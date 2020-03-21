There's no denying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have some seriously cute babies. But younger fans of the royal family may not realize that before he had cute kids, the Prince William was a cute kid himself. As strange as it may be to picture the future King of England as a lad in diapers, these adorable childhood photos of Prince William show that he's certainly passed his royal cuteness on to Charlotte, George, and Louis.

Prince William was born in 1982 and from his first presentation to the public with his parents, the little prince was capturing hearts as the media captured photos of him out in the world. Thanks to the regularity of royal outings, the press took plenty of photos of young Prince William spending time with his family, playing with animals, and getting up to generally adorable kid mischief. Beach vacations, ski trips, official royal outings, and quiet moments at home — all of these made for some serious Kodak moments. Even better, after Prince Harry joined the family, there were plenty of sweet brother moments to capture on film.

Looking at Prince William growing throughout his early years, it's clear that his three kids hit the genetic gold mine.