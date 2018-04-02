The spring season is finally here, and with it comes the scent of flowers that perfume the air. Oh, it already sounds so whimsical. If you are expecting a little bundle of joy, why not take inspiration from nature as it blooms around you? Here are some lovely floral baby names.

Nature-inspired names like Rosebud, Iris, or even Willow are not only unique, but adorable, too, and there is no denying that there is an elegance to them as well. Floral baby names first became popular back in the 19th century, according to Disney Baby. While they've always been around since, they're clearly making a comeback as botanical baby names was one of the most popular categories of 2017, according to BabyCenter.

If that hasn't sold you yet, don't forget about all the celebrities that have named their children after flowers or some type of plant. Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith named their daughter Willow, Musicians Jay Z and Beyoncé gave their firstborn the moniker Blue Ivy, and Drew Barrymore's eldest daughter is named Olive.

If you are expecting, here is your chance to jump on trend that may be popular at the moment, but really, never goes out of style.

Dahlia Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images Dahlias are beautiful flowers available in a rainbow of colors. They are striking, with their many intricate petals, and what a lovely name for any baby girl.

Rose Rose was a popular name back in the late 19th century, according to Nameberry. It is also a classic flower, and one that everyone loves. It's become the staple of Valentine's Day and stands for love. Why not name your child after this flower that takes everyone's breath away?

Clover According to Nuzzle, Clover makes a very cute and popular dog name, but that doesn't mean that it not a super adorable — and unique! — moniker for your baby. Four-leaf clovers are super rare and we all know that it's a symbol of luck — perhaps giving your baby this name will bring them lots of luck in life!

Camellia Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images This name was very popular in older generations. Nameberry said it has been around since the '30s and it maybe it's time for it to have a moment. You can call your little one Millie for short. It makes it the perfect nickname for this charming monicker.

Rosemary Rosemary is not only a useful herb, but it is a Latin name meaning dew of the sea, stated She Knows. It's an adorable name for a spring baby, and the nicknames are endless: Rose, Rosie, Mary, etc.

Jasmine Yes, Jasmine is a Disney Princess, but it's also a lovely white and yellow flower. with an amazing scent. Jasmine smells so good, which is why you've seen it used in many cosmetic produces like creams, soaps, and shampoos.

Violet Violet isn't just a shade of purple, it's a flower, too. Violet was also a trendy baby name back in the early 1900's, according to NameBerry. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck named their first daughter after this flower, which probably helped put it back on the map.

Daisy Giphy Not only are Daisies cute and flirty, but it makes a sweet name for any flower child. According to The Telegraph, Daisies are known to represent purity and innocence. which makes this name even more perfect for a fresh newborn baby.

Sage Most people just think it's something to burn to keep demons and bad spirits away, but its got a huge culinary purpose, too. Fresh sage has a super soft texture and there are so many things you can do with this herb, even name your baby after it.

Flora Flora isn't actually a type of flower, but it is floral-related. Flora is the name of the Roman goddess of flowers and spring, according to Nameberry, which couldn't be more fitting for a spring baby.

Holly The name Holly comes from the holly tree, according to BabyNameWizard — yes, it's the same plant that makes its rounds during the Christmas season.

Daffodil Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Daffodils are known to symbolize unrequited love and respect, Nameberry explained. Not many people have this flower-inspired name, so it is the perfect one if you are looking for something sweet and uncommon to name your little one.

Hazel The name Hazel can be interpreted in two ways: the hazel tree which produces the delicious hazelnut, or the color. Either way, it's a beautiful name for a beautiful baby.

Elm Elm is a cool, unique name to give to your newborn. The name means "someone who lived near an elm tree or in an elm grove," according to The Name Meaning. Here's to hoping your elm stays grounded throughout their life.

Magnolia Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Here's another floral-inspired name that is as sweet as it sounds. Magnolia is a flower that symbolizes purity, dignity, and nobility, explained Flower Meaning. In China — where this flower is originated from — they believe that Magnolias express female beauty.

Iris Yes, Iris is a flower but according to Nameberry, in Greek mythology Iris is known to be the goddess of the rainbow. This colorful definition then contributed to the naming of the multi-colored flower.

Lotus The lotus flower symbolizes purity in Buddhism and Hinduism, according to Lotus Flower Meaning. It's "an iconic symbolism of beauty because it lives in the muddy water yet remains unsoiled," explained Yoga Point. If you're hoping your child stays pure and untainted by everything that life throws her way, this is a beautiful moniker for her.

Tulip Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images We all know tulips are a stunning spring flower, so why not name your little one after this beauty? The flower never really took off as a popular baby name, so if you're looking for rare name for your little one, it's a good one to consider.

Ivy Ivy isn't just a vine; it actually makes for a eccentric baby name, too. Follow Beyoncé's lead (her daughter is Blue Ivy), and give your child this cool name, with a splash of color.

Heather Yes, there actually is a flower named Heather. The plant, which is a pink and white shrub, is also known as Calluna, according to Missouri Botanical Garden. And actually, Calluna sounds like a pretty cool name, too.

Lavender Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images Lavender is known to have a very relaxing scent, and surprisingly, has been around as a name for centuries. Nameberry said the name goes back to the 18th century when it was given to boys, and has more recently made an appearance in a couple popular books, including Road Dahl's Matilda and the Harry Potter Series.

Basil Basil is another herb that will not only make your food yummy but is a baby name that will stand out from the rest. According to She Knows, Basil is a baby boy name that comes from the Greek word "royal." The plant also comes from this Greek word, too.

Aster Aster is not only a beautiful purple flower, but according to the site Baby Name Wizard, it comes from the Greek word "star." This is a cool baby name that will be sure to make your little one shine.

Myrtle Myrtle takes inspiration from which is an evergreen shrub, according to Behind The Name, and like many botanical names, has been around since the 19th century.

Willow Giphy This is definitely a favorite. Will and Jada Smith aren't the only celeb couple who named their daughter Willow. Pink and Michelle Monaghan also chose this moniker or their own baby girls. The bark of the willow tree has been known to work like an aspirin, according to WebMD, and this a great name if you hope your child grows up to be a healer in any way.

Yarrow This baby name was most popular back in the early '70s, according to The Bump. While it's not making any most popular lists now, it's only a matter of time before it makes a resurgence, like most baby names.