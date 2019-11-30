Thanks to Frozen 2's release, the franchise now has tons of new fans on top of the kids who already loved Anna and Elsa. If you're on the hunt for some Frozen and Frozen 2 holiday gift ideas, you're not alone. Between the two movies, there are no shortage of options like slippers and PJs, slumber party essentials, dolls, clothes, lunchboxes, and a castle fit for an ice queen.

Since Frozen's sequel was released six years after the original, the die-hard fans' ages range from toddler to big kid (yes, adults too, but the focus is on kids here). That means there are a lot of factors to consider when picking out a holiday gift, like "is this product safe for kids who put everything in their mouths?" or "will a 13-year-old who doesn't think anything is cool like this?".

To help you out, here's a robust list of 30 great Frozen-themed gift ideas. Whether you're shopping for a tot, little kid, or a tween, there is something here for everyone at various price points (you don't have to empty your bank account to give your kid a little bit of Frozen magic). And don't worry, only one toy on the list plays "Let it Go".

1. Umbrella & Raincoat Set Disney Little Girls Assorted Characters Slicker and Umbrella Rainwear Set Amazon | $20 See on Amazon This raincoat and umbrella set is offered for kids 2 to 7 years old. The coat has button closure, has an attached hood, and is made from water repellent vinyl material. The umbrella includes safety caps, a clamshell handle (with Anna and Elsa on it), and a velcro strap for easy storage.

2. Grey Olaf Sweatshirt For Toddlers Toddler Boys' Frozen Olaf Embroidery Sweatshirt Target | $17 See on Target This grey sweatshirt made from soft cotton and polyester with embroidered Olaf patterns is perfect for warm hugs. It's available in toddler sizes 2T through 5T, offers ample coverage, is machine washable, and can be tumble dried.

3. 'Frozen 2' Monopoly Set Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition Board Game Walmart | $12 See on Walmart This Monopoly set (for ages 3 and up) features six character tokens, chance, and "Oaken's Trading Post" cards, and properties that are popular locations from the film. There are also special rules in this edition like freezing opponents and Snowflake Chance cards.

4. 'Frozen' E-Reader Set Disney - Frozen Me Reader Electronic Reader and 8 Book Library Amazon | $20 See on Amazon This "Me Reader" set is essentially like books on tape, but for modern day. The set comes with eight different stories with Frozen characters and the electronic reader will read the stories out loud (and allows for interaction with a specific shape and colored button for each page of the story).

5. 'Frozen 2' Toy Vanity Disney Frozen 2 Elsa's Enchanted Ice Vanity Target | $70 $60 See on Target Kids aged 3 and up will love this vanity because it lights up, plays music, includes hair accessories, and has a drawer to store everything in. There's no assembly required but it does require three AA batteries (which aren't included) to make all the bells and whistles work.

6. Elsa Slippers (Toddler) Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Character Slipper Walmart | $10 See on Walmart Slippers make for a great stocking stuffer, and any kid will be overjoyed to find these super soft slippers featuring Elsa and sequins. They are available in sizes 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. Note, they're not machine washable so make sure to keep these for inside the house.

7. 'Frozen 2' LEGO Set LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Wagon Carriage Adventure Amazon | $24 See on Amazon This entry-level set is created for kids aged 4 and up, and has 116 LEGO pieces to create Frozen scenes. It includes one Elsa figure, one Sven (with wagon attached), and one baby reindeer. This set is meant to be an easy-build, so if you're shopping for a LEGO expert, here's a more challenging set.

8. Anna & Kristoff Doll Set Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Kristoff Fashion Dolls 2pk Target | $24 See on Target Anna and Kristoff belong together, so this Frozen 2 two-pack doll set is perfect. Fans will enjoy the dolls who are dressed in clothes from their latest movie (note: Anna's has glitter on it) and will pair nicely with other Frozen dolls. These dolls are meant for kids 3 and up because there are small parts that could be choking hazards.

