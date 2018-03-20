Ah, spring. It's a time when green buds begin to appear on barren branches, animals cautiously peek out of their cold weather-fortified homes, and layers of clothing are happily shed as warmer temperatures return. So it shouldn't really be too much of a surprise that plenty of folks take advantage of the mood of blossoming opportunities in the air. So if you already have, are planning to, or just interested in procreating during the season of germination, then you'll probably enjoy learning various kinds of old wives tales about babies who are conceived in the spring — and likely born in the winter.

Of course, certain superstitions have since been debunked by modern discoveries and science. But, in my opinion at least, it's still fun to learn about the various folklore and mythical beliefs held by cultures from all around the world. Interestingly enough, the official website for BBC noted that most societies associate the spring season with rebirth, new beginnings, and fertility — though they may have just been taking a cue from nature. So if your little one is due in the winter but was conceived in the spring, then you might want to check out what these old wives tales have to say about that, and in time, you'll be able to determine if they apply to your little one or not.

1 They'll Have Great Eyesight Giphy Unlike some other old wives tales about pregnancy and babies, this particular piece of folklore actually has some truth to it. In the 1903 edition of the Encyclopaedia of Superstitions, Folklore, and the Occult Sciences of the World, it was noted that people believed a baby conceived during the season when the sun is bright (most notably, the spring season) will have equally bright eyes and good vision. As it turns out, in a recent study published in Ophthalmology, researchers found that babies conceived in the spring had a lower risk for poor eyesight — specifically nearsightedness — because the pregnant mother was exposed to more sunlight and consequently received ample amounts of vitamin D. Of course, vitamin D helps your growing baby's development while in the womb, as the official website for the American Pregnancy Association (APA) noted. So it makes sense that the early dawns and sunny days of spring would bring plenty of vitamin D — and good eyesight — along with it.

2 They'll Be Chill Giphy If one Eastern European tale is true, then you might have a really chill baby if you conceived during spring. "Those born in the winter were significantly less prone to irritable temperament than those born at other times of the year," researcher Dr. Xenia Gonda noted in a study published in the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology. Perhaps the ancient idea that babies conceived in the spring and born in the winter will have an easygoing temperament is one old wives tale that could actually be a positive thing.