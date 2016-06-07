29 Beach-Themed Baby Names For Your Nautical Newborn

One of the perks of being a parent is you get to play around with all sorts of name ideas. One week you may be absolutely in love with one of your options, and by the next week, it just doesn't sound right anymore. Of course you want your little one’s name to be a good fit, but it’s hard to know what suits them having, you know, never met them before. If a big part of your family's life involves the surf, sand, and sun, then you might consider a beach-themed baby name, because you already know your newest addition will grow up loving water.

You don't even have to live on the coast to be inspired by all the wonderful qualities the seaside has to offer. A sunny or nautical name can instantly have you feeling all warm and carefree inside regardless of where you actually reside. Whether you grew up on the waterfront, took special vacations there, or (dare I say?) your bundle of joy might even have been conceived on the sandy shore, selecting a beach-themed choice for your future sailor could be a fun nod to your oceanic memories.

So kick back, cue up some waves sounds on YouTube, and grab a refreshing drink while you soak up all the beachy goodness of these adorably aquatic baby names.

1. Mira Shutterstock A beautiful name for your future daughter, Mira means "sea, ocean" in Sanskrit. The actor Mira Sorvino may come to mind when people hear this beautiful name, but otherwise it’s very unique and uncommon. While it’s unexpected, I appreciate the ease of this name as it sounds just like it’s spelled.

2. Adrien Adrien, though primarily used as a boy's name, can also be for a girl. The name means "from the Adriatic Sea" in French. The gorgeous, strong name has a few possible nicknames too, like Addy or Adri. This name reads as sophisticated and strong, while also having a sweetness to it.

3. Cordelia Besides being the name of a beloved character from both Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel, Cordelia means "jewel of the sea" in Welsh. This name has a fluidity to it, just like the water itself, and Delia is a beautiful nickname (that may make you think of the ‘90s store, dELiA*s).

4. Troy In addition to being in Homer's Illiad, Troy means "water" in Irish-Gaelic. This is a short, strong name that’s both well-known yet not super common. While usually thought of for boys, in Dutch culture, Troy is sometimes short for the girls name, Gertrude, which makes for an unexpected nickname that no one else will have.

5. Dylan Despite meaning "son of the sea," Dylan is an ocean-inspired name perfect for either a boy or a girl. This name is truly unisex, and it always conjures up Bob Dylan’s beautiful lyrics. You can also spell it as Dillan, which also has a sea connotation meaning, “sea, like a lion, loyal.”

6. Hurley It's no wonder that there's a sports brand bearing the same name, because Hurley means "sea tide" in Irish-Gaelic. This is also a great unisex option. It’s similar to Hayley or Harley with a unique and covert nod to the sea. You could use Lee as nickname, or let this beautiful name stand on its own.

7. Tao Tao has a zen-like feel to it and that's probably because the word and the name come from the Chinese for "great waves." This name is similar to Teo or Theo. Your kiddo will have fun seeing their name pop-up in print from time to time (with a name like Grace I can attest that this is fun for kids) plus they’ll always feel connected to the powerful and beautiful waves.

8. Ravi Ravi is one of the many Hindu gods of the sun and the name means "sun" in Sanskrit. The name, just like the sun itself, conjures up brightness and warmth. It’s short and easy to spell but still very unique and unexpected with a quiet and calm gentleness to it.

9. Sunny Shutterstock Just like the name suggests, it's American name meaning "sunny" and is also unisex. This name is happy and cheerful, you can’t help but smile when you hear it. It would also work well for kiddos born in the summer, and you know this child has a bright future ahead.

10. Cyrus Though it's used primarily as a name for a boy, it can be used for a girl, too. Cyrus means "sun" in Afrikaans. It’s a beautiful name that’s also commonly used in Persian culture; Cyrus The Great was a Persian leader in the fifth century, but nowadays this name may make you think of Miley Cyrus.

11. Apollo In Greek mythology, Apollo was known as the God of light, among many other things. This is definitely a powerful pick that’s both unique and familiar. Apollo is also thought to be the God of music, poetry, beauty, archery, and agriculture among other things, so your bright kiddo has big shoes to fill.

