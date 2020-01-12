38 Cheap Things That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping for affordable items online can be a bit of a crapshoot. Sometimes you get a high-quality product that you end up swearing by; other times you get a piece of junk that you end up swearing over. Fortunately, there are Amazon customers who've tread the path before you and have found the real gems in the rough — products under $40 that seem like they should cost so much more.

All of the products in this roundup have amassed an incredible number of glowing Amazon reviews. Some are everyday essentials that you might be in need of refreshing, like makeup brushes, workout tops, and moisturizer. Others are pampering products, like an essential oil diffuser and a Himalayan salt lamp, that will feel like little luxuries but are actually total bargains. Of course, no Amazon roundup would be complete without including some items that you never knew existed but will quickly become things you can't live without, like the TubShroom hair catcher or the Heeta scalp massager.

The best part is that many of the products below cost less than $10, so you can try out a few new gadgets without breaking the bank. You'll probably soon find yourself writing a review yourself, or at least recommending them to everyone you know.

1. These Super Comfy, Everyday Briefs That Won't Give You Panty Lines Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon | $20 See on Amazon These soft bikini briefs from Amazon Essentials are super comfortable but steer clear of "granny panty" territory, thanks to their cute, simple cut. They're thin enough to not give you panty lines, and because they're made with 95% cotton and 5% elastane, they're breathable with just the right amount of stretch. It's not surprising that they've earned more than 7,000 positive customer reviews.

2. These Durable iPhone Charger Cords That Won't Fray YUNSONG Nylon Braided Lightning Cable iPhone Charging Cord (3-Pack) Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Compatible with your iPhone or iPad, this affordable 3-pack of nylon charging cords is worth every penny. Not only are the cables long enough to save you from hovering near a socket (they're each six feet), they're also super durable. They're made of heat-resistant, braided nylon that's designed to withstand more than 8,000 bend cycles. Plus, they allow for maximum charging speed.

3. This Amazon Fire Stick That Lets You Access Your Favorite Shows With Voice Remote Amazon Fire Stick With Built-In Alexa Amazon | $40 See on Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick with built-in Alexa lets you access all your favorite streaming content on Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more, all with voice remote. You can also use it to browse websites using Firefox or Silk, and if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you also get unlimited access to even more entertainment. Reviewers love how easy it is to set up. For just $40, you can see why it's the #1 best-selling streaming media player — and why it's earned more than 85,000 reviews.

4. A Board Game That Is Perfect For Groups of 4 (Or More) Czech Games Codenames Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Whether you're hosting regular game nights or just need a game for family gatherings, this is the one board game you absolutely need in your collection. Codenames is a simple word play game that requires teammates to mind meld over one-word clues. Familiarizing yourself with the game play takes a minute, but once you've got the hang of it, it's quick and endlessly entertaining. I'm admittedly not much of a gamer, but this game is one I want to play again and again, constantly.

5. These Blending Sponges That Cut Back On Makeup Waste BEAKEY Makeup Blending Sponge Set (5-Piece) Amazon | $9 See on Amazon Whether you're looking to apply a BB cream, foundation, concealer, or powder, these versatile makeup sponges get the job done flawlessly. Their non-latex material is designed for wet and dry use, and the teardrop shape allows for seamless application. Plus, they're super easy to clean. One reviewer noted, "They double in size as soon as you get them damp but they don’t soak up like any of my foundation so nothing goes to waste. It [applies] my makeup smoothly and works just as well as a beauty blender but for a fraction of the price. Totally worth it."

6. This Fast-Absorbing Face & Body Cream That Delivers Moisture For 24 Hours CeraVe Moisturizing Cream (19 Ounce) Amazon | $16 See on Amazon Finding an effective moisturizer that doesn't cost an arm and a leg can be a challenge, but with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream, you get all-day hydration at a drugstore price. Thanks to its patented controlled-release technology, this gentle cream delivers essential skin barrier-restoring ceramides all day. Plus, it's lightweight formula features hyaluronic acid for that moisture-kissed skin you seek.

7. These Workout Tees That Take You From The Gym To Brunch Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon | $19 See on Amazon Looking for a workout shirt that looks great whether you're at home, in the gym, or on the go? If so, you need this two-pack of moisture-wicking v-neck t-shirts from Amazon Essentials. The shirts are soft, lightweight, and ultra comfy. One reviewer wrote, "I have a drawer full of UA and Nike workout shirts, but reach for these every single time, even just for casual wear. They’re soft, wash well (I always hang to dry.), and are the perfect length for me."

