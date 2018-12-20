A new year means a chance for a fresh start. Those of you who had a rough 2018 are no doubt hoping for less stress and more happiness in 2019. Meanwhile, anyone fortunate enough to have had a great past year obviously wants that lucky streak to continue. There are no guarantees, but it's definitely fun to try to predict the future and all the most surprising things that will happen to you in 2019 based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

The year that you were born determines which of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs is yours. But keep in mind that the Chinese New Year can begin anywhere from January 21 to February 20, according to ChineseNewYear.net, so if your birthday falls early in the year, you might want to double check your sign against the year to make sure you've got it right.

So what's in store for you in 2019? Could it be a new job, a marriage, even a new baby? The Chinese zodiac points towards lots of surprises for the upcoming year. Here's what to expect on money, relationship, and career fronts for each sign — and of course, you're free to take it all with a grain of salt, but it's more fun to hope that all the good stuff comes true, right?

1 Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996...) Davevs/Shutterstock The Year of the Rat comes again in 2020, according to TheChineseZodiac.org, so you can expect 2019 to be a time of transition leading up to it. That may especially pertain to careers, as Rats may find new job prospects around the midpoint of the year. Your finances could improve as well, if you capitalize on any investment opportunities that come your way. It's also a good year for romance and meeting new people, according to Karma Weather, so be sure to RSVP yes to any parties and celebrations you're invited to.

2 Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997...) I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those of you born in the Year of the Ox might not be thrilled with 2019. YourChineseAstrology.com warned that it'll be an exhausting year for Ox, both mentally and physically — so you might want to make a New Year's resolution to find some time for self-care. If you're in a relationship, 2019 could put some strain on you and your partner with lots of fighting and communication issues. On the career front though, you'll be at the top of your game and may even land a promotion.

3 Tiger (1962, 1974, 1986, 1998...) Did you have a great 2018, as was forecast for Tigers? If so, AstrologyClub.com predicts that good fortune will continue in 2019. Your career and money prospects will be on the upswing, and you'll enjoy the support of great friends and family as you make your way up in the world. With that kind of luck on your side, 2019 could be the year for making a bold move — that could mean buying a home, getting married, or even having a baby.

4 Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999...) Davevs/Shutterstock There's good news for Rabbits in 2019, according to SunSigns.org. While you may be faced with lots of challenges, it seems you'll rise up to meet them head on and not let them bring you down. If you're in a relationship, things should stay calm and peaceful for you as a couple in 2019, making it a good time to try and start or expand a family. You might also be flush with cash in the year ahead — according to ChineseNewYear2019.org, your chances of coming into some bonus money at work are pretty good.

5 Dragon (1964, 1976, 1988, 2000...) If you're a Dragon who felt like 2018 wasn't your best year, you can expect things to turn round nicely in 2019 according to Karma Weather. It's a year for new experiences and big adventures for you, potentially including some business travel. Any hits taken by your bank account in 2018 should rebound in 2019, and you'll be inclined to share your newfound wealth and wisdom with your closest friends and family members (I think I need to go make some tiger pals).

6 Snake (1965, 1977, 1989, 2001...) Davevs/Shutterstock Snakes have a challenging year ahead, according to ChineseNewYear.net, so you'll have to work extra hard to keep everything in balance. You might start volunteering in your community to build up some positive energy and keep yourself grounded. If you're single, 2019 might not be the best year for making a love connection, but the year may help you figure out what you want from a partner to increase your odds of a successful relationship in the future.

7 Horse (1966, 1978, 1990, 2002...) Those born in the Year of the Horse might find themselves lucky in love in 2019, according to ChineseFortuneCalendar.com. If you're in a committed relationship, this might be the year you'll get engaged. If you're single, your odds of finding Mr. or Miss Right are good. Your social circle could also expand this year as you meet new and interesting friends. Career prospects look good for Horses in 2019, but more responsibilities can bring extra pressure and stress, so keep an eye on your health and make sure to take care of yourself.

8 Goat (1967, 1979, 1991, 2003...) If you were born in the year of the Goat, you should have lots of luck in your stars in 2019 according to YourChineseAstrology.com. Any financial issues that plagued you in 2018 should turn around in the second half of 2019. That's helped along by good progress in your career this year. You might be prone to feeling anxious in the year ahead, but surrounding yourself with positive people and good vibes can keep your mood up.

9 Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992...) Davevs/Shutterstock Ever wanted to start up your own business? 2019 is a good year for Monkeys to take the plunge, according to Karma Weather. It's a lucky year for money and investments, as well as new adventures — maybe splurge on an amazing vacation? But don't let your newfound baller status go to your head, or your family relationships could suffer.

10 Rooster (1957, 1969, 1981, 1993...) Roosters should have lots to look forward to in 2019, according to AstrologyClub.org. The year will be filled with happy events like family reunions and surprise get-togethers. There may even be a nice vacation overseas in the mix. If you're single, it should also be a great year for meeting lots of new people.

11 Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994...) You should keep a close eye on your finances in 2019 if you were born in the Year of the Dog. There's a risk of falling on hard times money-wise, according to TheChineseZodiac.org. You may also finding yourself working way too much this new year, so don't forget to take breaks to maintain your health and sanity. In happier possibilities, singles born in the year of the dog might find their soul mate in the coming months — they're highly compatible with people born in the year of the tiger or horse.

12 Pig (1959, 1971, 1983, 1995...) Just because it's the Year of the Pig doesn't mean it'll be a lucky one for those born under this sign. Sticking close to your family and friends will help you get through a challenging 2019, according to ChineseNewYear.net, so make it a point to show up for important gatherings of your loved ones. Things like career changes or investment opportunities should perhaps be left on the back burner in the year ahead. But if you've ever thought about going back to college or earning an advanced degree, you may get into your dream school this year.