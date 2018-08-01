Romper
Elroi/Fotolia

28 Hilarious Breastfeeding Memes For All The Nursing Moms This Breastfeeding Awareness Month 2018

By
Share

Whether you just started breastfeeding, or you've been doing it for years, there is one thing we know for sure: with breastfeeding comes some pretty hilarious moments. The leaking, the biting, the nipple chafing... you have to laugh so that you don't cry at all that you have to endure. That's why these hilarious breastfeeding memes will make you LOL until milk comes out of your you-know-what.

From the trauma of weaning to the heartache of spilling your breastmilk to the embarrassment you feel when your child tries to grab another woman's boobs, there are so many specific experiences that only breastfeeding mamas can relate to. Honestly, it's pretty mind-boggling how impressive our bodies are but that doesn't mean that milk coming out our bodies is kind of strange at the same time.

The point is, our bodies are wonderlands (cue John Mayer) and sometimes, weird things happen. For the sake of your sanity, just roll with it and laugh. And when you think that you're the only person experiencing certain things, trust... you are not. There are many fellow breastfeeding moms out there who get it.

So at your next mommy and baby meet up, pull out this list of hilarious breastfeeding memes. It'll get a good laugh, and open the floor up for some pretty funny breastfeeding stories, I'm sure.

1Dinner Time

Seeing that boob can only mean one thing: Dinner. So of course your little one will get excited every time they see it.

2Crying Or Breastfeeding?

Imgur

Let's be honest here, what would you rather? If someone gives you a hard time about breastfeeding in public, let your little one cry a little. It will teach that hater a big lesson.

3Juice or Milk?

When your kid can't decide on milk or juice, why can't they have both? This may not be the most comfortable for you, but there are def some moms who have been there and done that.

4Sharing Is Caring

Imgur

Yes, the intentions are different, but true nonetheless.

5Did You Know?

Just in case you didn't already know.

6It's Free.

imgur

Save a tree and breastfeed (if you can). Sure breastfeeding is great for your baby, but it's also great for your wallet.

7Covering Up

Haters gonna hate.

8Hands?

Imgur

You've probably asked yourself this question a log during your adolescent and adult years. Who knew this dilemma started since we were babies.

9Favorite Meal

When your baby is hungry, what else could they possibly be craving? Especially if it's the only thing they've ever had since the day they were born.

10They are Everywhere

Imgur

Kids who are breastfeeding must love boobs, and that doesn't just mean just your boobs — all boobs. They must feel like they're at an all-you-can-eat buffet sometimes, even though we all know it doesn't work that way.

11Hung Over

Breastfeeding moms know all too well the "hungover" look their infant gives them after they've chugged an impressive amount of milk.

12Drink of Choice

You have to admit, this riff on those cheesy beer commercials is pretty funny.

13Old Friend

Imgur

When this isn't your first rodeo, you know all too well the love/hate (mostly hate) relationship you have with your breast pump.

14From There?

Do you think if your little one knew what boobs were they would still want to drink from them? Thank goodness we catch them while they are young.

15Waiting To Finish

Imgur

When the breastfeeding session feels like forever.

16Dads Turn

Sorry boys, we got this one.

17New Flavors

Imgur

You know how you always know when fall is approaching when Starbucks starts rolling out their pumpkin spice flavored lattes? Well, apparently your baby does, too.

18Flat Milk

Imgur

While some babies have no problem toggling from breastmilk to formula without any problem, other babies are less enthusiastic about the transition. Here's what just might be going through their tiny little brains.

19Milk Time

This meme is so relatable to all nursing mamas out there.

20Slacker

Imgur

We all have one side that is more dominant than the other. Seriously, you sometimes want to give your boob a pep talk when they're not stepping up to the plate.

21Wasting Product

Every pumping mom knows that spilt milk is 100 percent something to cry about.

22What To Wear?

Wrap dresses and button down shirts are your new best friends. It's all about easy access.

23Special Boobs

When you sweet child learns that not all boobs can do what yours can.

24Leaking

On some days, the milk just seems to be out of control, like when you wake up, shower, or hear your baby cry.

25Teething

Ouch.

26Tits Out Now

You're supposed to be the parent, but when you're breastfeeding, you are 100 percent not in charge.

27Bite Them

When your baby is teething, they will bite anything, and I mean anything, including the boob that feeds them.

28When It's All Over

The weaning process has begun. You may feel ready, but it's possible your little one won't be as happy or accepting of the situation.