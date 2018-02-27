3 Ways You Sabotage Your Mental Health, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There are many things — good and bad — that you do to yourself everyday. And while you may never have spent much time thinking about it before, it's kind of fun to look at it based on your zodiac sign, because whether you wholeheartedly believe that you're the spitting image of the typical person depicted by the personality traits, likes, and dislikes of your Sun sign or not, you can often at least recognize bits and pieces of yourself in your sign. There might even be ways you sabotage your mental health, based on your zodiac sign, which you'd definitely want to know more about.

Your mental health is just as important for you to take care of as your physical health. Whether it's going to regular appointments with a therapist, getting screened for or treated for certain conditions, or just being kinder to yourself, and doing things that help give you what you need, there are many things that you can do to proactively take care of your mental health. But there are also some things that'll sabotage your mental health and while those things might vary from person to person or based on the circumstances, knowing what you might be more likely to do to negatively affect your mental health based on your zodiac sign can help you be on the look out for these behaviors and hopefully keep you from doing yourself a major disservice — or even inadvertently causing yourself harm.

1 Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Giphy "Being a visionary can have its drawbacks because it naturally makes Aquarius stand out more than the average person, which can get Aquarius a little paranoid about what people think of them," Jaye of GiftedAstrology.com tells Romper in an email exchange. Not only that, but because someone born under Aquarius is able to recognize their own strengths, they can be sarcastic and detached, Valerie Mesa, an astrologer, tells Romper by email. That can be really difficult those around them. Mesa also says that an Aquarius can seem self-absorbed or selfish. If they're isolated because of these things, that can certainly take an additional toll on their mental health.

2 Pisces (February 19-March 20) Giphy Those born under Pisces are gifted liars, Mesa says, and "they believe their own lies." That's not particularly great. Additionally, they tend not to especially enjoy living in reality. "On the dark side, their excessive need to escape can contribute to alcoholism and addictions," Mesa says. Of course, that's cause for concern from both a mental and physical health perspective. "As a mutable water sign, it’s easier for a Pisces to fixate on their partner rather than directing the self love their own way," Jaye says. "However, if and when the relationship breaks up, Pisces is prone to depression because they’ve given so much to another and they feel like they’re left with nothing." If the Pisces in your life begins exhibiting signs of depression or addiction, encouraging them to seek professional assistance and letting them know you're there for them can help.

3 Aries (March 21-April 19) Giphy "An Aries may sabotage their mental health by reacting to a situation too quickly," Linda Furiate, a professional astrologer who specializes in addictive behavior, tells Romper in an email exchange. "The Aries mentality is to fight first and to ask questions later." Doing things quickly without thinking about them can sometimes be seriously detrimental, not just to your physical health, but to your relationships, career, and even your mental health. Additionally, because an Aries is always looking for a new challenge, they might take on more than they can reasonably handle. "This desire may cause them to juggle multiple projects at once, which will leave them with a feeling of being overwhelmed," Furiate says. An Aries also isn't always good at asking for help. "Their inability or unwillingness to seek the support of other may often lead to anxiety and loneliness," Furiate adds. Loneliness can have a real impact on your mental health, as well.

4 Taurus (April 20-May 20) Giphy "As a grounded, practical earth sign, Taurus is usually mentally stable," Rachel Lang, an intuitive astrologer, tells Romper via email. "However, Taurus can fear the unknown or change." In this case, a Taurus might feel like they have no control over what's going on, which can be difficult for them. Not only that, but if they try to do what they can to prevent the change from occurring, they could feel ineffectual or, Lang says, even eventually experience symptoms of depression. Change is difficult to handle, so doing things that make them happy or speaking to someone who can help them might make it a bit easier.

5 Gemini (May 21-June 20) Giphy "Gemini usually has a lot of energy and can multi-task like a champ," Lang says. "They are ruled by the planet Mercury, the fastest moving planet in our solar system, and this is how Gemini’s mind works. Fast. However, because of this, they may take on too much at one time and spread themselves too thin." If they're overwhelmed, panic, frustration, anger, and more can all set in. Additionally, Lang says that when they take on too much, it can sometimes contribute to anxiety and sleeplessness. Anxiety is relatively common, but that doesn't mean it's not something you should take seriously. Plus, Lang says that sometimes Gemini can "struggle with ADHD" and jump from project to project without taking a moment's rest or perhaps making sure everything is fully completed.