8. This Carhartt Hat That's An Instagram Classic Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat Amazon | $15 See on Amazon As one of the most Instagrammed hats out there, this versatile Carhartt beanie is the perfect cold weather staple. Available in more than 20 colors, the 100% acrylic rib-knit hat is one-size-fits-all. One reviewer wrote, "It's very warm being double layered yet not thick and bulky. It's also very comfortable and not itchy or scratchy."

9. These Acne-Healing Patches That Camouflage While They Heal ICONIC Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon | $10 See on Amazon If you're looking to banish blemishes, these acne patches are your new secret weapon. Made with hypoallergenic ingredients, like tea tree and calendula oil, they have an anti-inflammatory healing effect. You can wear the different-sized patches under makeup and go about your day, while they work to reduce redness, absorb fluids, and protect pimples from dirt.

10. The Lash-Extending Mascara With A Cult Following essence cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon | $5 See on Amazon Boasting a 4.2-star rating after more than 7,500 reviews, this beloved mascara delivers dramatic volume and length, and is cruelty-free to boot. One reviewer wrote, "Love this mascara! I’ve used the “best of the best” designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff!"

11. This 6-Pack Of Essential Oils With All The Must-Have Scents Lagunamoon Premium Essential Oils (Pack of 6) Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Whether you're trying to start your own essential oils collection or looking for the perfect gift, this 6-pack of premium oils from Lagunamoon is a fantastic deal. Included in the set are six key scents: lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree. Use them for aromatherapy, massage, or home or skin care.

12. This Mega-Moisturizing Gel Cream That Feels Light As Air Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Gream (1.7 Oz) Amazon | $14 See on Amazon For skin-quenching moisture, look no further than Neutrogena's Hydro Boost gel cream. The non-comedogenic face gel is rich without being heavy, and works to relieve intense dryness, though it works on all skin types. Reviewers love it for its hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its skin-plumping effects.

13. This Compact Mini Waffle Maker That's Great At Multitasking Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Waffle makers are notorious for monopolizing cabinet or counter space, but this compact electric griddle is a total space-saver. Not only does it make perfect single-serving waffles, it can also be used to make individual eggs, grilled cheese, and even stir fry. Weighing just over a pound, and available in six cute colors, this small but mighty griddle is just what ever kitchen needs.

14. This Himalayan Salt Crystal Lamp That Doubles As A Calming Nightlight Himalayan Glow Natural Salt Lamp Amazon | $14 See on Amazon Whether you're looking to create a more tranquil workspace or want to bring some zen into your bedroom, this hand-made Himalayan Salt Lamp instantly brings calm into a space. Use it as a nightlight for a peaceful night's sleep. Reviewers love that it has a dimmer switch.

15. These Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes That Have A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Amazon | $9 See on Amazon With a 4.8-star rating and more than 2,500 customer reviews, these alcohol-free makeup removing wipes from Nuetrogena are effective yet gentle. They remove makeup and dirt without leaving behind a residue, plus they are ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested. One reviewer noted, "I have very sensitive and oily skin and they do not irritate it at all."

16. This Natural Odor-Neutralizing Toilet Spray That's Also Great For Diaper Genies Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray (2 Oz) Amazon | $9 See on Amazon With more than 16,000 customer reviews, and the vast majority being 5 stars, Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray is something of an Amazon sensation. Unlike other bathroom sprays that try to conceal odors, this spray works to prevent them in the first place. You simply spray it in the bowl before going and its unique (and natural) formula forms a protective barrier on the water's surface, trapping unpleasant smells beneath the water. One reviewer wrote, "All of the Poo-pouri bottles have great smelling scents and the few squirts of it last in the air and bathroom for a long time after sprayed. I use a few spritzes in my other daughter's diaper genie machine because it effectively kills the stink."

17. This Shampoo Brush That Gives You A Salon-Quality Scalp Massage With Every Shower Heeta Shampoo Brush & Head Massager Amazon | $6 See on Amazon This small, ergonomic silicone hair scalp massager and shampoo brush is a total game-changer. Not only does it get your hair cleaner, it also luxuriously massages your scalp and promotes blood circulation. It's manually operated and designed for all hair types. Reviewers love its scalp-rejuvenating effects.

