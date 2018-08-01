28 Hilarious Breastfeeding Memes For All The Nursing Moms This Breastfeeding Awareness Month 2018
Whether you just started breastfeeding, or you've been doing it for years, there is one thing we know for sure: with breastfeeding comes some pretty hilarious moments. The leaking, the biting, the nipple chafing... you have to laugh so that you don't cry at all that you have to endure. That's why these hilarious breastfeeding memes will make you LOL until milk comes out of your you-know-what.
From the trauma of weaning to the heartache of spilling your breastmilk to the embarrassment you feel when your child tries to grab another woman's boobs, there are so many specific experiences that only breastfeeding mamas can relate to. Honestly, it's pretty mind-boggling how impressive our bodies are but that doesn't mean that milk coming out our bodies is kind of strange at the same time.
The point is, our bodies are wonderlands (cue John Mayer) and sometimes, weird things happen. For the sake of your sanity, just roll with it and laugh. And when you think that you're the only person experiencing certain things, trust... you are not. There are many fellow breastfeeding moms out there who get it.
So at your next mommy and baby meet up, pull out this list of hilarious breastfeeding memes. It'll get a good laugh, and open the floor up for some pretty funny breastfeeding stories, I'm sure.
1Dinner Time
Seeing that boob can only mean one thing: Dinner. So of course your little one will get excited every time they see it.
2Crying Or Breastfeeding?
Let's be honest here, what would you rather? If someone gives you a hard time about breastfeeding in public, let your little one cry a little. It will teach that hater a big lesson.
3Juice or Milk?
When your kid can't decide on milk or juice, why can't they have both? This may not be the most comfortable for you, but there are def some moms who have been there and done that.
4Sharing Is Caring
Yes, the intentions are different, but true nonetheless.
6It's Free.
Save a tree and breastfeed (if you can). Sure breastfeeding is great for your baby, but it's also great for your wallet.
8Hands?
You've probably asked yourself this question a log during your adolescent and adult years. Who knew this dilemma started since we were babies.
9Favorite Meal
When your baby is hungry, what else could they possibly be craving? Especially if it's the only thing they've ever had since the day they were born.
10They are Everywhere
Kids who are breastfeeding must love boobs, and that doesn't just mean just your boobs — all boobs. They must feel like they're at an all-you-can-eat buffet sometimes, even though we all know it doesn't work that way.
11Hung Over
Breastfeeding moms know all too well the "hungover" look their infant gives them after they've chugged an impressive amount of milk.
13Old Friend
When this isn't your first rodeo, you know all too well the love/hate (mostly hate) relationship you have with your breast pump.
14From There?
Do you think if your little one knew what boobs were they would still want to drink from them? Thank goodness we catch them while they are young.
15Waiting To Finish
When the breastfeeding session feels like forever.
17New Flavors
You know how you always know when fall is approaching when Starbucks starts rolling out their pumpkin spice flavored lattes? Well, apparently your baby does, too.
18Flat Milk
While some babies have no problem toggling from breastmilk to formula without any problem, other babies are less enthusiastic about the transition. Here's what just might be going through their tiny little brains.
20Slacker
We all have one side that is more dominant than the other. Seriously, you sometimes want to give your boob a pep talk when they're not stepping up to the plate.
22What To Wear?
Wrap dresses and button down shirts are your new best friends. It's all about easy access.
24Leaking
On some days, the milk just seems to be out of control, like when you wake up, shower, or hear your baby cry.
26Tits Out Now
You're supposed to be the parent, but when you're breastfeeding, you are 100 percent not in charge.
27Bite Them
When your baby is teething, they will bite anything, and I mean anything, including the boob that feeds them.