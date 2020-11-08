43 Cheap & Clever Things That'll Make You Like Your Home A Lot More

As you spend more time indoors, you might find yourself wanting to give your space a little refresh. It's always important to make sure your home feels warm and inviting — especially to you. (After all, you do spend a lot of time there.) You can start upgrading your living space by finding a few cheap and clever things that will make you like your home a lot more, without breaking the bank. You can start by warming up your space with this soft and plush faux sheepskin rug that will add a luxe touch to any room you put it in, whether that's at the foot of your bed or under the coffee table in your living room. It's a simple touch that instantly adds dimension and style, and since it comes in various sizes, you can choose the best fit. Oh, and get this: It’s completely wallet-friendly.

Once you’ve gotten your decor up to scratch, turn your focus to a little self-care. I love the idea of taking long baths at the end of the day, but I enjoy them so much more since having invested in a bamboo bathtub caddy that has space for a book, candle, and glass of wine — essentials that make any soak feel more relaxing.

Loving these items? Check out the full list of cheap home upgrades below.

1. The Multipurpose Shower Mat Made From Bamboo GOBAM Shower Mat Amazon | $30 See On Amazon This eco-sustainable bath mat is made from bamboo and has widely-spaced slats to allow water to drain freely. The nine anti-slip feet on the underside keep it firmly in place, and the water-resistant coating helps prevent mildew growth. You can also use the mat in the kitchen, sauna, or by the back door.

2. A Throw Blanket That's Cozy In Every Season Americanflat Omala Throw Blanket Amazon | $15 See On Amazon This diamond-patterned cotton throw blanket will look great draped over your couch, and it's the perfect thing to wrap up in on lazy days on the sofa or during movie nights spent indoors. The medium-weight blanket is ideal for year-round use, and it's available in array of patterns, all in muted colors.

3. These 2 Compact Essential Oil Diffusers That Mist For Up To 10 Hours VicTsing Essential Oil Diffusers (2-Pack) Amazon | $29 See On Amazon These high-performing essential oil diffusers emit a fine, cool mist and can run for up to 10 hours on the low setting, so you can enjoy the delicate fragrance of lavender, ylang ylang, or any other essential oil all day long. Compact enough for desks and nightstands, the two diffusers also boast a quiet sleep mode, and optional LED lights that can be switched off for a peaceful night's rest.

4. A Tub & Tile Refinishing Kit That Will Make Your Bathroom Look Brand New Rust-Oleum Tub And Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit Amazon | $24 See On Amazon Give your bathroom an instant upgrade with this tub and tile refinishing kit.The formula leaves tubs and tile with a shiny, waterproof, porcelain-like finish that won't yellow over time, and it has excellent wear and abrasion resistance. It's safe to use on ceramic, porcelain, fiberglass, acrylic, cast iron, and steel, and one reviewer wrote, "This stuff worked wonders on our old 1980's tub."

5. The Chic Storage Basket That's Incredibly Versatile OLLVIA Woven Storage Basket Amazon | $22 See On Amazon What I love most about this woven storage basket is its versatility. Not only does it give off major bohemian vibes, but it can be used to store just about anything: laundry, extra blankets, toys, and more. It's made from cotton and hemp rope and features two faux leather handles, so you can carry it from room to room.

6. These Shower Hooks For All Your Bath Products Shower Bottle Rack Hooks (3-Pack) Amazon | $9 See On Amazon Mount shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottle to the shower wall with this three-pack set of shower hooks. They have self-adhesive on the back, so they can be installed anywhere without the use of tools or additional hardware. Each hook can hold up to 8 pounds, and they stick to tile, glass, marble, and smooth wood surfaces.

7. The Key Holder That Will Keep Your Entryway Organized Kirigen Wall-Mounted Key Holder Amazon | $28 See On Amazon Keep your entryway clutter-free with this rustic wooden key holder that can be mounted to the wall. It has three key hooks, a top shelf for displaying small items, and a side basket that's suited for mail and miscellaneous papers. It's available in both light and dark wood options.

8. These Self-Watering Plant Stakes That Make Gardening Easy Modern Innovations Self-Watering Plant Stakes (4-Pack) Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Being a plant parent just got a whole lot easier with these terra cotta self-watering stakes. Just place the stake into the soil, then stick a water-filled wine bottle into the stake; water will slowly seep through the terra cotta at just the right pace, so your plant will thrive. Each set comes with four. (P.S. This is the easiest way to keep plants alive when you're out of town.)

