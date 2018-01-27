27 Valentine's Day 2018 Gifts For Women Under $50, Because You're Still Hurtin' From The Holidays

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up fast, and that means loads of people are on the hunt for gift ideas. Impressing your Valentine doesn't have to involve dropping loads of cash, however. These Valentine's Day gifts for women under $50 prove many little luxuries are available for less than the cost of a dinner date. Romance doesn't have to burn your bank account.

Traditional gifts like flowers and chocolates, as well as some more unique choices that you wouldn't expect this holiday — like funny art prints and dramatic lipsticks — are all offered here in this list of Valentine's Day gifts under $50. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your Galentine, or any other special woman in your life, these presents will simply make your recipient happy. From silly to sentimental, they cover all the bases. Hey, some people like practical gifts, and that's cool, too.

Plus, dropping less than $50 for Valentine's Day is kind of a steal. In fact, the average consumer spends closer to $116 on Valentine's Day gifts and celebrations, according to Statistic Brain. Even if you spring for a $50 dinner to go along with this gift, you're still coming in at less than the average spent. Hey, what's more romantic than fiscal responsibility? Basically nothing.

1 For The Sweetheart Sugarfina XOXO 4 piece bento box ($34, Sugarfina) Go beyond the chocolates with this super-sweet gift of chewy candies. With champagne gummy bears and rosé candy roses, this collection is extra AF.

2 For The Vintage Fan Etsy Vintage style locket ($40, Etsy) This beautiful piece will make an awesome keepsake for the special Valentine (or Galentine) in your life. You can even have the maker insert a photo inside the locket for you.

3 For The Chocolate Devotee Compartés Artisan chocolate heart ($35, Compartés) How beautiful is this heart? Crafted with a unique selection of fruits and nuts, this is a unique Valentine treat that almost feels guilt-free thanks to the accoutrements.

4 For The Bookish The Love Poems of Rumi ($12, Amazon) Buy this book and a bottle of wine. Read the gorgeous poems aloud while drinking. You just won Valentine's Day, friend.

5 For The Tea Obsessed Kusmi Tea Voyage travel set ($29, Bloomingdale's) Packaged in adorable travel-sized tins, this collection of exotic loose leaf teas are perfect for anyone who prefers leaves to beans.

6 For The Minimalist Etsy Silver, gold, or rose gold-filled bar ring ($38, Etsy) This bar ring is understated but elegant. It's perfect for the recipient who favors minimal jewelry, as well as the person who enjoys stacking on loads of rings.

7 For The Beauty Obsessed Neiman Marcus Lipstick Queen bestsellers lipstick trio ($48, Neiman Marcus) For some people, nothing says love like a fresh tube of lipstick. Oh, and for the record, the green one turns pink on the lips — so cool.

8 For The Candle Lover Voluspa Prosecco rose ($20, Voluspa) Candles and romance go together perfectly, and chances are, your Valentine will take a candle any day, whether or not it comes with a side of romance. This pink Prosecco and rose petal scent is especially lovely on this holiday.

9 For The Luxe Fan Saks Fifth Avenue Rebecca Minkoff Leo Velvet Clutch ($38, Saks Fifth Avenue) If you're planning a big night out, then this purse is a perfect addition. And if you're just hanging on the couch watching Netflix, it gives you something to pet. Basically, velvet is life and your Valentine will agree.

10 For The Lady Who Glows Etsy Aqua glowing heart bracelet ($29, Etsy) This unique piece of jewelry gives off an aqua glow in the dark. It's a little bit magical and perfect for your one-of-a-kind Valentine.

11 For The Multi-tasker Henri Bendel Whimsy graphic mini scarf ($48, Henri Bendel) It's a scarf, headband, bracelet, and bit of bag decor all in one. Your recipient can rock it however she wishes.

12 For The Next-Level Nail Artist Bergdorf Goodman Christian Louboutin Loubi Under Red ($45, Bergdorf Goodman) For the lacquer lover who has it all, this is an over-the-top gift for the fashion and beauty junkie. Mimicking the recognizable red sole of all of Louboutin's shoes, the wearer can paint the underside of their nails in the same iconic Louboutin red. Honestly, even if they don't ever use it, the bottle enough makes enough of a statement and will probably be displayed forever.

13 For The Misanthrope In Love Stay Home Club Us print ($15, Stay Home Club) It's far from sappy, but this adorable cartoon speaks the truth for some couples. Give it to your special someone who doesn't suck.

14 For The Quirky Person Uncommon Goods Sprinkle heart studs ($28, Uncommon Goods) For the sweetheart who likes baked goods, or even just offbeat accessories, these earrings that are meant to look like sprinkles are perfection. Don't they make you want some cookies right away?

15 For The Heroine Ban.do Strong female lead tee ($38, Ban.do) Your Valentine is anything but some hapless sidekick. Show her how much she rocks with this tee.

16 For The Outdoorsy Type Alite Designs Meadow Mat waterproof blanket ($40, Alite Designs) For some people, there's nothing more romantic than spending time outdoors with a loved one. This blanket will see you both through many picnics, beach trips, and other adventures in nature.

17 For The Professional (Who Likes Robots) Nordstrom Leather Card Case with Robot Key Chain ($48, Nordstrom) Sure, it looks like a sober card case. But then the little robot keychain appears and it's suddenly the coolest mini-wallet in the universe. This will help keep her cards tidy, because we all know how scary those huge wallets can be.

18 For The Classic Romantic ProFlowers Two dozen red roses ($39, ProFlowers) You can't go wrong with a dozen red roses, so imagine how much she'll love you for two. It may be the most traditional and expected Valentine's day gift, but that doesn't make it any less special.

19 For The Rock Fan Crystals By Nature Amethyst heart cluster ($47, Crystals By Nature) How pretty is this heart rock? It's perfect for anyone who's into crystals and minerals for their healing properties, or just loves to have pretty things to display around their house.

20 For The Bath Fan Amazon Bath bombs 12 set ($20, Amazon) Anyone can appreciate a relaxing bath. This set is the... well, you know.

21 For The Nester ASOS Missguided Valentines satin rose print PJ set ($48, ASOS) Lingerie is great and all, but what about sleepwear that's actually comfortable? This PJ set will get a lot more wear, which will make her appreciate it that much more.

22 For The Hands-On Type Adam & Eve Couple's massage kit ($25, Adam & Eve) You get a massager, warming oils, a tea light, and even a guide to massage. Consider Valentine's Day complete.

23 For The Fan Of Classic Style 18K gold fill pearl drop earrings ($49, Etsy) If you're looking for a classic piece of jewelry, you can't go wrong with a super simple set of pearl earrings that they can wear for any formal or casual occasion. They look like something Audrey Hepburn would wear.

25 For The Gardener Lavender Grow Bag ($16, Terrain) Gardeners love their gardens. This all-in-one growing kit includes everything one needs to grow their own lavender plant straight from the adorable plastic-lined paper bag.

26 For The Fragrance Fiend Marc Jacobs Daisy rollerball set ($45, Sephora) This trio of rollerball perfumes are perfect for any gal on the go, in three floral scents so she can pick whatever suits her mood. They're tiny enough to be stashed in her purse, and the rollerball makes the application a breeze.