9. 'Frozen 2' Dolls (Set of Six) Frozen 2 Deluxe Doll Set Disney | $100 See on Disney This pack of six dolls includes all the major characters from Frozen 2, like newcomers Mattias and The Nokk. The tallest doll measures 12 inches high, all are made from plastic materials, and all of the clothes are detailed to look just like the characters' in the movie. These toys are recommended for kids 3 and up.

10. Wood Puzzles (Pack of Five) Frozen Disney 5 Wood Puzzles in Wooden Storage Box Amazon | $18 See on Amazon Kids between age 3 and 6 will love this set of five separate puzzles. One puzzle is 24 pieces, two are 16 pieces, and the other two are both 12 pieces. The puzzles are all made of wood and come in a wood carrying case.

11. Zip Up Hoodie (Kids) Frozen Zip-Up Hoodie for Girls Disney | $27 $20 See on Disney Frozen fans will look great and stay warm in this full zip front hoodie, available in kids sizes 2 through 9/10. The hoodie has a snowflake zipper attachment, glitter accents around the Anna and Elsa graphics, and fleece fabrication interior.

12. Sven Plush Toy Disney Frozen 2 Large Plush Sven Target | $11 See on Target Sven sits 11 inches tall and is made out of super-soft polyester. He's wearing a printed harness that matches the one he wears in Frozen 2 and he is half of the movie's plush collection (Olaf is the other).

13. 'Frozen 2' Castle Disney's Frozen 2 Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset by Hasbro Kohl's | $200 See on Kohl's This dream castle is designed to give all those Frozen and Frozen 2 dolls a (luxury) home with seven rooms, 14 accessories, and an elevator that twinkles at the push of a button. It's perfect for kids aged 3 and up, can be spot cleaned, and only requires a little bit of adult assembly.

14. Smart Watch Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch 40 MM Walmart | $35 See on Walmart Kids who love smart watches will be overjoyed with this Frozen 2 smart watch that serves as a clock, counts steps, and has games on it. It also has three different wallpaper options, 10 clock faces, a timer and stopwatch, voice recorder, and calculator. Finally, it has selfie photo and video capabilities so it's bound to be a hit.

15. 'Frozen 2' Tulle Skirt (Kids) Disney Frozen 2 Skirt In Soft Tulle Hanna Andersson | $80 $48 See on Hanna Andersson This knee length soft tulle skirt with embroidered details is available in kids sizes 2 through 14/16 and features an enclosed elastic waist. It comes prewashed (ready to wear!) and is machine washable on gentle cycle (lay flat to dry).

16. Olaf PJ Set Olaf PJ PALS for Boys – Frozen 2 Disney | $17 See on Disney These super soft, 100% cotton PJs are available in kids sizes 2 through 10. It's a two-piece coordinating set with the shirt featuring Olaf, and the bottoms in a plaid print with an elastic waistband for easy fitting. As recommended for safety, these PJs fit snugly (so no need to exchange for a larger size if they seem a bit tight).

17. Hardcover 'Frozen 2' Novel Frozen 2: The Deluxe Junior Novelization Amazon | $11 See on Amazon Since Frozen 2 won't be available outside of theaters for a while, this novel will let a young reader relive the movie in the meantime. The hardcover book is written for kids between age 8 and 12 and even includes alternate and deleted scenes from the movie version.

18. 'Frozen 2' Anna Build-A-Bear Set Disney Frozen 2 Anna Inspired Bear Arendelle Gift Set Build-A-Bear | $63 See on Build-A-Bear You can skip the workshop experience and get this whole decked out Anna Build-A-Bear online which includes the bear, wig, sparkly shoes, and her dress. You can opt to have the bear delivered to your home already dressed or undressed (which allows you to turn it into multiple presents instead of just one).

19. Bike With Doll Carrier Disney Frozen 12" Girls' EZ Build Bike with Sleigh Doll Carrier, by Huffy Walmart | $74 See on Walmart This bike with training wheels is perfect for kids between 3 and 5 years old who are learning how to ride. It is decked out in Frozen features from snowflake handlebars, to sparkly tassels, and Anna, Elsa, and Olaf graphics. Finally, it has a sleigh attached to the seat that is big enough to carry two dolls along for the ride.