9. The Shelf That Attaches To The Side Of Your Bed BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon | $35 See On Amazon If you don't have a formal nightstand, this bedside shelf is a worthy substitute. It utilizes a strong clamp to secure to the side of the bed and is sturdy enough to hold a 15-pound load, so it won't buckle under pressure. Use it to keep coffee mugs, notebooks, your phone, and other must-haves right by your side.

10. A Pair Of Smart Light Bulbs You Can Control Remotely MagicLight Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon | $23 See On Amazon These smart light bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can voice control them, but you can also use the compatible phone app to customize the lighting in your home. Log into the app to turn the bulbs on and off remotely, set schedules, or toggle through 16 million RGB colors that range from vivid brights to soft whites.

11. The Minimalist Bamboo Shoe Rack BAMEOS 2-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon | $21 See On Amazon This two-tier bamboo shoe rack is minimal in design, but does an excellent job at keeping your footwear organized. You can keep it by your entryway, at the foot of your bed, or even store in your closet. It has two durable shelves that can bear up to 44 pounds — plenty sturdy for all your favorite footwear.

12. A Fluffy Area Rug You Might Want To Nap On Andecor Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug (4x6 feet) Amazon | $31 See On Amazon This soft, fluffy area rug will liven up your space and add some warmth to cold wooden floors. It has a generous 3-centimeter velvet pile, a sponge in the middle that supports tired feet, and anti-slip dots at the bottom that keep it in place.

13. A Hand-Carved Himalayan Salt Lamp For Soothing Vibes Mineralamp Salt Lamp Amazon | $16 See On Amazon There's just something about a Himalayan salt lamp that immediately makes any room calmer and cozier. It emits a warm amber glow, while the negative ions it releases helps induce peaceful feelings. The dimmable, hand-carved lamp is made from authentic Himalayan salt and sits on a rosewood base.

14. The Faux Sheepskin Rug That Adds A Luxe Touch To Your Home Ashler Home Faux Fur Rug (2x3 Feet) Amazon | $18 See On Amazon This faux sheepskin rug is soft and plush and gives your home an extra luxe look. It’s available in over a dozen fun colors and 10 sizes, so you’ll be able to choose the right one for your space. It's surprisingly easy to keep clean too — just use a damp cloth, lay it flat to dry, and you’ll be all set.

15. A Bathtub Caddy That's Built To Last ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Caddy Amazon | $50 See On Amazon With over 8,000 reviews, it's safe to say that this bamboo bathtub caddy is a fan favorite. The caddy has expandable handles and accessory slots that can store everything from washcloths and scrubs to books and candles, and there are even holders for your phone and table. A thin protective lacquer protects it from damage, ensuring you get long use from it and plenty of bang for your buck.

16. These Under-Shelf Baskets That Increase Storage Space Simple Houseware 2 Pack Under Shelf Basket Amazon | $15 See On Amazon These under-shelf baskets are probably one of the most clever items I've seen in a while. They immediately add more storage space to cabinets, and all you have to do is attach them to the underside of your existing shelves, and you're all set. You can use them to pack away napkins, dish towels, dinnerware, and more.

17. A Slim Storage Carts That Fits Into Tiny Nooks SPACEKEEPER 3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon | $22 See On Amazon This slim storage cart allows you to make good use of those small corners of your home that would otherwise go underutilized. The unit is designed with wheels and three narrow shelves that can be used to store cosmetics in the bathroom, cleaning products in the laundry room, or spices and condiments in the kitchen.

18. The Foot Warmer With Adjustable Heat Settings Pure Enrichment Foot Warmer Amazon | $50 See On Amazon Fair warning: It’s going to be really difficult to leave home once you slip your feet into this cozy foot warmer. It has a drawstring closure at each foot opening and four adjustable heat settings, so you can dial it up to your comfort. The warmer is lined in a soft, plush sherpa fabric that can be removed and machine washed.

19. A Chic Bed Skirt That Will Upgrade Your Bedroom AmazonBasics Pleated Bed Skirt (Queen) Amazon | $14 See On Amazon This soft and hypoallergenic bed skirt is one of the quickest and easiest ways to give your bedroom a design update. Made from wrinkle-resistant polyester, it's pleated at the corners for a streamlined look, and it's available in 16 colors, like taupe, blush, and stone gray. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen King

Available colors: 16

20. The Heat-Resistant Skillet Holders That Are Dishwasher-Safe Crucible Cookware Hot Handle Holders (3-Pack) Amazon | $15 See On Amazon Protect your hands from scalding pans with this set of skillet handle holders. The pack includes three silicone holders that slide directly onto the ends handles of skillets to enhance your grip and shield your hand from burns. The non-stick surface can be wiped with a damp cloth, but you can also throw these in the dishwasher. Choose from bright colors, like orange, purple, and yellow.

