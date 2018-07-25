40 Must-See Movies You Didn’t Know Were On Netflix

Selecting something to watch on Netflix (or even cable TV) can be a much longer process than you think it's going to be when you sit down to watch something (and likely much longer than it really should be). Sifting through everything available on Netflix and other streaming services can be a little bit overwhelming, which can result in you scrolling through a few categories before settling for reruns of your show. But there are so many must-see movies you didn't know were on Netflix that you're passing over whenever you do that. Searching through every movie, documentary, or TV show available on Netflix can be a lot, and your patience can quickly wear thin, but knowing what sorts of things you might be interested in watching — and that are actually available to watch — means that you can go right to the movie you've chosen without wasting time trying to find something that intrigues you.

Netflix has a ton of great movies and TV shows available right now. From the ever-increasing number of Netflix Originals to award-winning movies and TV shows, international offerings, your old favorites, and more, there's a lot from which you can choose. Ultimately, it's a good problem to have, but it also means that you might not have been able to keep up with everything that's available. Now you can cut down on your selection time and get to watching your movie much more quickly.

1 Nights In Rodanthe Netflix A woman heads to the beach to take care of her friend's inn. A man traveling to see his son, with whom he doesn't have much of a relationship, is the sole guest. They have to face not only their own challenges, but also the storm that's heading their way, threatening the inn.

2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Netflix Luke Skywalker works with Rey on developing her talents and powers while the remainder of the Resistance attempts to fight back against the First Order.

3 The Departed Netflix Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and more star in this movie about the attempts of the police to take down an Irish-American mob syndicate while the syndicate fights back, inserting a mole into the police force to help preserve their operation.

4 Bridget Jones's Baby Netflix Bridget Jones is back and this time, she's unexpectedly pregnant. The problem? She's not entirely sure which of the two men she's seen recently might be the baby's father.

5 Love Actually Netflix This movie follows the stories of a whole cast of characters, each dealing with or searching for love while gearing up for Christmas.

6 The Truman Show Netflix Jim Carrey and Laura Linney star in this 1998 classic in which an insurance salesman (played by Carrey) finds out that his life is — surprisingly — a TV show and not just his own private experiences.

7 Coco Netflix When Miguel, an aspiring musician, has to deal with his ancestors' disapproval of music, he decides to travel to the Land of the Dead to find his ancestor who was a talented singer.

8 Jurassic Park Netflix When people visit Jurassic Park, a dinosaur theme park, to check it out early, a serious power issue results in the cloned dinosaurs running all over the place.

9 Dallas Buyers Club Netflix When Ron Woodruff is diagnosed with AIDS, he gets creative to make sure that AIDS patients can get the medication that they need — which is still experimental — to help prolong their lives.

10 Defiance Netflix Four brothers — who happen to be Jewish — living in Eastern Europe during the German occupation around World War II decide to join Russian fighters and attempt to build a village in the forest to help save the lives of those fleeing from danger.

11 Sing Netflix A theater's about to go under, so the owner decides to hold a singing competition to bring people in the door. The competition soon gets bigger and bigger, but it's still uncertain whether his plan will work or not.

12 The Godfather Netflix This classic is a must-see movie, for sure, and centers around a big-time crime family during a transfer of power from the head of the organization to his son.

13 Wet Hot American Summer Netflix Camp is ending, but these counselors still have things to do. The popularity of this cult classic spawned a Netflix TV show that functioned as a prequel.

14 Penelope Netflix Penelope was born cursed by a family curse which can only be broken when she finds true love. After years of being hidden away on her family's estate without anyone willing to marry her once they realize what the curse entails, is her life about to change?

15 A Little Princess Netflix Sara Crewe, doted on by her father, is sent to boarding school. But once her father disappears and word reaches the school that he is assumed to be dead, Sara's life as a little princess quickly comes to an end.

16 A Star Is Born Netflix This Barbra Streisand classic tells the story of a romance between a big-time rock star and a young singer hoping that her future is just as bright.

