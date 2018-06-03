36 Cat Names Based On Their Zodiac Sign, Because Your Kitty Is A Total Star

When it's time to pick out a name for your new cat, the sky's the limit. And by that I mean you should literally look to the skies for inspiration. These cat names based on their zodiac sign are pretty hard to beat, in my opinion. You finally have an excuse to name a cat Wahoo and still sound like you put a lot of thought and meaning into the decision. It's great.

By choosing an astronomical name for your cat, you'll always have a fantastic conversation opener for pet talk. "My cat is named Earnest because he's such a Capricorn," is a sentence you don't hear every day. You can then launch into a great discussion about Capricorn traits, the way your cat displays those traits, and anything else related to cat life and astronomy. These are the discussions that can go off in any direction, which is pretty great.

And if you're really into the zodiac as a guide for life, then these names have a little extra meaning. Giving your earth-signed cat a name like Gaia means you've put a lot of intention into the decision. Your cat will only benefit from having such a thoughtful and resourceful caretaker.

1 Aquarius (Jan 20 to Feb 18) The sign of the water bearer, Aquarius folk are independent and sometimes aloof, as noted by Astrology Zodiac Signs. (Sound like someone you know?) Why not pick a water-themed named for this cat? Bay

Oceanna

Sailor

2 Pisces (Feb 19 to Mar 20) bernadettee.kazmarski on Instagram Pisces are cool cats that enjoy imaginative play and daydreaming, as noted by Astro Style. It's also a water sign, not surprisingly. Pick from some names for fish breeds for a perfect Pisces moniker. I absolutely love the idea of naming a cat Wahoo. Marlin

Pike

Wahoo

3 Aries (Mar 21 to Apr 19) Energetic but sometimes moody, Aries is the sign of the ram, as noted in Astrology Zodiac Signs. Pick a name that reflects their action-oriented nature. Chase

Dash

Zip

4 Taurus (Apr 20 to May 20) hoyoyon on Instagram Stubborn much? Taurus, or the sign of the bull, is known for being persistent and hard-working, according to Astro Style. Pick a similarly hardy name for your little beast. Bodacious

Ferdinand

Toro Fun fact: Bodacious was one of the most famous bulls of all time, who bucked 127 of 135 bull riders during his career, as noted by Western Horseman. Meanwhile, Ferdinand references the storybook about the gentle bull who preferred flowers to fighting, as noted in Amazon.

5 Gemini (May 21 to June 20) The sign of the twins, Gemini are known for their social and curious nature, as explained in Astrology Zodiac Signs. Give these special signs a double barrelled name to reflect their dual nature. Bobby-Jo

Lily-May

Ruby-Jane

6 Cancer (Jun 21 to July 22) The sign of the crab, Cancers are known for their caring and compassionate nature, according to Astro Style. Choose from some similarly sweet names for your feline friend. Angel

Dulce

Honey

7 Leo (Jul 23 to Aug 22) oddwomanout on Instagram It's the most perfect sign for any cat. The sign of the lion, Leos are known as passionate but stubborn, as noted by Astrology Zodiac Signs. Lean in to that feline angle when choosing a name. Felix

Leona

Namir Leona is the Latin word for lion, whereas Namir is an Israeli name for leopard, as noted in She Knows. Whatever you choose, a slightly wild name is perfect in this instance.

8 Virgo (Aug 23 to Sep 22) The sign of the virgin, Virgos are known for their helpful and hardworking nature, according to Astro Style. They're also an earth sign, so you can work from that angle for names. Ela

Gaia

Terra Ela, Gaia, and Terra are (respectively) Indian, Greek, and Latin terms referencing the earth or an earth goddess, as noted in Parent 24. Beautiful, right?

9 Libra (Sep 23 to Oct 22) The sign of the scales, Libras as known for their gracious and balanced nature, as noted in Astrology Zodiac Signs. Choose an equally balanced name for this feline. Concordea

Harmony

Paxton Paxton means "peaceful town", as noted in Mom Junction.

10 Scorpio (Oct 23 to Nov 21) kiramekibylisa on Instagram The sign of the scorpion, Scorpios are known for their intense and passionate nature, as noted in Astro Style. Choose an equally intense name for this one. Blaze

Spike

Sting

11 Sagittarius (Nov 22 to Dec 21) The sign of the archer, those who are Sagittarius-born are pretty known for their love of travel and idealism, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. Use archery-inspired terms for this cat. Arrow

Fletcher

Quiver