3 Ways You’re Most Likely To Offend People, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you've ever read your horoscope, you likely know that your sun sign (or your zodiac sign) can also tell you a lot about who you are and how you'll handle or react to certain events and experiences. Just as your zodiac sign can give you clues as to your compatibility with others and what kind of job might be right for you, it can also tell you the ways you're most likely to offend people. While not everyone perfectly fits the personality traits of their designated zodiac sign, for others, it can be creepily close to who they are and how they act.

For the most part, you're not trying to go out of your way to offend the people you interact with, especially people you're close to, like family members, friends, coworkers, and others. Because of that, you probably want to know about some of the ways that you might be offending them without necessarily knowing it and you also might want to know which parts of your personality are most likely to obviously offend (like if you're pushy, condescending, or judgmental). It can be difficult to recognize those characteristics in yourself sometimes, but when you look at it based on how everyone born under your particular zodiac sign is most likely to offend others, well, it can be a little bit easier to understand. Time to make nice.

1 Aries (March 21-April 19) Giphy It can be difficult for an Aries to keep their temper under control. When you couple that with their penchant for impulsivity, you might offend some people and say something that you didn't think much about before it's said and may not really mean. Not only that, but since you can be a bit self-centered, you might accidentally offend someone by focusing only on yourself, rather than recognizing that a given situation isn't about you.

2 Taurus (April 20-May 20) Giphy For a Taurus, compromise can be difficult (or impossible) because they're both stubborn and inflexible. Those around you tend not to take that very well. Plus, when you're dismissive of others' ideas, it can feel like you think they're not good enough, which can feel like a personal attack. A Taurus can also be lazy, disregarding directions or requests from others. That's sure to upset those around you, at least from time to time.

3 Gemini (May 21-June 20) Giphy As Your Tango noted, you sometimes lack follow-through if you're a Gemini, so you don't always finish what you start. That can sometimes rub people the wrong way, particularly if they're relying on you to do what you said you would. Additionally, you can be quite vocal about your opinions, which can offend people on occasion. Even your social butterfly tendencies can lead you to offend sometimes because, since you're always looking for new people to meet and spend time with, the people you've had relationships with can feel left out or unimportant.

4 Cancer (June 21-July 22) Giphy Cancers sometimes lie, as Your Tango noted in a different piece, which, of course, can be problematic for many reasons, but can border on offensive when the truth is discovered, depending on the lie. Cancers can also be gossipy, which is bound to hurt some feelings. No one likes to be gossiped about. Additionally, because it can be rare for a Cancer to show much emotion, depending on the situation, that can ruffle some feathers too.

5 Leo (July 23-August 22) Giphy Leos can be very self-centered, which can make it difficult for those around them because it makes them feel like they don't matter. Additionally, because Leos are often arrogant, it can be really easy for them to accidentally offend because they think they know more than you. Finally, as Refinery29 noted, because Leos tend to speak frankly, they can cause offense by honestly telling you something you just didn't want to hear, even if it's true.

6 Virgo (August 23-September 22) Giphy If you're a Virgo, chances are, you're extremely critical of both yourself and others. While that can push you to be better, it can also make other people feel terrible. Because you have a hard time compromising, it can be easy for you to accidentally offend others without really meaning to. Also, when Virgos get preachy, as they're apt to do, it can make those around them feel like they're not good enough or make them upset if they feel differently than you do about what you're preaching about.

8 Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Giphy Scorpios are secretive, which can cause offense when people misinterpret the reasoning for the secrets or just don't understand. Also, because they're not very trusting, the people in their lives might get offended when Scorpios question what they're doing or why. Since, like Leos, Scorpios also get jealous, it can be difficult for others around them to not feel offended when they lash out over something that might not be a big deal.

10 Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Giphy When Capricorns are condescending or arrogant, it can make everyone else feel like the Capricorn doesn't think they have anything to add to the conversation or experience. Additionally, when someone comes to a Capricorn to earnestly and genuinely apologize, the fact that they're unforgiving can offend the other person. They made an effort, after all.

11 Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Giphy An Aquarius can be sarcastic, which often might not be all that big of a deal, but can, occasionally, offend people who might take it the wrong way. Not only that, but since an Aquarius can also be unemotional and aloof, they can accidentally offend others without even realizing what they're doing. They don't realize that this event matters so much to you or that you feel a certain way about something, which can backfire on them.