17 Happy Gilmore Netflix Adam Sandler stars as an aspiring (but unsuccessful) hockey player who realizes that he has some talent on the golf course. He decides to enter the PGA tour so that he can save his grandmother's house.

18 Miracle Netflix Whether you remember the "Miracle on Ice" or not, this story, about the coach and players of the United States hockey team playing against the very formidable Russian team at the Olympics, will keep you cheering until the very end.

19 The BFG Netflix This movie, adapted from Roald Dahl's classic novel, tells the story of a young girl who teams up with a friendly giant to stop the destruction of not-so-nice, human-eating giants.

20 The Other Woman Netflix After an affair, things can get more — not less — complicated as everyone tries to navigate their new normal.

21 Mamma Mia! Netflix The perfect thing to watch before heading to the theater to see the sequel, this rom-com tells the story of a young bride-to-be, searching for the truth about who her father really is.

22 The Princess Diaries Netflix When young Mia Thermopolis finds out that she's actually a princess of a small European country, she has to undergo princess lessons with her grandmother (the Queen), before deciding whether or not to accept her new role and the responsibilities that go along with it. It's based on the series of novels by Meg Cabot.

23 Blue Valentine Netflix This movie, starring Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, tells the story of a young, working class couple trying to make things work. Their relationship is in for some ups and downs along the way.

24 Dead Poets Society Netflix This classic, starring Robin Williams, tells the story of an English teacher at a boys' boarding school, on a mission to get his students to look at the world in a brand-new way.

25 Ghostbusters Netflix Three professors with a background in psychology and the paranormal are forced to leave their lives in academia behind, but then decide to start a business to rid buildings and other places of ghosts.

26 The Land Before Time Netflix A rag-tag group of young dinosaurs get separated from family and others and have to work together to overcome the challenges of a journey to reunite with them.

27 The African Queen Netflix This classic, starring Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, tells the story of a World War I-era missionary who somehow convinces a riverboat captain to attack an enemy vessel as part of the British war effort.

28 Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story Netflix This film tells the story of Hedy Lamarr, an Old Hollywood star, inventor, and creator.

29 13 Going On 30 Netflix This 2004 classic starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who wishes to be 30 and fabulous — and then wakes up as a 13-year-old in a 30-year-old's body. Along the way, she might find that what she was really looking for was there all along.

30 Meet The Parents Netflix When a young woman takes her boyfriend home to meet her parents before they get engaged, her hard-to-impress father makes things difficult for the two of them.

31 Boyhood Netflix This movie was filmed over a number of years and tells the story of a young boy named Mason, from when he's a relatively little kid until when he goes off to college.

32 Marie Antoinette Netflix Kirsten Dunst stars as one of France's most famous queens, Marie Antoinette. This movie tells the story of her over-the-top life at Versailles.

33 The Imitation Game Netflix Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley star in this World War II-era film about real-life mathematician Alan Turing and his colleagues attempting to crack German codes during the war.

34 Cold Mountain Netflix As the Civil War draws to a close, an injured soldier heads home to Cold Mountain to find the love of his life.

35 Moana Netflix When young Moana's island is struck by a curse, she heads out on a journey to find a demigod named Maui and convince him to return a goddess's heart that he stole.

36 Ella Enchanted Netflix Ella received a gift from a fairy when she was born, the gift of obedience. But Ella's gift is also a terrible curse, as it means that she cannot disobey. When her mother dies tragically and her father remarries, Ella must continue to hide her secret. If someone finds out that she must follow orders, she could be in serious danger. This movie is based on the popular book by Gail Carson Levine.

37 To Kill A Mockingbird Netflix When a black man named Tom Robinson is falsely accused of rape, Atticus Finch, a lawyer, fights to defend him. This movie starring Gregory Peck is based on the classic novel of the same name.

38 Beauty & The Beast Netflix The live-action version of the Disney classic stars Emma Watson as Belle, who's kept captive at the castle by the Beast. Over time, however, the two grow quite close.

39 Gangs Of New York Netflix This area of New York City is run by brutal Bill "The Butcher." Amsterdam Vallon heads back to the neighborhood to confront him and seek revenge for his father's murder.