22. These Adjustable Mats That Protect Your Kitchen Sink Joseph Joseph SinkSaver Adjustable Sink Protector Mats (2 Pieces) Amazon | $10 See On Amazon A set of non-slip sink mats can be used to protect both your sink and glassware from damage while you're doing the dishes. The two non-slip mats provide barrier a soft barrier between your dishes and the sink, and the drainage holes allow water to flow through. They can also be placed in different configurations to fit perfectly around the drain.

21. A Pillow That Provides Full-Body Support EVOLIVE Microfiber Body Pillow Amazon | $20 See On Amazon When a standard pillow just won’t do, turn to this body pillow for support. Measuring a generous 21 by 54 inches, it's made from smooth microfiber that's soft to the touch and gentle on the skin. The huggable pillow makes for a good nighttime cuddle buddy, and it can even help align your hips more comfortably if you sleep on your side.

23. This Compact White Noise Machine That Will Help You Sleep Homedics White Noise Machine Amazon | $15 See On Amazon If you're having difficulty sleeping, try using this compact white noise machine to get back on track. About the size of an alarm clock, it has four relaxing sounds to choose from — white noise, summer night, ocean waves, and rain —and an auto-timer that you can set for 15, 30, or 45 minutes. And since it's battery-operated, it's great for travel too.

24. A Peel-And-Stick Backsplash That Looks Like The Real Thing Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon | $30 See On Amazon Give your kitchen a modern upgrade at a fraction of the cost with this peel-and-stick backsplash tile. The set comes with 10 sheets of 12 by 12-inch tiles, and all you have to do is peel and apply directly to smooth surfaces — no glue or installation required. It’s heat-resistant, easy to wipe clean, and won't yellow over time.

25. This LED Strip Light With Motion-Activated Sensors Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon | $18 See On Amazon Add some extra illumination to your home with this LED strip light that's motion-activated. It emits a soft, warm glow that provides a welcoming ambiance, and can be programmed to shut off from 30 seconds to 10 minutes after inactivity. Place it under your bed, kitchen cabinets, or inside your closet.

26. These Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon | $10 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases not only offer a luxurious look and feel, but they’re good for your hair and skin as well. The smooth surface creates less friction on your strands, helping to preserve curly hairdos and prevent hair breakage. The satin also prevents sleep lines, so you can wake up looking fresh-faced and well rested.

27. The Marble Contact Paper That Makes Anything Look High-End Art3d Marble Contact Paper (17.7 x 78.7 inches) Amazon | $6 See On Amazon Why even consider breaking the bank for marble when you can use this contact paper instead? For a surprisingly affordable price, you can use the waterproof paper to transform your home by placing it on kitchen counters, tables, bookshelves, or inside drawers. The paper can be easily removed without leaving behind any residue, which is a plus if you want to switch things up later on.

28. A Foot Peel Mask That Exfoliates Rough Skin Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon | $25 See On Amazon Looking to give your tired feet a makeover? Then try these foot peel masks for a convenient, at-home treatment. They're made from natural ingredients like lemon, apple, and milk that work together to eliminate dead skin cells and deeply nourish your feet. With over 4,000 five-star reviews, the masks deliver on their promise to leave you with soft and smooth feet.

29. The Spa Pillow You Can Use In The Bathtub Richards Homewares Spa Pillow Amazon | $12 See On Amazon This spa pillow is just the thing you need for a proper self-care night at home. Designed with six suction cups that grip firmly to the side of the tub, the pillow features two panels to give soft support to your neck, back, and shoulders while you soak.

30. This Ingenious Way To Conceal Scratches On Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (17 Pieces) Amazon | $17 See On Amazon No need to fret if you (or the kids) scuff or scratch your wooden furniture — you can get it back to pristine condition with this repair kit. The kit includes markers and wax sticks in a variety of eight colors (walnut, cherry, oak, etc.) that can be applied to nicks and minor marks to cover blemishes. It’s an effective, permanent, and quick-drying way to make your furniture look brand new.

31. The Blackout Curtains That Have Thermal Insulation NICETOWN Insulated Room Darkening Curtains Amazon | $31 See On Amazon These blackout curtains utilize triple-weave technology to provide thermal insulation, which means they can increase the energy efficiency of your air conditioning and heating. They also blocking out 85 to 99% of light and UV rays, so you can cut down on light pollution and get some sleep. The curtains are available in multiple sizes and a wide variety of colors, like biscotti, teal, and cappuccino.

