There's a huge sale on upscale skincare and makeup going on soon, so alert all your beauty junkie friends. The best beauty deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale include some pretty ridiculous discounts. Featuring limited-edition beauty exclusives, this sale includes fantastic deals on newbies as well as cult favorite products.

Running from July 19 through August 4, 2019, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features deals on hundreds of exclusive sets. Beauty, fragrance, skincare, and men's grooming are just a few of the areas covered. To get early access to the sale beginning July 12, sign up for the Nordy Club. Nordy Club Icon and Ambassador cardmembers will also get additional rewards during the sale. Lastly, on Saturday, July 20, Nordstrom will host Beauty Bash events in all U.S. and Canada store locations tied to the sale, featuring complimentary beauty consultations & applications, as well as the chance to earn a limited-edition Nordstrom tote with a $125 cosmetics purchase.

Some super-luxe brands are offering exclusive kits and sets at deep discount, so if you're curious about Tom Ford or YSL products, it's a good time to give them a try. Plus, cult favorite products from Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills are also on sale. Because most of these products are sold in cool sets, these would also make excellent ready-made gifts for any beauty gurus in your life. Honestly, no one complains about having too many gorgeous lip and brow products on hand, so don't be shy.

1. YSL Gloss Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom If you want to level up your gloss game, now is the time. The Yves Saint Laurent Gloss Set is available for $60, although it's valued at $90.

2. Anastasia Brow Duo Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Yes, even the queen of brows makes an appearance at this sale. A $43 value, the Anastasia Brow Duo Set is available for only $25. Plus, this offer is exclusively available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

3. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Kit Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom This sponge and spray set gives you a generous amount of the cult favorite setting spray. A $94 value, the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Kit is on sale for $48.

4. Tom Ford Soleil Color Collection Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom If your makeup kit needs more summer vibes, then this set is perfect. The Tom Ford Soleil Color Collection Set, a $167 value, is on sale for $115.

5. Too Faced Rich and Luxury Makeup Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Because there's no such thing as too much sparkle. The Too Faced Rich and Luxury Makeup Set is on sale for $49, and it has a $97 value.

6. Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 & Refill Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Beauty products with added SPF are perfect for working double duty. And the Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 & Refill Set, on sale for $39, is no exception. (Its original value is $70). If you're going to use a setting powder, it might as well protect your skin at the same time. With the handy refills, you won't have to worry about running out any time soon.

7. neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom For a lash boost without the expense of extensions, consider the neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, a $190 value on sale for $95.

8. NARS Motu Tane Face Palette Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom It's the perfect size for summer travels. The NARS Motu Tane Face Palette offers options for blush, highlighting, and contour in one neat set. It's on sale for $42, down from $56.

9. MAC Mini Lip Kit Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom A pretty lipglass, dazzleglass, and lipstick all for $20? Sign me up for the MAC Mini Lip Kit. Its retail value is $36.

10. Mario Badescu The Essentials Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom It's an easy way to try out this cult fave. The Mario Badescu The Essentials Set, a $33 value for $23, includes a facial spray, drying lotion, and lip balm.

11. MAC Brushes With Fame Pro Brush Kit Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Every beauty guru needs a nice selection of brushes. The MAC Brushes With Fame Pro Brush Kit even comes with a handy little carrying bag. It's $43 during the sale, and a $166 value otherwise.

12. Laura Mercier Très Chic Palette Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom It's another palette that's perfectly sized for travel. The Laura Mercier Très Chic Palette, on sale for $52, is perfect for the beauty guru on the go. It's an $86 value.

13. Lancôme Best of Mascara Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Stock up on mascara for yourself, or give away a couple of these to a friend. Either way, the Lancôme Best of Mascara Set ($60, a $98 value) is a great way to try some new styles for your lashes.

14. La Mer Mini Miracles Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Want to treat yourself or really impress someone with a sweet gift? The La Mer Mini Miracles set, a $116 value for $90, offers a great intro to this big-name brand.

15. Laura Mercier Signature Eye Palette Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom What a perfect little palette. The Laura Mercier Signature Eye Palette features ten sophisticated shades to create endless eye looks. Its value is $135, with a sale price of $59.

16. Kopari Coco Head to Toe Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom It's the perfect gift for anybody who loves coconut oil. The Kopari Coco Head to Toe Set features a lotion, scrub, deodorant, and lip gloss. It's $37 for a $53 value.

17. Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Travel Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Go bold. The Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Travel Set features three intense, velvety shades. A $79 value, it's on sale for $45.

18. Hourglass Eyes & Lips Duo Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Available for $48 on sale, the Hourglass Eyes & Lips Duo is a $59 value. The extreme lash mascara and universally wearable lip shade will suit anybody's beauty routine.

19. GLAMGLOW The Deep Cleanse Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom First of all, how fun is this packaging? This daily cleanser and hydrating treatment in GLAMGLOW's The Deep Cleanse Set are an excellent introduction to this beloved brand. An $87 value, it's on sale for $59.

20. Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Jade Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom Jump into two major beauty trends at once with the Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Jade Set, a $78 value on sale for $52. Try out some trendy cannabis sativa oil, as well as a cool facial roller.

21. Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom OK, this is a whole lot of product for one set. The Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set includes a face mask, face cream, toner, cleanser, and one of the brand's beloved lip balms. Best of all, this $101 value is on sale for $69.

22. Clinique Chubbette Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom These are the cutest lip crayons ever. The Clinique Chubbette Set features six different shades of the brand's popular moisturizing lip color balm. It's $23 for the $37 value.

23. Bobbi Brown Instant Glow Lip And Highlighter Set Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom It's time to shine. The Bobbi Brown Instant Glow Lip And Highlighter Set, a $69 value for $35, will help you glow up in no time at all.

24. Becca Skin Love Essentials Kit Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom If you want a little more glow in your skincare routine, then look no further. The Becca Skin Love Essentials Kit features a prime and setting mist, brighten & blur primer, and glow elixir. This set, with its super-pretty packaging, is $48 for an $84 value.

25. Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Magic Image Courtesy Of Nordstrom A $102 value, the Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Magic set is on sale for $75. Moisturizing and cleansing treatments are included.