It's no secret that the royal family enjoys a good vacation every now and then. And while it's sometimes for relaxation and sometimes for work, they do head to the beach fairly often. And with so many vacations being cancelled these days, you may need to do a bit of vicarious living. If so, these photos of royals having fun in the sun could be exactly the secondhand Vitamin D boost that you need right now.

Princess Diana famously received a painful amount of flack after paparazzi caught her sunbathing in a bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas. But that didn't stop her from enjoying plenty of good times in and around water in the future with her family. She and the boys often went to relax by the sea, and both Prince Harry and Prince William have kept up the trips to the oceanside in their later years.

Favorite vacation spots for the royals include beach hideaways in Mustique, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and the small Caribbean island of Nevis. But along with holidays abroad, the royals are often seen at the beach on official duty working in conservation and the like.

Whatever the reason, this collection of photos of the royals enjoying some time seaside show the many reasons they're willing to get sand in their shoes. Looking at them, you can almost imagine what that salty air would feel like on your own skin right now.