6 Cancer (June 21-July 22) Giphy "Keeping up appearances can take a toll on Cancer’s well being and cause anxiety," Jaye says. "Confiding in a close, trusted friend will help Cancer cope with problems in their private lives." Doing their best to take it easy on themselves and not work so hard to be perfect might help them, though it'd likely be difficult to do so. Additionally, their emotions can make things difficult not only for them, but also for those around them. "Their mood swings are totally extreme, and their hyper-sensitive nature can more than often lead to depression," Mesa says. "Their excessive emotions and resentful attitude can also lead to emotional manipulation and self-victimization."

7 Leo (July 23-August 22) Giphy Leos are known to be generally prideful and that can sometimes work against them. "A Leo may sabotage their mental health when they allow their pride or vanity to override their actions and decisions," Furiate says. Letting their pride dictate what they do or don't do can mean that they're not actually making the best decision for themselves. Not only that, but because they're attention-seekers, being ignored or not generally getting the attention they need can be tough for them, as well. "If they seek too much attention, and [don't] receive the attention that they desire, this may affect their desire to put themselves out there in the future," Furiate says. "Or they may crave false attention." Finally, again because they're looking for attention, Leos can be somewhat dramatic in their quest for validation. "Leo may overreact or dramatize a situation to seek individualized attention; this may prevent others from knowing their true needs," Furiate says. "People may ultimately back away from them, with Leo perceiving that they are unlovable."

8 Virgo (August 23-September 22) Giphy Virgos are perfectionists and Lang says that they have "a loud inner critic." Because no one is actually perfect, they likely, at least sometimes, fall short of their own expectations for themselves. And that can be hard. Not only that, but Lang says that some Virgos can have some OCD tendencies because they want so badly for everything to go perfectly. Lang says it's a coping mechanism when things aren't going so well. "In addition to that, as a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of the mind, their brains are very active," Lang adds. "They may have a difficult time quieting negative thoughts. Over time, worry and insecurity lead to anxiety, and analyzing everything could make it difficult for them to sleep, with periods of insomnia." If you've ever found yourself wide awake with critical thoughts running through your head, you know how upsetting that can be.

9 Libra (September 23-October 22) Giphy "A Libra may sabotage their mental through their inability to make a decision," Furiate says. "Libra may tend to feel that they are often sitting on the fence, waiting for someone else to aid in their decision-making process. This may undermine their self-confidence and lead to a sense of lack of self-control." Struggling with decision-making can be paralyzing because you think that you'll make a mistake. And if your self-confidence takes a hit, it could affect other parts of your life as well or reinforce that you're not capable of deciding things for yourself. Additionally, because Libras like being around other people, Furiate says that if they're unable — for whatever reason — to spend time working or hanging out with others, they can struggle with loneliness.

10 Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Giphy "A Scorpio may sabotage their mental health because of their inner desire to control, manipulate and possess," Furiate says. This is difficult for them and, of course, for those around them, so encouraging them to seek help can be a good idea. Not only that, but if they're exhibiting OCD tendencies, they might do things to try to help themselves, which actually aren't as much of a help as it might seem. "To manage or tame this sense of OCD, Scorpio may self-medicate or engage in addictive, repetitive activities (such a sex, pornography, harsh drugs) while at the same shutting themselves off emotionally," Furiate says. All of this can sometimes lead to them pulling away from people. "The unhealthier the time Scorpio spends alone, without the interaction of another to share their needs and desires, the more the compulsive behaviors may overrule their daily life," Furiate adds. "Their inner fear toward their compulsions may lead to anxiety and depression." Overwhelming loneliness and isolation definitely aren't good for a Scorpio.

11 Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Giphy Those born under Sagittarius have a reputation for fun, and continue to go after it wherever it may be. It might seem like no big deal, but it can actually have a negative impact on them. "Ruled by Jupiter, (the largest planet in the solar system) it’s difficult for the sign of the archer to know when to stop," Mesa says. Plus, since they're always looking for fun, Mesa says that "their unreliable personalities can lead to lack of trust and respect." That can affect not only them, but also their relationships with others. Not only that, but Jaye notes that a Sagittarius is often good at hiding their fears from those around them. If they're temporarily hiding something in the moment, that might be OK, but if they're in denial about things or never let anyone see the real them, that might not be so good for their long-term mental health.