Spring is in the air, but sunshine and bunnies aren’t the only treats you should expect this season. Hallmark is rolling out a fresh batch of romantic comedies as part of their Spring Fever lineup, which means you’ll have a new set of original movies to gush over as the season kicks in. There are three Hallmark movies premiering in April, and they’ll all make you feel like love is in bloom.

There’s something so comforting about Hallmark romances. They are simple and sweet, and always end with a happy ending. With so much chaos and divisiveness in the world, and all the gorey dramas on TV, it’s nice to have feel-good movies you can count on to lift your spirits. Plus, Hallmark romances are always slightly familiar, so you always know what you’re going to get without the anxiety of cliffhangers and dramatic surprises. They are the perfect watch for a lazy weekend, when you just want to relax in your pajamas with a bowl of ice cream or a cup of tea.

As part of of their Spring Fever movie schedule, which started in March, Hallmark is dropping three new films in April, and here’s everything you need to know about them:

True Love Blooms Gene Page/Crown Media True Love Blooms, starring Sara Rue and Jordan Bridges, tells the story of a woman named Vikki (Rue) who runs a community garden which is threatened by a developer, Chase (Bridges), who wants to replace the garden with a condo building. Vikki gets determined to stop him, so she takes a lily to his office as a peace offering. After he is willing to listen, Vikki tells Bridges that the garden was her late father’s passion project office which makes him think about his own late father. He tries to convince her about the benefits of building the condos, but the two can not come to an agreement. Through their encounters, the two develop feelings for each other, but they still have to find a way around their difficult impasse. True Love Blooms a premieres Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

Bottled With Love Farah Nosh/Crown Media Andrew Walker and One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz star in Bottled With Love, a movie that tells the story of Abbey Lawrence (Lenz), career-oriented executive from Boston who spontaneously decides to pour her feelings out in an anonymous letter to reveal her wish to find love. After Abbey seals the letter in a bottle and throw it into Boston Harbor, it is discovered by Nick Everson (Walker) on a shore in Maine. Coincidentally, Nick’s father is the CEO of the company Abbey works at, and when Abbey is tasked with a bug project, Nick comes in to help her. Nick uses the letter to reach out to Abbey, and the two start an online romance. But the twist is that they have no idea who they are talking to, and while their romantic relationship blooms online, they are completely at odds in the real world. Bottled With Love premieres Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.