On Jan. 29, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that four popular inclined infant sleepers have been recalled to "prevent risk of suffocation." The voluntary recall includes more than 165,000 infant inclined sleepers from the brands Summer Infant, Graco, Evenflo, and Delta Children.

These voluntary recalls have been issued due to safety concerns involving the sleeping position of the infant, but it is important to note that no injuries or fatalities have been reported with the recently recalled sleepers. Still, "infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," according to the CPSC. The following products are included in this voluntary recall:

These products have been voluntarily recalled out of an abundance of caution. The Swaddleme By Your Bed sleeper "has significant design differences from other manufacturers' inclined sleepers and meets all applicable safety standards, but the company has elected to recall the product as a precautionary measure," a representative for SUMR brands tells Romper.

Evenflo, Delta Children, and Graco did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment regarding the recall.

If parents have one of these sleepers in their home, do note that each company is handling the recall slightly differently. Summer Infant is offering a full cash refund or online store credit to customers who have the sleeper; you can register for the recall on Summer Infant's website. Evenflo is offering a $75 refund or voucher with proof of purchase; you can also register for the recall online. Delta Children is advising customers with the sleeper to fill out a form on its website and register for the recall in order to get a $50 cash refund or store credit. Graco Baby has specific steps on its website for customers to follow in order to identify if their sleeper is a part of the recall to get a refund or voucher.

This week's voluntary recall on the popular baby product comes after the CPSC received reports of 1,108 incidents including 73 infant deaths between January 2005 through June 2019 related to infant inclined sleep products. The CPSC recommends that "bare is best" when it comes to infant sleeping, meaning a bare, flat mattress with no pillows or blankets in a properly assembled crib.