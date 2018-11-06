30 Funniest Toddler GIFs That Will Get You Through The Day
No matter what side of the political aisle you're on, you have to admit that these last few weeks have been emotionally draining. If you find yourself in need of some cheering up, these 31 hilarious gifs of toddlers being... toddlers will seriously lift your spirits and improve your mood. That's because you can't not smile when you see these classic toddler moves. Just be forewarned that if you're viewing these gifs at your desk, your laughter will disturb your coworkers!
When my eldest daughter was a tot, I thought that her little quirks were all her own. But now that my second daughter has entered the toddler phase, I completely understand that there are just some things that are oh-so-toddler. There seems to be some universal toddler traits that are shared by little tots the world over. From their complete and utter obsession with water play, to the diva behavior they exhibit when it's time to get packed into the car — toddlers have their ways of driving us up the wall and making us laugh all at the same time.
Whether you have a toddler at home, or just want to witness the joys of toddlerhood, here are 31 gifs that will make you smile so hard your face will hurt.
1They Have Killer Dance Moves
If you want to see real dance moves, put some Beyonce on Spotify and let your toddler cut loose.
2Toddlers love diggers
Toddlers are obsessed with construction equipment... and dirt.
3They're (Sometimes) Ruthless
If your toddler was the first in line but now has some company, be prepared for things to get a little cut-throat.
4They're Animal Whisperers
Animals will let them get away with pretty much anything.
5They're Indestructible
There are more than a few ways to go down the stairs, right?
6They're Divas
You know you have a toddler on your hands when the word "No" enters their lexicon.
7They Man-Handle Pets
Your toddler will dominate your pet, completely and utterly. Ears will be pulled. Tails will be yanked. Cats will be bathed.
8They're Klutzy
Sure, your little one has a lot going for them, but general coordination is probably not one of them.
9The Paint (the easel, always the easel)
Easels are the canvas, people!
10 .They're OBSESSED with Water
No matter what the question, the answer is water.
11They Have To Pick The Flower
Popping heads off flowers is in their DNA.
12They Love Sibling Time
Watching siblings play is like watching WWF Superstars of Wrestling. Full body slams included.
13They're Carseat Divas
Never mess with a toddler in a carseat.
14They're Harsh Critics
Toddlers are the original mean girls.
15They Celebrate Little Victories
Toddlers know when to applaud themselves for a job well done... and not.
16They Have The Cutest Expressions
When they flash you that smile, it's all over.
17Everything is a Hat
Everything eventually will be put on or over their heads.
18They Have Great Timing
They know when to turn up the cuteness.
19Their Enthusiasm Is Contagious
When a toddler is excited, everyone is excited.
20They're Great Workout Buddies
They work so hard, they really do.
21Chores are impossible
When carrying the bowl to the sink is just. so. hard.
22Toilet Paper Is Toddler Catnip
Pull it, eat it, hide it, you name it. Your toddler can't resist messing with your TP.
23They Always Try To Pour
There will be spills.
24This Is How They React To New Foods
They could win an Oscar for their reactions to new foods.
25They Never Know Who Broke The Thing
Broken lamp? Broken glass? Broken TV remote? "It wasn't me!"
26They Make Great Nap Buddies
They are unbelievably squishably cute when they sleep.
27They Know How To Back Track
They know when to get the heck out of dodge.
28They Hate Brushing Hair
Brushing their hair? Oh honey, please.
29Lotion is Irresistable
If you have a quiet toddler, chances are, you also have a room full of lotion.
30They Sometimes Look Drunk
They walk, talk, and dance like they're just a little bit wasted all the time!