Whether you just started breastfeeding, or you've been doing it for years, there is one thing we know for sure: with breastfeeding comes some pretty hilarious moments. The leaking, the biting, the nipple chafing... you have to laugh so that you don't cry at all that you have to endure. That's why these hilarious breastfeeding memes will make you LOL until milk comes out of your you-know-what.

From the trauma of weaning to the heartache of spilling your breastmilk to the embarrassment you feel when your child tries to grab another woman's boobs, there are so many specific experiences that only breastfeeding mamas can relate to. Honestly, it's pretty mind-boggling how impressive our bodies are but that doesn't mean that milk coming out our bodies is kind of strange at the same time.

The point is, our bodies are wonderlands (cue John Mayer) and sometimes, weird things happen. For the sake of your sanity, just roll with it and laugh. And when you think that you're the only person experiencing certain things, trust... you are not. There are many fellow breastfeeding moms out there who get it.

So at your next mommy and baby meet up, pull out this list of hilarious breastfeeding memes. It'll get a good laugh, and open the floor up for some pretty funny breastfeeding stories, I'm sure.

1. Censored Some people just never got the memo that breastfeeding is 100 percent natural. This brilliant meme goes out to them.

2. Under The Influence Any mother who has breastfed her baby until her or she were satiated knows this face, and this sentiment. There's a reason why it's affectionately called "milk drunk."

3. Juice or Milk? When your kid can't decide on milk or juice, why can't they have both? This may not be the most comfortable for you, but there are def some moms who have been there and done that.

4. Banned Imgur Sometimes the most ridiculous headlines around breastfeeding make their way into the news. The story of a woman getting banned from Victoria's Secret for breastfeeding is unfortunately true, according to Today. Good thing there are reliable outlets like Saturday Night Live to get to those hard-hitting facts out there. *Eye-roll*

5. Did You Know? Just in case you, you know, forgot how to nurse your own child. Here is a very helpful — and accurate — one-step instruction manual.

6. Freebies Imgur Save a tree and breastfeed (if you can). Sure nursing is great for your baby, but it's also great for your wallet evidently, and anyone who has had to spend money on formula can attest to this.

7. Time To Cover Up - NOT Haters gonna hate, but don't let that ruin your day. Honestly, you're probably going to receive a lot of unsolicited advice now that you're a mom, but you can rest easy knowing you're doing everything right - just ask your babe.

8. Hands? Imgur You've probably asked yourself this question a log during your adolescent and adult years. Apparently this dilemma starts at birth. But really — what do you do with your hands?

9. Favorite Meal When your baby is hungry, what else could they possibly be craving? Especially if it's the only thing they've ever had since the day they were born.

10. They are Everywhere Imgur Kids who are breastfeeding must love boobs, and that doesn't just mean just your boobs — all boobs. They must feel like they're at an all-you-can-eat buffet sometimes, even though we all know it doesn't work that way.

11. Hung Over Breastfeeding moms know all too well the "hungover" look their infant gives them after they've chugged an impressive amount of milk. Funnily enough, it probably looks quite similar to your own hungover face.

12. Drink of Choice You have to admit, this riff on those cheesy beer commercials is pretty funny — and downright adorable.

13. Trapped You know that feeling when you're essentially afraid to move because you're baby is asleep? Yea, getting stuck in an uncomfortable position with a sleeping baby in your arms is even more inconvenient.

14. From There? Do you think if your little one knew what boobs were they would still want to drink from them? Thank goodness we catch them while they are young.

15. Waiting To Finish Imgur When the breastfeeding session feels like forever, you have this meme to get you through it. Seriously, aren't their stomachs only supposed to be the size of a ping pong ball?

16. New Flavors Imgur You know how you always know when fall is approaching when Starbucks starts rolling out their pumpkin spice flavored lattes? Well, apparently your baby does, too.

16. Flat Milk Imgur While some babies have no problem toggling from breastmilk to formula without any problem, other babies are less enthusiastic about the transition. Here's what just might be going through their tiny little brains if they appear to be more amped about the formula in the bottle than the milk in your breast.

18. Milk Time This meme is so relatable to all nursing mamas out there. It definitely feels like you're on Baby's sh*t list when they're screaming of hunger.

19. Ready to Rumble If you've hurried over to your crying baby, basically ripping it off on the way to them, you might look at this photo and think, it me. Well, you're definitely no the only one.

20. Wasting Product Every pumping mom knows that spilt milk is 100 percent something to cry about, so don't be shy about using those nursing bra liners for your own tears.

21. Special Boobs There's always that breastfed baby (aka every breastfed baby) that will reach for any woman's breasts, hoping to find milk in there.

22. Fountain Of Youth On some days, the milk just seems to be out of control, and they look a little bit like this. You know, when you wake up, take a shower, hear a baby cry... or just simply stand there.

23. Teething Some moms are able to power through those teething waves (bless them), but for those of you who are curious, here's what it can honestly feel like. Not all babies are biters, but you'll eventually find out if yours is or not.

24. Bite Them Sometimes, things go awry even if you're a seasoned nursing mama. For example, when your baby is teething, they will bite anything, and I mean anything, including the boob that feeds them. When they are just bored and testing their grasping skills, you might get a pinch on your breast, upper arm, or belly during a feeding. You just never know.

25. The Right Tools Sometimes your breasts can feel like a burden. Other times, it's the sharpest, most valuable tool in your kit. Use it while you can, Mama.