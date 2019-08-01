26 Hilarious Breastfeeding Memes That All Nursing Moms Can Relate To
Whether you just started breastfeeding, or you've been doing it for years, there is one thing we know for sure: with breastfeeding comes some pretty hilarious moments. The leaking, the biting, the nipple chafing... you have to laugh so that you don't cry at all that you have to endure. That's why these hilarious breastfeeding memes will make you LOL until milk comes out of your you-know-what.
From the trauma of weaning to the heartache of spilling your breastmilk to the embarrassment you feel when your child tries to grab another woman's boobs, there are so many specific experiences that only breastfeeding mamas can relate to. Honestly, it's pretty mind-boggling how impressive our bodies are but that doesn't mean that milk coming out our bodies is kind of strange at the same time.
The point is, our bodies are wonderlands (cue John Mayer) and sometimes, weird things happen. For the sake of your sanity, just roll with it and laugh. And when you think that you're the only person experiencing certain things, trust... you are not. There are many fellow breastfeeding moms out there who get it.
So at your next mommy and baby meet up, pull out this list of hilarious breastfeeding memes. It'll get a good laugh, and open the floor up for some pretty funny breastfeeding stories, I'm sure.
1. Censored
2. Under The Influence
3. Juice or Milk?
4. Banned
Sometimes the most ridiculous headlines around breastfeeding make their way into the news. The story of a woman getting banned from Victoria's Secret for breastfeeding is unfortunately true, according to Today. Good thing there are reliable outlets like Saturday Night Live to get to those hard-hitting facts out there. *Eye-roll*
5. Did You Know?
6. Freebies
Save a tree and breastfeed (if you can). Sure nursing is great for your baby, but it's also great for your wallet evidently, and anyone who has had to spend money on formula can attest to this.
7. Time To Cover Up - NOT
8. Hands?
You've probably asked yourself this question a log during your adolescent and adult years. Apparently this dilemma starts at birth. But really — what do you do with your hands?
9. Favorite Meal
10. They are Everywhere
Kids who are breastfeeding must love boobs, and that doesn't just mean just your boobs — all boobs. They must feel like they're at an all-you-can-eat buffet sometimes, even though we all know it doesn't work that way.
11. Hung Over
12. Drink of Choice
13. Trapped
14. From There?
15. Waiting To Finish
When the breastfeeding session feels like forever, you have this meme to get you through it. Seriously, aren't their stomachs only supposed to be the size of a ping pong ball?
16. New Flavors
You know how you always know when fall is approaching when Starbucks starts rolling out their pumpkin spice flavored lattes? Well, apparently your baby does, too.
16. Flat Milk
While some babies have no problem toggling from breastmilk to formula without any problem, other babies are less enthusiastic about the transition. Here's what just might be going through their tiny little brains if they appear to be more amped about the formula in the bottle than the milk in your breast.
18. Milk Time
19. Ready to Rumble
20. Wasting Product
21. Special Boobs
22. Fountain Of Youth
23. Teething
24. Bite Them
Sometimes, things go awry even if you're a seasoned nursing mama. For example, when your baby is teething, they will bite anything, and I mean anything, including the boob that feeds them. When they are just bored and testing their grasping skills, you might get a pinch on your breast, upper arm, or belly during a feeding. You just never know.