32. This Rack That Keeps Your Towels Organized mDesign Bathroom Towel Rack Amazon | $23 See On Amazon This six-tier, wall-mounted rack is the perfect place to store your extra towels. The open, vertical design optimizes the space in your bathroom, so you don't have to cram towels in your drawers or linen closet. The rack is easy to assemble and includes all the necessary hardware to mount it to the wall.

33. The Floating Bookshelves That Are Practically Invisible STORAGE MANIAC Invisible Floating Bookshelves (Set of 4) Amazon | $25 See On Amazon These floating bookshelves are a cool and creative way to store your latest reads. The set comes with four shelves that can be mounted to the wall, and they can support up to 15 pounds each. And the higher you stack the books, the more invisible the shelves become, making for a whimsical, floating design.

34. The Soothing Foot Spa That Collapses For Storage ÉLEVER Collapsible Foot Spa Amazon | $33 See On Amazon Give yourself a relaxing pedicure with this collapsible foot spa. The extra-deep tub lets you plunge in all the way up to your calves, and the floor of the spa features rollers, so you can massage your feet while you soak. It has no-skid legs that keep the spa in place, and when you're all done, it collapses for easy storage.

35. These Shelves That Are Perfect For Window Gardening Window Garden Planters (Set of 2) Amazon | $45 See On Amazon Put your green thumb to use by installing these window planter shelves when your seedlings are just getting started. They're made from high-quality clear acrylic with double-ridged suction cups that keep them firmly affixed to the window, and each shelf can hold up to 10 pounds.

36. A Handheld Massager With Four Interchangeable Massage Heads Snailax Cordless Handheld Back Massager Amazon | $34 See On Amazon This cordless back massager has nearly 2,000 glowing reviews, and it's easy to see why: It comes with four interchangeable massage heads that give you just the massage you want, like an acupressure head, a shiatsu attachment, or a U-shaped head that's great for your calves and shoulders. With three speed settings and a heat function, it gives you a full 80 minutes of massaging power before it needs to be recharged.

37. The Rechargeable Lighter That's Wind-Proof HiFan Candle Lighter Amazon | $10 See On Amazon This rechargeable candle and grill lighter is flameless, so it won't go out in the wind if you're using it outside. The flexible neck can easily reach into small spaces, and the portable USB cable lets you charge it on the go. It's safe too, thanks to the childproof switch that prevents little ones from igniting it accidentally.

38. An Iced Coffee & Tea Maker With A Dial That Adjusts The Strength Nostalgia Iced Coffee and Tea Maker Amazon | $40 See On Amazon This iced coffee and tea maker has an adjustable dial that lets you tweak the strength of the brew, so you get a perfect beverage every time. The 3-quart capacity pitcher comes with a three-position lid, so you can pour with ice, without ice, or keep it closed to prevent spills. There's also an auto-shutoff function and a removable filter that makes cleaning a breeze.

39. The Motion-Activated Night Lights That Are Perfect For Dark Corners Mr. Beams LED Nightlights (2-Pack) Amazon | $17 See On Amazon These mini motion-activated LED lights can be used in dark cabinets, on stairs, in the bathroom, or any other poorly lit areas of your home. The battery-operated lights turn on when they detect motion within 10 feet and automatically shut off after 20 seconds of inactivity, and they're easy to install with the included double-sided tape or screws.

40. These Throw Pillow Covers That Will Add Understated Luxury To Your Home Uhomy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon | $16 See On Amazon There's just something about these faux fur throw pillow covers that really livens up a space. They're soft, plush, and add dimension to any room, and better yet — you don't have to invest in entirely new pillows. They're available in ombré colors like black, pink, burgundy, and the gray pictured here.

41. The Curtain Tiebacks That Are Magnetic PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon | $6 See On Amazon These curtain tiebacks are made from sturdy woven rope with faux pearl embellishments, and they feature magnetic ends that secure together for an easy, foolproof way to let the light in. "I love these curtain tiebacks," raved one reviewer, "The magnets are strong enough to hold my curtain panels back without any issue." Choose from four colors.

42. A Convenient Side Table With Detachable Wheels VASAGLE Mobile Side Table Amazon | $40 See On Amazon This C-shaped side table is open on one side, so you can place it over your lap while you're sitting on your couch or in bed. (Of course, you can just use it as a side table, too.) Plus, you have the option of using it with or without the included wheels, depending on how much portability you want. It has a warm wood tone and sturdy steel black frame that seamlessly blends into the decor of most rooms. The table is also available in a few other colors, including dark walnut and hazelnut brown.