18. This Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad mophie Wireless Charge Pad Amazon | $20 See on Amazon This premium Apple-optimized charge pad is wireless and designed to charge your iPhone 50% faster than standard wireless chargers. Simply place your phone on the non-slip base and it will start charging immediately. One reviewer noted, "The Mophie works 100% of the time with no need to remove the case (Pitaka)."

19. A 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set For Every Application Need BS-MALL 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon | $11 See on Amazon Ten thousand reviews don't lie: These makeup brushes are seriously high quality for the price. Included in the kit are five big kabuki makeup brushes and nine smaller precision eye makeup brushes, each designed for different applications. Made from synthetic brush hair, these brushes are dense and perfectly shaped. Best of all, the bristles don't fall out like lesser quality brushes are prone to do.

20. These Silicone Baking Mats That Eliminate The Need For Cooking Sprays AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet (Set of 2) Amazon | $13 See on Amazon If you're tired of using unpleasant-smelling cooking sprays or always seem to find yourself without parchment paper when you need it most, you need these convenient silicone baking mat sheets. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and each order comes with two mats that accommodate a half-size baking sheet. Three-pack and 4-pack options are also available.

22. This Milk Frother That Makes The Best At-Home Lattes Zulay Kitchen Milk Boss Electric Milk Frother Amazon | $13 See on Amazon If you're spending way too much money at Starbucks, this high-powered milk frother can help you achieve cafe-quality espresso drinks at home. The dual spring spiral whisk rotates more than 200 times in a single second to froth all types of milk and cream. Add in a shot of espresso and you have the perfect latte or cappuccino. The nifty kitchen gadget can also be used to make keto coffee, matcha, and even to aerate eggs.

23. This Compact Essential Oil Diffuser That's Also A Cool Mist Humidifier URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser & Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon | $15 See on Amazon With this sleek, compact ultrasonic essential oil diffuser, you can add moisture, aroma, and a calming light to your space. Choose from seven different LED colors and select whether you want continuous or intermittent mist. It will run (quietly!) for up to 6 hours. More than 37,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and this small but mighty diffuser is worth every bit of its $15 price tag.

24. These Drain Snakes That Look Simple But Unclog Even The Biggest Hairballs Vastar 19.6-Inch Drain Snakes (3-Pack) Amazon | $6 See on Amazon Say goodbye to chemical drain cleaners with these effective barbed wand drain snakes. Available as a 3-pack, each snake measures 19.6-inches long and can be used to remove hair, food, garbage, and other debris. Use it in the shower or the kitchen sink (just insert, twist, and pull). One reviewer said, "When my bathtub was taking over an hour to drain I decided it was time to try these out! After receiving it I went to work, within minutes it pulled out so much hair in both drains."

25. These Meat Shredding Claws That Make You Feel Like A Wolverine Bear Paw Products Original Bear Paws Amazon | $13 See on Amazon For pulled pork, chicken, or beef, these clever bear paw claws shred meat like no other. They're made from BPA-free nylon and are heat-resistant up to 475 degrees. Pop them in the dishwasher when you're finished shredding for an incredibly easy cleanup. Best of all, they make shredding meat a fun experience.

26. This Shower Hair Catcher That Every Hair-Shedder Needs TubShroom Strainer & Hair Catcher Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Protect your tub from clogs with the Tubshroom, an innovative hair catcher that doesn't just cover the drain, but actually fits inside it. The patented design allows for maximum water flow but still catches every hair. When it's time for a clean, you can pop up the 'Shroom and easily remove the hair. One reviewer wrote, "No seriously - this is amazing. I have long hair and recently had a baby. It's a wonder I still have any hair based on the clumps I see falling out on a regular basis. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged every time we turn around [...] I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding."

27. This Travel Mug That's Really Spill-Proof Contigo AUTOSEAL Vaccuum-Insulated Travel Mug (16 Oz) Amazon | $16 See on Amazon Not only does this stainless steel travel mug keep your coffee hot for up to five hours (or cold for up to 12 hours), it's truly leak and spill-proof thanks to its patented Autoseal technology. Available in multiple hues, this mug opens with the push of a button and is easy to clean too.

