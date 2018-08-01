Whether you just started breastfeeding, or you've been doing it for years, there is one thing we know for sure: with breastfeeding comes some pretty hilarious moments. The leaking, the biting, the nipple chafing... you have to laugh so that you don't cry at all that you have to endure. That's why these hilarious breastfeeding memes will make you LOL until milk comes out of your you-know-what.

From the trauma of weaning to the heartache of spilling your breastmilk to the embarrassment you feel when your child tries to grab another woman's boobs, there are so many specific experiences that only breastfeeding mamas can relate to. Honestly, it's pretty mind-boggling how impressive our bodies are but that doesn't mean that milk coming out our bodies is kind of strange at the same time.

The point is, our bodies are wonderlands (cue John Mayer) and sometimes, weird things happen. For the sake of your sanity, just roll with it and laugh. And when you think that you're the only person experiencing certain things, trust... you are not. There are many fellow breastfeeding moms out there who get it.

So at your next mommy and baby meet up, pull out this list of hilarious breastfeeding memes. It'll get a good laugh, and open the floor up for some pretty funny breastfeeding stories, I'm sure.

1 Dinner Time Seeing that boob can only mean one thing: Dinner. So of course your little one will get excited every time they see it.

2 Crying Or Breastfeeding? Let's be honest here, what would you rather? If someone gives you a hard time about breastfeeding in public, let your little one cry a little. It will teach that hater a big lesson.

3 Juice or Milk? When your kid can't decide on milk or juice, why can't they have both? This may not be the most comfortable for you, but there are def some moms who have been there and done that.

4 Sharing Is Caring Yes, the intentions are different, but true nonetheless.

5 Did You Know? Just in case you didn't already know.

6 It's Free. Save a tree and breastfeed (if you can). Sure breastfeeding is great for your baby, but it's also great for your wallet.

7 Covering Up Haters gonna hate.

8 Hands? You've probably asked yourself this question a log during your adolescent and adult years. Who knew this dilemma started since we were babies.

9 Favorite Meal When your baby is hungry, what else could they possibly be craving? Especially if it's the only thing they've ever had since the day they were born.

10 They are Everywhere Kids who are breastfeeding must love boobs, and that doesn't just mean just your boobs — all boobs. They must feel like they're at an all-you-can-eat buffet sometimes, even though we all know it doesn't work that way.

11 Hung Over Breastfeeding moms know all too well the "hungover" look their infant gives them after they've chugged an impressive amount of milk.

12 Drink of Choice You have to admit, this riff on those cheesy beer commercials is pretty funny.

13 Old Friend When this isn't your first rodeo, you know all too well the love/hate (mostly hate) relationship you have with your breast pump.

14 From There? Do you think if your little one knew what boobs were they would still want to drink from them? Thank goodness we catch them while they are young.

15 Waiting To Finish When the breastfeeding session feels like forever.

16 Dads Turn Sorry boys, we got this one.

17 New Flavors You know how you always know when fall is approaching when Starbucks starts rolling out their pumpkin spice flavored lattes? Well, apparently your baby does, too.

18 Flat Milk While some babies have no problem toggling from breastmilk to formula without any problem, other babies are less enthusiastic about the transition. Here's what just might be going through their tiny little brains.

19 Milk Time This meme is so relatable to all nursing mamas out there.

20 Slacker We all have one side that is more dominant than the other. Seriously, you sometimes want to give your boob a pep talk when they're not stepping up to the plate.

21 Wasting Product Every pumping mom knows that spilt milk is 100 percent something to cry about.

22 What To Wear? Wrap dresses and button down shirts are your new best friends. It's all about easy access.

23 Special Boobs When you sweet child learns that not all boobs can do what yours can.

24 Leaking On some days, the milk just seems to be out of control, like when you wake up, shower, or hear your baby cry.

25 Teething Ouch.

26 Tits Out Now You're supposed to be the parent, but when you're breastfeeding, you are 100 percent not in charge.

27 Bite Them When your baby is teething, they will bite anything, and I mean anything, including the boob that feeds them.