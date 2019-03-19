With Academy Award-winning films like Period. End of Sentence. and Roma, Netflix is proving to be a driving force in innovative cinema. The streamer continues to add exciting new movies to its catalog every month, and this spring, viewers can expect to add some fresh titles to their watchlist. So, if you need a little primer on what to expect, here are four Netflix original movies coming in April that you can add to your queue.

One of the first notable films Netflix will premiere next month is Unicorn Store, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, and Bradley Whitford. The comedy was directed and co-produced by Larson and according to Deadline, it tells the story of a woman who moves in with her parents, and then gets an invitation to a store that tests her ideas of what adulthood means. The film, which first debuted at the Toronto Film Festival last year, hits Netflix on Friday Apr. 5.

While A-listers like Larson and Jackson are making their Netflix film debut in Unicorn Store, it’s the Netflix film veteran Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) that everyone will be talking about on Apr. 12. Centineo — known as the internet's favorite boyfriend — is heading back to Netflix with The Perfect Date, a romantic comedy starring Camila Mendes and Laura Marano. In the movie, Centineo plays a Brooks Rattigan, a smart guy who has the grades to get into an Ivy League college, but doesn’t have the funds. He launches an app with which he sells himself as a plus-one for any occasion, but he ends up falling in love along the way.

Another familiar face to the Netflix audience is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, Kiernan Shipka, who will star in a new Netflix movie titled The Silence which premieres Apr. 12. Alongside Miranda Otto and Stanley Tucci, Shipka plays a 16-year-old girl named Ally Andrews who lost her hearing as a child, but has now developed heightened senses. When sound-hunting monsters threaten her family, she uses her senses to find them a safe, remote sanctuary. However, once they get their, her family is confronted by a sinister cult who tries to exploit Ally’s abilities for their own gain.

Gina Rodriguez is coming to Netflix with her new movie, Someone Great, which hits Netflix on Apr. 19. Rodriguez plays Jenny, an aspiring music journalist who lands her dream job in San Francisco with an iconic magazine. Before she leaves, she breaks up with her longtime boyfriend (Lakeith Stanfield), and she gets her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) to go on one last wild outing in New York City before she moves into the next chapter of her adult life.

So, it looks like April is going to be a blockbuster month for Netflix, and with big projects like Unicorn Store and The Perfect Date to look forward to, you know you’re movie quota is set for spring.