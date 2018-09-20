With autumn fast approaching, most everyone is preparing for the changes that come along with a new season. But for some people, these adjustments may be particularly intense. For the three zodiac signs most affected by the fall 2018 equinox, that first day of fall is an especially big deal. The leaves won't be the only things facing some changes this time of year.

On an astronomical level, the autumnal equinox marks the time in which day and night are roughly the same length, as noted in The Old Farmer's Almanac. It's a change from those long, hot days of summer. After the fall equinox on Saturday, September 22, 2018, the nights will begin getting longer than the days, as further explained in The Old Farmer's Almanac. Plus, it marks the first official day of autumn.

These changes have astrological consequences as well. In fact, astrologers find the autumnal equinox affects each zodiac sign a bit differently. To learn more about these influences, Romper spoke with astrologer Daniel Beck of Inner Makeup. For all the signs, this Saturday marks a time of reflection. "The fall equinox affects the signs by emphasizing partnerships and relationships and the seeking of balance and harmony therein," said Beck. Although this desire for balance will touch everyone to some degree, three signs are particularly sensitive to the equinox's influence.

1 Capricorn Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Because its ruling planet is exalted, or very fortunate, in the sign of Libra, Capricorns will benefit from the autumn equinox, as Beck explained. In fact, it might be an especially good time to work on your most ambitious goals. "Capricorns can look for a boost in career and public recognition," said Beck. Whether you're seeking a promotion or more recognition on social media, this is the Capricorn's time to shine.

2 Aquarius Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images Aquarians also have some good things in store around the fall equinox, because their sign is also exalted when Libra is out and about. "Aquarians might receive some benefit in travel and higher knowledge," said Beck. So if you're dreaming about the perfect vacation getaway, now might be an awesome time to book that trip. Also, don't be shy about pursuing knowledge in a new area. It's kind of a lucky time of year for those born under the sign of the water bearer.