Whether nostalgia is your thing or you're just looking to introduce your kids to some blasts from the past, the classic cartoons streaming on Disney+ will give you and your kids those retro Saturday morning vibes any day of the week. Nothing makes you feel like a kid again faster than tuning in to these colorful, hilarious, and sometimes downright weird animated shows.

There are plenty of classics you'll recall fondly, such as Talespin and Doug, as well as a few forgotten treasures. For instance, did you remember the mid-'90s cartoon based off the Mighty Ducks that starred anthropomorphic, hockey-loving ducks from another dimension?

Disney+ has a huge catalog of classic films (of course), but their old-school cartoon show selection is pretty expansive, too, starting with some shows back from the '70s. As you might expect, '90s kids are very well represented, and there are tons of shows that will make any Millennial a little misty with memories. Just read a few of the titles and you'll remember all the words to theme songs you haven't heard in years. Whether you like superheroes, fantasy stories, or talking animals, there's a classic cartoon on Disney+ both you and your kids will enjoy marathon-watching together.

1. '101 Dalmatians (The Animated Series)' Disney+ A Saturday morning cartoon staple from 1997, Disney's 101 Dalmatians follows the adventures of Lucky, Rolly, Cadpig and friends as they navigate life in a new farm home. Yes, the spotted, talking puppies are incredibly cute.

2. 'Adventures Of The Gummi Bears' Disney+ Airing from 1985 to 1990, Adventures of the Gummi Bears followed Gruffi, Zummi, Cubbi, and all the rest on their journeys through a magical land. Just be warned that you will be singing "Dashing and daring, courageous and caring" after hearing the theme song once again. It's an earworm straight out of the '80s.

3. 'Bonkers' Disney+ A former cartoon star, Bonkers T. Bobcat finds a new gig working for the LAPD as their first toon officer. With supporting characters like Mad Hatter, Skunky Skunk, and Roderick Lizzard, Bonkers has everything you could want from a 1993 cartoon.

4. 'Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers' Disney+ For some millennials, no cartoon will ever top Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers, the show that put a small group of plucky rodents in charge of solving mysteries. It's equal parts adventure-packed and super silly, with episode titles such as "Throw Mummy From The Train" and "A Wolf In Cheap Clothing." I feel like this one deserves a total re-watch through adult eyes.

5. 'Gargoyles' Disney+ Following a curse, Goliath and his gargoyle team sleep for 1,000 years, awaking in modern NYC. Gargoyles follows these warriors as they face enemies new and old in this beloved series from the mid-1990s.

6. 'Hercules (The Animated Series)' Disney+ A coming-of-age story, Hercules follows the hero's younger years of training under Phil the satyr. This 1998 cartoon also has guest appearances from the Olympian Gods and Goddesses, and of course Hades shows up from time to time as well. It's a fun watch for anyone who enjoyed the 1997 animated film.

7. 'Darkwing Duck' Disney+ No list of classic cartoons would be complete without a mention of this absolute gem. A superhero parody, Darkwing Duck is both silly and action-packed. Keep up with Darkwing, his daughter Gosalyn, and sidekick Launchpad McQuack in this wild crime-fighting romp from the early '90s.

8. 'Disney's Doug' Disney+ Most any kid who grew up in the '90s remembers Doug, the gentle animated series that focused on real-life topics. A shy, journal-keeping boy in Bluffington, Doug Funnie is helped out by his friend Skeeter, dog Porkchop, and dramatic sister Judy.

9. 'DuckTales' Disney+ Ducklings Huey, Dewey, and Louie are taken under the wing of Scrooge McDuck in DuckTales, the classic cartoon that ran from 1987 to 1990. Definitely watch the intro with your kids, which features the iconic scene of Scrooge McDuck diving into a giant vault of gold. (And honestly the intro song is serving up some pure '80s beats.)

10. 'The Emperor's New School' Disney+ Did you know there was a whole TV series starring Kuzco? The Emperor's New School follows the life of teen Kuzco at the Incan public school, with friends Malina (and a somewhat disguised Yzma) along for the ride. The series ran from 2006 to 2007.

11. 'Goof Troop' Disney + Before 1995's A Goofy Movie, there was Goof Troop, the 1992 animated series starring Goofy and Max. With a cast rounded out by neighbors Pete and PJ, this show is a heartwarming look at one of Disney's most iconic characters. You and your kid will love watching the adventures of this silly family in Spoonerville.

12. 'Kim Possible' Disney+ This honestly still feels like a new cartoon to me, but Kim Possible first came out in 2002. Wow. At any rate, Kim Possible and her best friend Ron Stoppable work to save the world from crime, all while dealing with the usual high school drama. There's also Rufus, Ron's pet naked mole rat.

13. 'Lilo & Stitch The Series' Disney+ Airing from 2003 to 2004, Lilo & Stitch The Series followed the animated pair across Hawaii as they work to catch all of Jumba's remaining experiments. Because Stitch was Experiment 626, there's at least 625 others running around, after all. Lilo and Stitch work to capture Stitch's cousins before they can cause too much mischief.

