With summer winding to an end, you have tons to look forward to this fall (besides pumpkin spice lattes). All your favorite CW shows — including Riverdale, Legacies, The Flash, and Charmed — return with new seasons in October, but you’ll also see some fresh new titles on the schedule. So, as you swing around a scarf and sip on your latte, you’ll get to enjoy these three new CW shows coming fall 2019 and midseason.

To keep you entertained over the summer, CW premiered six new series — Bulletproof, Pandora, Mysteries Decoded, Red Bull Peaking, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Hypnotize Me. As these shows come to their seasons’ end, the network is gearing up for a jam-packed fall schedule which begins Oct. 6. Midseason shows, like Roswell, New Mexico and The 100 will premiere early 2020, but the CW has yet to announce exact dates.

Whether you love the network’s lineup of action-packed DC superhero shows like Legends of Tomorrow or Supergirl, or you’re thrilled by the mystery of Riverdale, the CW has something for you with their upcoming original series. Here’s a breakdown of each show, along with its premiere date, so you’re ready to dive in when the season begins.

Batwoman (Oct. 6) The CW Network on YouTube After the success of Smallville, the CW stepped up to create its own DC universe with shows like Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. The network is adding a powerhouse superhero to the pack with the series premiere of Batwoman. The show follows Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the military school-trained cousin of Bruce Wayne, who steps up to help Gotham when Batman goes missing. After the city is overrun by gangs and villains, Kate has no choice but to become the next dark knight vigilante, with the support of her stepsister Mary (Nicole Kang), and her friend, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) — the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox.

Nancy Drew (Oct. 9) The CW Network on YouTube Based on the book series that thrilled generations, Nancy Drew is the CW's latest mystery-fueled drama. The show is centered around Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann), a smart teenage detective who has years of experience solving crimes in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. As she heads into college, she is faced with the untimely death of her mother, and swears off the detective business until she can get back into school. But when a local socialite is murdered, Nancy is a prime suspect, and she has no choice but to sleuth her way out of this mystery. Nancy Drew premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.