12. Theia Also from Greek mythology, Theia was the mother of sun god, Helios, and her name means "glittering light." This name is a beautiful slant on the more common, Thea, and Theia is a strong and regal name that makes me think of light bouncing off a body of water.

13. Helios Used mainly as a boy's name, Helios means "god of the sun" in Greek and has mythological roots. This name is very rare (so no other students in your kiddos class will have the same name). It has a strength to it but the S sound at the end gives the name a softness.

14. Soleil Soleil comes from the French for "sun," and is a sophisticated option for your future daughter. It makes me think of sitting under a chic sun umbrella on a French beach, plus Sol is the coolest nickname ever. This name is unusual, but most people will recognize the connection between the words sun and soleil.

15. Lene Pronounced "lay-nuh," Lene means "light of the sun" in Dutch and is typically given to girls. This is a lovely alternative to Lena or Elena and it makes me think of languid beach days (not that you’ll be doing much relaxing at the beach once your new little one arrives…)

16. Havilah Havilah is a unisex name that means "stretch of sand" in Hebrew. Names that start and end with the same letter always seem to have an easy fluidity to them, and this beautiful name almost looks like a relaxing stretch of sandy beach. La makes a cute nickname for this name too.

17. Keone A name with a beautiful and meaningful origin, Keone means, "our sand homeland" in Hawaiian. It's used for either boys or girls. It has the songlike rhythm inherent in many Hawaiian names and I can see a little Keone building sand castles, even if the beach isn’t quite as picture-perfect as the ones in Hawaii.

18. Misa Shutterstock Misa, most often used for a girl, means "beautiful sand" in Japanese. This works as a lovely and unexpected alternative to Melissa or Missy. Even if others don’t know the connection between the name and the sand, you and your little one will always know how their name ties them to the beach.

19. Sanford In old English, Sanford means "from the sandy crossing." It's also a town in Florida and, though it's mainly a boy's name, you can use it however you want. This name is similar to Stanford, which means “stony ford,” but Sanford specifically is a calm name that makes me think of two beaches meeting.

20. Masago Masago is the Japanese word for "sand" and is a great choice if you like unique names. This name is typically used for girls, and the vowels throughout give this name its soft sound that makes me think of walking barefoot on sand. Hopefully in honor or her namesake, your little one will like building castles at the beach.

21. Taran With a nod to "terra," the name Taran originated in America and means "soil of the earth." Similar to Taryn or Tara or Aaron, this name works for girls or boys, and it’s perfect if you like the sounds of the other names but want to opt for something a bit less common.

22. Ortun Ortun is a Welsh name meaning, "from the shore." It can be used for both boys and girls. If you love the feeling of watching the waves from the shoreline, you may want to name your little one after this calming feeling. This name could work well as a sibling to Owen.

23. Ronan In Irish, Ronan means "little seal" and is an adorable name for your mini munchkin. Baby seals are seriously the cutest animals ever, and who wouldn’t want to be named after this sweet namesake? Even without the aquatic connotation, Ronan is a distinct name that has a long history.

24. Coral As well as being a beautiful color, Coral is also the word used for reef formations in the ocean which are currently an endangered species. A nice alternative to Cora (which is also beautiful) Coral is a soft name that makes one think of the beauty and the mystery of the ocean.

25. Delphine In French, the name Delphine means "dolphin" and is a great option for your future daughter. I happen to love French names, and this one could pair well with a sister named Delta, as Delta also has a water connotation and means “mouth of the river.”

27. Mako Image taken by Mayte Torres/Moment/Getty Images Mako, a type of shark found primarily in the waters of Tahiti, is a unique and fun name option for either a boy or a girl. Mak makes an awesome nickname, and your little one will love telling people what their name means (and they’ll have their own song, Baby Shark).

27. Indigo The colors of the ocean are endless, but Indigo (which came from Latin-America and means "dark blue") brings to mind the mysterious depths of the sea. A daughter with this gorgeous name can also go by Indy. Your little one will love knowing that their name is a color, and they can find their own name in books.

28. Cyan A name which originated in America and is unisex, Cyan means "light blue-green" and is a fun name choice. A rare alternative to Ryan, Cyan (usually pronounced sai-an) is unusual and calls up the color of the water and the sky on a clear day at the beach.