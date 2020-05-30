Along with their philanthropic efforts, beautiful babies, and extravagant weddings, the royals are also well known for their sense of style. Even while remaining within the parameters of royal protocol, royals like Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton have been known to sport some stylish digs. For example, many photos of Princess Diana and other royals wearing summer dresses suggest that may be their favorite item in their wardrobes.

Dresses are an easy look for royals on the go. Day dresses — which could include sundresses when the weather is appropriate — are preferred to more casual looks. Diana Mather, a scholar of English etiquette, explained to the BBC that jeans in particular are a no-go. "Many places will not allow jeans as they are still seen as very casual wear, so it is better to play safe for both sexes," she told the news outlet. "But if the duchess is outside walking the dogs for example, then jeans are fine." Instead of attempting to navigate whether or not jeans are allowed, women are steered toward wearing day dresses or trousers with a jacket or cardigan, according to Mather.

Fortunately for those looking for style inspiration, these rules mean lots of photo opportunities in summer dresses. Here are a few of my favorites.