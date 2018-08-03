30 National Twin Day Captions So You Can Be #Twinning & #Winning
August 3 is here, and you guys, it's National Twin Day. For all you twins or twin moms out there, this is your chance to post all of your favorite twinning pics on social media, and announce to the world just how special and beautiful that twin bond really is. Or, if you're like me, it's a great excuse to find some old pictures that you look really great in, and just happen to fit the holiday. Here's a list of some of the sweetest, funniest, sappiest, and sassiest National Twin Day Instagram captions so you can spend your time hunting for those perfect throwbacks.
These captions, gathered from all over the internet, capture a little bit of the twin experience — whether you're a twin yourself or a strong (and oh so patient) twin mom. Being a twin means laughing together about mistaken identities, crying together about things only you two understand, and loving each other unconditionally since, after all, they know you better than anyone else. Being a twin mom means that having just one baby at any given moment feels like a vacation. Also, napping at red lights. Whether you're a self-proclaimed softie or an Instagrammer of few words, these 30 captions will help you celebrate National Twin Day and share your favorite twin memories with the world. Or at least your followers.
"Some miracles come in pairs."
"The hospital was having a buy one, get one special."
"Genes so nice, I made them twice."
"Raising multiples is a walk in the park. Jurassic Park."
"Two for the price of one? No, two for the price of two. The only thing these kids have shared is my uterus."
"In this life we will never truly be apart, for we grew to the same beat of our mother's heart."
"If you think my hands are full, you should see my heart."
"I make two humans at a time, what's your super power?"
"I love my friend that I can't get rid of."
"Happy National Twin Day! Your present is being related to me."
"There are two things in life for which we are never truly prepared: twins."
"I may be a twin, but I'm one of a kind."
"A good friend will babysit. A great friend will babysit twins."
"Twins. God’s way of saying, 'One of you is a rough draft.'"
"Nothing can come betwin us."
"All we do is twin, twin, twin no matter what."
"Nothing scares me. I have twins."
"I had twins before Beyoncé made it cool."
"When my twin takes a really good selfie... I steal it."
"We're triplets, but we leave the ugly one at home."
"No, we can't read each other's minds."
"Born together, friends forever."
"Sometimes you make a wish and are granted two."
"Every time I've said 'I won't tell anyone,' I've always told my twin."
"Thanks for never forgetting my birthday."
"I can do anything. I created two humans, after all."
"God creates twins when he makes a face he really likes."
"I'll answer your questions, and laugh about them with other #twinmoms later."
"One of us was unplanned."
"My twin is the best birthday present I've ever received."