4 Signs A Sleep Regression Requires Medical Attention

You love everything about your baby, from her super soft hair to her tiny toes.. The only thing you love more than watching her laugh, is watching her sleep through the night. But just when you think she has whole sleep thing down, something happens that throws it for a loop. Sleep regressions are usually normal, but there are times when your baby's sleep issues are something more serious. This is why it's important to know the signs a sleep regression requires medical attention.

According to Parents, newborns should be sleeping between 16 and 18 hours each day. As your baby grows, he'll spend more time awake, until he reaches his second birthday, when he'll need between 11 and 14 hours of sleep daily. Typically, this sleep is divided between nighttime sleeping and daytime napping. By around 4 months of age, your baby should begin to sleep for longer stretches at night and settle in to a routine for naps throughout the day. That is, until sleep regressions get in the way.

As The Baby Sleep Site explained, a sleep regression is when a baby or toddler begins to exhibit unusual sleeping behavior for a period of one to four weeks after having seemingly normal habits. Sleep regressions are a normal part of life, and usually coincide with crawling, teething, and other developmental milestones in your baby's life. There are times, however, when your child's sleep issues could require your doctor's attention.

When your baby's sleep regressions are accompanied by other symptoms like fever, runny nose, or trouble breathing there could be something more serious going on. If you notice any unusual symptoms or behavior, it's best to contact your doctor as soon as possible.

1 Your Baby Can't Be Soothed Giphy When you're dealing with a normal sleep regression, your baby should be able to fall asleep again on his own. However, if your baby seems to be inconsolable, you should check with your doctor to rule out a medical problem like colic or reflux that's keeping her from sleeping, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

2 Your Baby's Sleeplessness Comes With Other Symptoms Giphy You may think your baby is just opposed to bedtime, but the real problem could be an illness. If your baby has a fever, runny nose, or is pulling her ear, it could be a sign that she has an ear infection or other illness that requires a doctor's attention, as The Baby Sleep Site mentioned.

3 Your Baby Has Trouble Breathing Giphy If your baby is waking up at night and seems overtired during the day, it may be due to the fact that he has trouble breathing. He could be dealing with obstructive sleep apnea — trouble breathing due to a blocked airway, as The Baby Sleep Site mentioned. Along with the frequent night wakings, you may also notice your baby snoring or breathing loudly through his mouth when he sleeps.