-A, young newlywed who catches his brand-new wife cheating on him while on their honeymoon. While he's attempting to sort out his life, he reconnects with Polly, someone from his past. Reuben will have to reconcile the unpredictability of so much of his life with his penchant for routine, order, and, well, not much chaos.

4 Moana Netflix Adventurous Moana decides to set out to find demigod Maui in order to reverse a curse placed on her island when the island's fishermen can't catch any fish. What follows is a lively tale that's become, seemingly, an instant-classic.

5 The Bourne Ultimatum Netflix The third film in the Bourne film series, The Bourne Ultimatum sees Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon, again come out of hiding to continue to search for the truth about his own backstory. In the meantime, he has to protect himself from CIA agents and assassins trying to take him down.

6 The Duchess Netflix This movie tells the story of Georgiana, the Duchess of Devonshire, who gained her title when she married the Duke of Devonshire. Shortly after their marriage, Georgiana realized that her marriage was not what she thought or hoped.

7 Mulan Netflix Young Mulan watches as China gears up to go to war and learns her elderly father will be expected to fight. Rather than letting him go, she cuts her hair, hides the fact that she is a woman, and goes off to fight as her family's representative herself.

8 When We First Met Netflix Noah and Avery first meet on Halloween and end up spending the rest of the night together. He's super into her, but she sees him as just a friend. Later, he just might be able to go back in time and get a second chance with the one who he'd thought had gotten away.

9 Mudbound Netflix Two men from different families head back home to the Mississippi Delta and have to navigate life after the war, families farming a shared piece of land, poverty, and racism and segregation in the years immediately following World War II.

10 Spotlight Netflix This movie tells the story of how reporters at the Boston Globe uncovered and reported extensively on the scandal (and cover-up) of child sex abuse within the local Catholic Church's archdiocese, which led to further allegations and uproar across the country and around the world.

11 The Young Victoria Netflix This movie tells the story of the beginning of Queen Victoria's time as queen, delving into her independent beginnings and her relationship with Prince Albert.

12 Beauty & The Beast Netflix The live-action version of a childhood favorite, this movie stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. After Belle's father is taken prisoner by the Beast, Belle negotiates his release by offering herself as prisoner in his place. The two live in the enchanted castle, knowing that only one thing can ultimately break the enchantment.

13 Lincoln Netflix President Abraham Lincoln, played by Daniel Day-Lewis, is trying to navigate the still-raging Civil War and the death and destruction that goes along with it, and a cabinet divided over whether to emancipate the slaves.

14 Revolutionary Road Netflix Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio star in this drama about 1950s-era couple Frank and April Wheeler. The couple has been married for a while now and finds that they're no longer happy with the way things are going in their lives. The movie is based on a novel of the same name.

15 Lion Netflix Lion stars Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar and is about a young boy growing up in India. After he gets lost in a city far from his hometown, he finds himself adopted by a couple who lives in Australia and living in a country that's entirely new to him. He doesn't forget his family, however, and when he grows up, he decides to go looking for them once again.

16 Serena Netflix Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper star in this movie from 2014. When Cooper's character George marries Lawrence's character Serena, his world and future become full of uncertainty.

17 Little Women Netflix This classic, based, of course, on the novel of the same name, tells the story of the March women: Mrs. March and her daughters, Jo, Amy, Meg, and Beth. Their father is away from home, fighting in the Civil War, and their mother is raising these little women to be themselves, no matter what.

18 Shrek Netflix Shrek, an ogre, finds that his home is no longer his own after it's inundated with other creatures. In order to reclaim what's his, he sets off to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona after making a deal with an evil lord, Lord Farquaad, voiced by John Lithgow. Shrek and his friend Donkey have a more exciting adventure ahead of them than they might have initially thought.

19 Finding Dory Netflix The long-awaited spinoff from Finding Nemo, Finding Dory tells the story of very forgetful Dory's search for her own family, knowing that she was separated from them long ago. Luckily, Nemo and Marlin are on-hand to help however they can.

20 Into The Wild Netflix Christopher graduates from college and decides to get rid of all of his possessions (and money) and embarks on an epic adventure to, eventually, live in the wilderness.

21 Wind River Netflix When a young Native American woman ends up dead on a reservation, a local man and an FBI agent team up to try to solve the horrifying crime. There's more to it than that, however, and the local man will look to right previous wrongs, all the while striving for justice.

22 Bridget Jones's Baby Netflix The third installment in the Bridget Jones film series finds Bridget Jones pregnant and single. The only problem? She's not quite sure if the father is a long-time love or someone new.

23 Doctor Strange Netflix Doctor Strange starts out as just a super-smart neurosurgeon, but little does he know, he'll soon have to navigate alternate dimensions far unlike the world he knows and to which he's accustomed.

24 How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Netflix Magazine writer Andie Anderson is working on a piece called "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days." Meanwhile, ad exec Ben Barry bets his coworkers that he can get a woman to fall in love with him in just 10 days in order to land a coveted diamond campaign. When the guys pick Andie out of a crowd as the girl Ben has to make fall for him, both of their jobs get a whole lot harder.