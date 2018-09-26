School’s back in session, but when your kids are taking a break from their homework, you may find them looking for something to watch on Netflix. Luckily, the streamer is offering up some treats for the kids next month, so they’ll find plenty of things to watch. Here are three kids shows coming to Netflix in October to keep your kids entertained all month long.

Long gone are the days when you had to wait until Saturday morning to catch your favorite cartoons and kiddie shows. Now, with all the streaming content available on a variety of devices, kids can watch whatever they like, whenever they like. Netflix is taking a stake in kids programming, offering plenty of family-friendly streaming content. Netflix is putting out exciting original series like The Worst Witch along with popular shows like Sofia the First and Girl Meets World, which has made it a go-to source for kids' TV. Your kids probably already have their favorite shows all queued up on Netflix, but there are a few new goodies heading their way in October.

So, if your kids are looking for something new to watch on the weekends or after school, here are some new shows to check out on Netflix.

Super Monsters Season 2 Netflix on YouTube Your kids can get back into the fun and adventure (and spooks) of Super Monsters with its Season 2 premiere. The series follows a group of preschool monsters with famous monster parents who learn how to use their special abilities while getting ready to enter kindergarten. Super Monsters Season 2 hits Netflix on Oct. 5.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2 Netflix on YouTube No one can run a company like a tough baby, and in Season 2 of The Boss Baby: Back in Business, you’ll find your favorite bossy babe and his older brother Tim tackling menacing puppies and baby popularity. The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Oct. 12.