20. Anna & Elsa Sleeping Bag Disney's Frozen 2 Sleeping Bag Kohl's | $25 $20 See on Kohl's This Frozen 2 sleeping bag is made with triloft performance sleeping bag insulation and has a full length self repairing zipper. It can be wiped clean, but is also safe for the washing machine and dryer. It's made for kids age 4 and up, and is 28 inches tall by 56 inches wide.

21. Anna & Elsa Bangle By Alex And Ani Anna and Elsa Bangle by Alex and Ani – Frozen Disney | $50 See on Disney If you're shopping for an older fan, consider this Alex and Ani gold bangle with five charms, one of which has an enamel Anna on one side and Elsa on the other. It's meant for kids age 12 and up, has a beautiful brass finish, and is expandable to provide the perfect fit.

22. Walkie Talkie Set Disney's Frozen 2 Lights & Sounds Walkie Talkies Kohl's | $25 $19 See on Kohl's Walkie talkies are still a classic gift, and this set of two comes with built-in sound effects from Frozen 2 which allows kids to send and receive the sounds (as well as their voice, of course). They light up with character sound effects and have up to a one mile range. They require six AAA batteries (not included) and are not rechargeable.

23. Little People Frozen Set Fisher-Price Little People Disney Frozen Kristoff's Sleigh Target | $20 See on Target Kids from 18 months on can get in on the fun of this Little People set that lights up (bonus: batteries are included!). The set comes with four pieces total, all of which work together and allow little hands to increase motor skills.

24. Lunchbox (Which Can Be Personalized!) Mackenzie Aqua Disney Frozen Lunch Boxes (Classic Lunch) Pottery Barn Kids | $27 See on Pottery Barn Kids Whether they go to daycare, preschool, or regular school, any Frozen fan will love this lunchbox that features a molded interior (for easy cleanup), a mesh exterior bottle holder, and a mesh interior pocket for holding utensils and napkins. You can also opt to have this lunchbox personalized (note: there is an extra charge for this).

25. 'Frozen 2' Black Converse (Kids) Frozen 2 Low-Top Sneakers for Kids by Converse – Black Disney | $43 See on Disney These black low top converse are available in (big) kids sizes 11 through 13 and 1 through 3. The shoe itself is made from canvas with screen prints of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Inside the tongue it reads "The Journey Connects Us" and the shoe features goldtone eyelets.

26. Anna Nightgown Dress (Kids) Disney's Frozen 2 Anna Girls 4-8 Fantasy Gown Nightgown Kohl's | $40 $16 See on Kohl's This Anna-themed ankle length pajama dress is available in girls sizes 4 through 8. The dress features a satin skirt with a mesh overlay with foil flecks for a sparkly touch. It's machine washable and safe for the dryer. This is part of a larger collection that includes an Elsa dress (and there are similar styles available in toddler sizes).

27. Personalized Cozy Elsa Anywhere Chair Disney Frozen Elsa Anywhere Chair Pottery Barn Kids | $160 $80 See on Pottery Barn Kids Every kid loves to have their own arm chair and this one comes with the chair inserts and a personalized removable (and machine washable) velvet slip cover that features a sparkly Elsa. The chair weighs 10 pounds and has a handle for easy carrying.

28. Indoor Tent Disney Frozen 2 No-Floor Dome Tent Walmart | $17 See on Walmart Indoor camping will be a little more magical with this dome tent that has full-height zipper front access and a mesh ceiling. It is easy to assemble and comes with a little carrying bag so you can store it between sleepovers.

29. Makeup Kit Disney Frozen 2 Travel Case Makeup Set Claire's | $35 $27 See on Claire's This makeup kit comes in a carrying case that features Anna and Elsa on the front and has buckle closure. It includes cream makeup, stick-on jewels, a glitter nail file, lip gloss, and an application brush. The kit is made for kids age 3 and up (but note that it's real makeup, so use your judgement for the younger kids).