14. 'Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series' Disney+ Airing one season in 1996, Mighty Ducks The Animated Series featured hockey-playing ducks from Puckworld who end up stranded on another dimension: Earth. A blend of sports, sci-fi, and comedy, this show was very different from the film series that shares its name. With episode titles like "Puck Fiction" and "Jurassic Puck," it's about as '90s as you can get.

15. 'Phineas & Ferb' Disney+ Another one of the newer cartoons on the list, Phineas and Ferb ran from 2008 to 2012. In an effort to have the best summer vacation ever, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb take on an elaborate new project every day. Aided by Perry the Playypus, the boys try to complete their wacky projects before anybody tells their mom.

16. 'The Proud Family' Disney+ In this coming-of-age comedy, Penny Proud is a young teenager navigating school, friendships, and of course family life. The Proud Family, which ran from 2001 to 2002, features unforgettable characters like Penny's best friend Dijonay, as well as her grandmother Suga Mama. In some happy news for fans, The Proud Family is confirmed for a reboot on Disney+, as noted in Bustle. (And yes, many of the original cast members are already on board.)

17. 'Quack Pack' Disney+ A follow-up to "DuckTales" from the 1980s, Quack Pack shows Huey, Dewey, and Louie as teenagers living with their uncle, none other than Donald Duck himself. The nephews basically get into trouble while Donald and Daisy travel the world looking for stories to report. This show ran for one season in 1996.

18. 'Recess' Disney+ This was one of those cartoons that felt especially relatable and smart. Airing from 1997 to 1999, Recess shows what life is like for the fourth graders at Third Street Elementary School, where the kids are ruled by King Bob the sixth grader. The children form their own society during recess, with its own laws and class system. I'd love to give this one another viewing as an adult.

19. 'The Replacements' Disney+ The flip phone alone tells you The Replacements is serving up some sweet early 2000s style. Siblings Riley and Todd are able to replace any adult in their life with a call to the Fleemco company. Parents, teachers, and lifeguards alike get replaced on a whim, leading to some wild adventures.

20. 'The Simpsons' Disney+ This might be the most classic cartoon of them all, and there's enough episodes to keep you entertained for a very long time. Thirty seasons of The Simpsons are available on Disney+, beginning with the original episodes from 1989. You'll have a blast explaining to your kid that the adventures of Homer, Bart, and the rest of the family were seen as super-edgy when the show first aired.

21. 'Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends' Disney+ There are six different Spider-Man series available on Disney+ at the moment, so Peter Parker fans have plenty of options. First airing in 1981, Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends follows the titular hero as he fights the Green Goblin, Loki, The Arachnoid and more. Give this show a watch with your kids, who will be amazed to see the earlier versions of heroes and villains they know from the Marvel movies. (Seriously, the 1981 cartoon version of Loki is nothing like the character you know from Tom Hiddleston.)

22. 'Spider-Man' Disney+ Many millennial kids will remember this series from 1994 as peak superhero cartoon time. Spider-Man features the hero's crime-fighting adventures in NYC with appearances from Dr. Octopus, Venom, and even the X-Men. Although it officially ran only one season, there's 65 episodes of web-slinging justice to enjoy.

23. 'Spider-Woman' Disney+ Jumping at you from 1979, Spider-Woman is the cartoon you didn't know you needed. After being bitten by a poisonous spider, Jessica Drew gets injected with "spider serum" and becomes a superhero. It's a great chance to show your kid what superhero cartoons were like way before they (and in many cases their parents) were born.

24. 'Talespin' Disney+ If you say the phrase "classic cartoon," this 1990 show is the one I picture immediately. In Talespin, Baloo is a bush pilot who goes on aerial adventures with his navigator, the young Kit. Hop on board the Sea Duck to outwit air pirates, try get-rich-quick schemes, and search for hidden treasures.

25. 'Teacher's Pet' Disney+ What happens when a dog tries to go to school disguised as a real kid? In Teacher's Pet, Spot navigates slumber parties, parent-teacher nights, and other 5th grade struggles. Current kids will still enjoy the adventures of this student-dog from the year 2000.

26. 'Schoolhouse Rock!' Disney+ Conjunction Junction, what's your function? A series of quick educational songs from the early '70s, a lot of School House Rock! still holds up today. You and your kids can learn all the words to "I'm Just A Bill" and "Interjections!"

27. 'The Little Mermaid (The Animated Series)' Disney+ Ariel and her sisters, as well as Sebastian and Flounder, all share their undersea adventure in The Little Mermaid, an animated series from the early 1990s. Any kid (or adult) who loves the film will probably get a kick out of this fantasy story. Evil manta rays, wild seahorses, and arguments among mermaids are all part of the undersea drama.

28. 'Timon & Pumbaa' Disney+ The hilarious pair from The Lion King got their own series, and Timon & Pumbaa is just as silly and charming as you'd expect. Any kid who's a fan of the original movie will eat this up, and the show is a great nostalgia hit for adults who grew up with the talking meerkat and warthog. Their adventures take place all across the globe in this series.

29. 'X-Men' Disney+ Any list of classic cartoons must include a mention of the excellent X-Men series that ran from 1992 to 1997. Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, and all the rest from Professor Xavier's Academy for Gifted children are in play here. Now you and your kids can figure out which mutant is your favorite.