28. This Compact Spiralizer That Makes Veggie Noodles Quick & Easy Fullstar Veggie Spiralizer Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Unlike so many cooking gadgets that end up collecting dust after awhile, this small spiralizer is one you'll actually look forward to using because it's so easy to use, clean, and store. It comes with three settings for thin, medium, or ribbon noodles. Plus, it comes with a removable container to catch all your shredded veg. Every component can be disassembled for dishwasher-safe cleaning.

29. This All-Purpose Squeegee That Can Be Used Indoors & Outdoors HIWARE All-Purpose Squeegee Amazon | $14 See on Amazon This sturdy all-purpose squeegee might be the home item you never knew you needed until now. With its precision-engineered blade, it easily removes soap scum, limescale, and other shower buildup that can cloud a shower door. Plus, the tool has indoor and outdoor use — its great on windows and car windshields.

30. This Thermos Food Jar & Spoon Set That Will Actually Make You Look Forward To Packing A Lunch Thermos Stainless King Food Jar With Folding Spoon (16 Oz) Amazon | $16 See on Amazon Let's be honest, making lunch to bring to the office — or for your kiddo to bring to school — can be a chore, but with this cute Thermos food jar and foldable spoon, you unlock new food possibilities, from hot soups and curries to cold fruit salads and grain bowls. Its vacuum insulation technology lets you keep the food inside hot for seven hours or cold for nine hours. Reviewers love that it's easy to clean, and as one Amazon customer noted, "Love the size, perfect for kids lunch box."

31. This Puff Sleeve Pullover That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Shein Puff Sleeve Pullover Top Amazon | $18 See on Amazon Whether you're looking for an easy shirt to wear to work or a cute top to wear out, this puff sleeve blouse from Shein will quickly become your favorite thing to wear. Available in tons of different colors, from cobalt blue to simple white, this shirt feels charmingly twee, thanks to its keyhole back detail and, of course, the puff sleeves. Reviewers loved the thick, not-see-through fabric and true-to-size fit.

32. This Microfiber Sheet Set That Has More Than 70,000 Reviews Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (Queen, White) Amazon | $25 See on Amazon When you see a product with more than 70,000 customer reviews and a 4.4-star rating, you know something good is going on. This Mellanni sheet set is silky soft and fade-, stain-, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant. One reviewer wrote, "I've been using these sheets for a few weeks now and I can absolutely say that they are my favorite sheets ever. I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft."

33. This Reversible Down Alternative Quilted Comforter That Gives You Two Looks In One Linenspa Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon | $30 See on Amazon Choosing a bedroom color can feel like a commitment but not with this reversible down alternative quilted comforter that gives you two looks in one. Choose from 12 different color and print combinations. Plus, the soft, all-season, microfiber comforter has box stitches to keep the fill in place, so it always looks freshly fluffed.

34. These Shredded Memory Foam Pillows That Keep You Cool All Night Plixio Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon | $28 See on Amazon Hot sleepers rejoice! Not only are these cooling shredded memory foam pillows soft and able to conform to your head and body, they also have hypoallergenic viscous of bamboo covers that are breathable, moisture-wicking, and stain-resistant. One reviewer noted, "[...]I stay cool all night and I feel like I reach REM sleep in record time."

35. These Immunity-Boosting Elderberry Gummies Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies Amazon | $10 See on Amazon If you're looking to survive cold and flu season, look no further than these tasty elderberry gummies. The triple-action formula contains black elderberry extract, zinc, and Vitamin C to give your immune system a boost. The gluten-free gummies can be taken by adults and children over the age of four.

36. These Sweatpants Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant Amazon | $10 See on Amazon You can relax in these comfy sweatpants knowing they're part of Hanes' EcoSmart Collection, which keeps approximately 50 million plastic bottles from hitting landfills each year. Available in regular and petite lengths, and in multiple colors, these open-bottom sweats are perfect for lounging.

37. This Rose Petal Facial Toner That's As Gentle As It Is Fragrant Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon | $8 See on Amazon When it comes to skin care, sometimes simple is better. Case in point: this alcohol-free facial toner from Thayers. The face elixir features the natural astringent properties of witch hazel and the soothing qualities of rose petals to tighten pores, control oil production, lock in moisture, and keeping free radicals out. Reviewers love this toner for its gentle, non-drying qualities.