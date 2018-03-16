With their royal wedding less than two months way, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally received their official approval from Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry is fifth in line for the throne, so the Succession to the Crown Act dictates that he must receive permission from the current monarch. But Markle has also recently made headlines for her unabashedly feminist, progressive viewpoints, which stand in stark contrast to that of the current president. Here are a few times Meghan Markle called out President Trump.

Curiosity around Meghan Markle rose with the announcement of her engagement, but Markle isn't new to the public eye. For seven years, she portrayed "Rachel Zane" as a series regular on Suits and her filmography dates all the way back to 2002.

But most importantly, Markle has established herself as a humanitarian in her own right. Identifying as a feminist, Markle spoke at international charity One Young World's 2014 summit in Dublin on gender equality and modern day slavery. And just like how she's no stranger to the public eye, Markle doesn't shy away from offering public critiques. At the Summit, she spoke about her own difficulties on the set of Suits, like confronting producers about planned gratuitous shots of Rachel in nothing but a towel.

Now, Markle has directed more of her criticism against Trump and his politics. And while some sites are directing backlash at her for it, Markle is under no obligation to remain quiet yet. Even though the Royal Family traditionally attempts to appear impartial in politics, Markle's wedding hasn't happened yet.

Besides, in 2018, it's important (and fun) to have celebrities who openly critique the Trump Era. To celebrate, here are four examples of times Meghan Markle shut down Trump.

When She Called Out Trump's Misogyny In 2016 ... of record on YouTube Not too long before the infamous 2016 election took place, Meghan Markle appeared on The Nightly Show. Host Larry Wilmore asked Markle what she thought about the possibility of Trump coming into power and she did not hold back. "If that's really the reality that we are talking about, come on, that is really a game changer in terms of how we move in the world here," Markle said in the above YouTube clip from the show. She went on to add, "Yes, of course Trump is divisive. Think about just female voters alone. I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it."

When She Backed #MeToo after Trump's "Mere Allegations" Tweet WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the past, Trump cast doubt onto the #MeToo movement. After two of his aides resigned after facing claims of domestic violence, Trump sent out an early morning tweet stating that "mere allegations" could ruin lives. If anything, this has only helped prove Meghan Markle's point when she accused Trump of being a misogynist. During an event intended to celebrate her engagement, making her official debut with her fiancé, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Markle didn't miss an opportunity to again voice her support of women's rights. “I hear a lot of people speaking about girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment — you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices. I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen," she said, according to People. Markle's support of #MeToo and similar campaigns was clear when she continued with, "“Right now with so many campaigns like MeToo and Time’s Up there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.”

When She Completely Snubbed Trump's Wedding Aspirations... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry on May 19, which means wedding invitations were only sent out these past few months. When interviewed by Piers Morgan on ITV, Trump was asked if he had received an invitation and could only reply, "Not that I know of." Given Markle's past criticism, and whisperings of Prince Harry being critical of Trump in private, it was highly unlikely that Trump would receive an invite. On Dec. 15, 2017, Ivanka Trump tweeted her well-wishes to the couple. I can't say for certain what her motives were, but Twitter was not amused and accused Ivanka of pandering for a wedding invite. Trump and his family still haven't received an invite. At this point, it's safe to say there's no need for them to save the date.