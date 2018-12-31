Sometimes it feels like Netflix has it all: anything you want to watch, right there waiting for you. Anyone who has scrolled helplessly through endless intriguing options without being able to choose just one can speak to that. And now there's a few more: these 29 Disney movies on Netflix have recently landed on the streaming service, or will become available in 2019. What better way to start off the new year than by revisiting a classic or introducing it to your kids?

But while this list contains quite a few old school Disney 2D movies, that's not all it has to offer. You can change things up with a live action version of an old favorite and you can also enjoy something entirely new. Marvel movies fall under the Disney umbrella too, as does the ever-popular Star Wars franchise. You'll be able to check out some of Disney's newer releases on Netflix this year, whether you missed them the first time or just can't wait to rewatch.

In fact, there should be a little something for everyone on this list. You'll be able to please the whole family on movie nights if you press play on one of these 29 Disney movies on Netflix.

101 Dalmatians What's better than over a hundred animated Dalmatian puppies? Over a hundred real puppies, of course! The live action 101 Dalmatians boasts a cast of adorable pups, plus one of Glenn Close's most exceptionally campy performances.

A Wrinkle In Time A more recent release, A Wrinkle in Time brought the Madeleine L'Engle novel to life with a star-studded cast that included Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Perhaps one of the more underrated Disney classics, coming as it did at the end of the boom in 2001, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is worth giving a second look.

Beauty And The Beast If you haven't yet compared the newest version of Beauty and the Beast to the animated adaptation that it's remaking, then now's your chance.

Black Panther Black Panther was a huge success upon its release, so you were really missing out if you happened to miss it in theaters. But no worries: you can catch up at home without anyone being any the wiser.

Bolt If you're looking for a dog-themed double feature, what better to follow 101 Dalmatians that the animated feature Bolt? All about a famous pup learning to stand on his own four paws, it's painfully cute.

Bridge To Terabithia Didn't cry enough in 2018? Remedy that with a viewing of one of the most tragic friendship stories allegedly for children, Bridge to Terabithia.

Cars 3 Though the first two installments in the Cars saga aren't on Netflix, there's nothing stopping you from picking up the series with Cars 3.

Chicken Little Disney's Chicken Little reinvents the famous folktale and in the process provides you with a perfectly pleasant movie to watch with your kids.

Coco Coco received acclaim when it premiered in 2017, making it another of the newer Disney/Pixar films on Netflix. Now that it's readily available, your family can watch it as often as they like.

The Emperor's New Groove With memorable voice performances (Eartha Kitt as Yzma is, frankly, iconic) and plenty of fun to be had, The Emperor's New Groove stands the test of time.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Perhaps you're looking to catch up on everything the Marvel universe has to offer before Avengers: Endgame releases on Apr. 26. If that's the case, Netflix has got you covered for at least a few of the franchise's films. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is just one.

Hercules With catchy songs and flawless leading lady, Hercules is another Disney deep cut that shouldn't be skipped.

High School Musical 3: Senior Year This nostalgia vehicle doesn't just take you back in time to the days when High School Musical was inescapable, it also reminds you that every teen heartthrob was mandated to have swoopy bangs until 2010, at least.

Incredibles 2 One of the few not available to instantly stream, Incredibles 2 will be joining the Netflix fam on Jan. 30.

Lilo & Stitch Not only can you enjoy the first Lilo & Stitch on Netflix, you can treat yourself to Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch, Stitch! The Movie, and Leroy & Stitch.

Meet The Robinsons Meet the Robinsons is a time travel story all about family, which means it should be a heartwarming adventure.

Miracle Miracle was a dramatization of when the U.S. men's ice hockey team won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics with the help of coach Herb Brooks (played by Kurt Russell).

Mulan A live action take on Mulan will be arriving in 2020, but before that you can remind yourself just how great the animated one was.

National Treasure Why not revisit the source of several Nicolas Cage memes in one of the more unusual heist films out there?

Pirates Of The Caribbean You can't marathon the entire Pirates of the Caribbean oeuvre on Netflix, but you can enjoy Dead Men Tell No Tales and At World's End.

The Princess Diaries Series What better way to spend a movie night than with a double feature of The Princess Diaries and its sequel Royal Engagement? Journey from the questionable makeover of the first all the way to the questionable Chris Pine accent in the second.

Pocahontas Though not exactly historically accurate, Pocahontas is one of Disney's most beautifully animated films (in this writer's opinion!) with some of the best songs. And it's the only instance of a raccoon doing a flawless braid, which makes it worth a watch if nothing else.

Star Wars Unfortunately for Star Wars fans, every movie in the sprawling franchise won't be on Netflix. But you can catch The Last Jedi, Rogue One, and The Clone Wars whenever you like! And on Jan. 9, A Star Wars Story will be added to the collection.

Tarzan Both Tarzan and Tarzan II are streaming on Netflix, so you won't have to miss a minute of the titular character's journey if you decide to tune in.