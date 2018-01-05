43 Gifts For People Who Have Everything

We all have that relative or friend we love but who is impossible to shop for — that frustrating person who already has everything and gives you no suggestions on what to buy. Only a truly inspired gift will do, and thankfully, the list of truly genius gifts for people who have everything is endless.

If someone already has everything they want, your best bet is to discover something they didn't know existed — that's the kind of thoughtful gift they will end up cherishing thanks to its genuine utility or unique uses.

For example, few people probably own a foot massager that suctions to the floor of their tub, allowing them to massage and scrub their feet without even bending down, but most people would want to snatch that product up as soon as they discovered it. And who wouldn't want a motion-sensor light inside their toilet that switches on as soon as you stumble by in the middle of the night? No one, that's who.

The volume of clever, underrated products available on Amazon that should honestly be household staples by now is enormous. We've done the work for you and found the very best, making your search for the impossibly hard person to shop for that much easier.

1 A Shower Head That Feels Like Rain And Plays Music Amazon Morpilot Bluetooth Shower Head, $31, Amazon This shower head mimics rainfall, can play the music of your choice via Bluetooth, and has water pressure that is about three times more powerful than that from a standard model. The waterproof Bluetooth player connects wirelessly to a device up to 33 feet away — so you won’t have to keep your phone in a steamy bathroom — and you can even detach the player and use it independently of the shower head.

2 This Foot Scrubber That Suctions To The Tub https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003DLTG2G?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B003DLTG2G Amazon Body & Sole Foot Scrubber And Massager, $14, Amazon With 1,500 individual bristles, this foot scrubber washes and exfoliates dead skin off your feet while you shower, with suction cups on the bottom that hold it safely in place to prevent slipping. With a bit of soap, you can use it to scrub and massage your feet clean without having to bend into any awkward positions, and it even stimulates blood circulation. The scrubber will adhere to any standard ceramic tub or shower floor.

3 A Unique Set Of Charcoal Sticks That Filter Water For You https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01DMVU4NQ?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01DMVU4NQ Amazon IPPINKA Bamboo Charcoal Water Filter, $15 (3 Pack), Amazon These water filter sticks are made out of pure bamboo charcoal, which naturally filters chlorine out of drinking water. All you do is toss a single stick into a pitcher of water, and the porous surface of the charcoal does all the filtration for you. With proper care, each stick can be reused to filter out chlorine for about one to two months, and after that, you can use them instead as deodorizers and dehumidifiers.

4 This Organizer That You Can Hang Literally Anywhere https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01DMVU4NQ?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01DMVU4NQ Amazon MetroDécor Over-the-Door Organizer, $15 (2 Pack), Amazon An organizer like this one can be hung over the door or be mounted to the wall, and it has four sturdy pockets (and two mini pockets) that you can use for just about anything. The pockets are covered with a soft fabric that won't damage any precious cargo, and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. From top to bottom, the organizer measures in at about 36 inches, making it a compact storage solution.

5 A Camera Tripod That You Can Bend Any Way You Want https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01JYV46HS?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01JYV46HS Amazon Daisen Octopus Camera Tripod, $14, Amazon This tripod is designed to securely hold a small digital camera or your phone anywhere you need to take a photo — from a sturdy hardwood floor to wrapped around a gnarly tree in the woods. You can bend and rotate it however you want to have it fit any surface, making your photography options endless. The tripod also comes with a Bluetooth shutter remote, so it's easy to take photos with yourself in the frame.

6 A Motion Sensor Light That Guides You To The Toilet https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074J63MT6/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B074J63MT6&linkId=5eba4ecc338dc5b47dcf051ab76fe849 Amazon Motion Sensor LED Toilet Light, $11, Amazon As soon as you're a few feet away from the toilet, this motion sensor light will switch right on, guiding your way in the middle of the night with eight bright colors. It turns off automatically once you leave, preserving energy, and is completely waterproof. It can go a full two months without needing a charge — but when the time comes, it's easy to recharge it with a USB.

7 An Emergency Radio That Doubles As A Flashlight And Charger https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B072JQ7JPM/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B072JQ7JPM&linkId=b11ab84c93a575722befa8bb22574b41 Amazon Solar, USB, Or Hand Crank Flashlight Radio, $41, Amazon Perfect for an emergency kit or for anyone who loves being in the outdoors, this flashlight radio can be powered up via hand crank, so it'll be there for you whenever the power goes out. It also has the option to charge via USB, and you can similarly use the device itself as an external battery to charge your cell phone. The radio also has a quick scan function to quickly find a local news station and a flashing light for emergencies.

8 A Shiatsu Massager Designed Specifically For Your Feet https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0143X748U/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B0143X748U&linkId=123f9c1a2538580463e57d239b1787d9 Amazon Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager, $140, Amazon This shiatsu foot massager has pre-programmed massages as well as five different pressure levels to soothe muscles and relieve foot pain. It heats up for the ultimate massage experience, and one reviewer says that when they use it, their "sore, tired feet actually sigh with relief."

9 This Cheese Board That You Can Label Safely With Chalk https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N1U8EC4?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N1U8EC4 Amazon Stone Age Slate Cheese Board, $39, Amazon There's more than enough room for a variety of treats on this sizable rectangular cheese board, which also has rubber pads on the bottom to prevent it from scratching any surfaces or moving when you cut into some brie. The board also comes with chalk so that you can up your cheese plate game by writing what types you're serving, and the whole thing wipes clean with a cloth and water.

10 A Handy Timer Cube That Always Keeps You On Track https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00889AV9A?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00889AV9A Amazon Datexx Miracle Cube Timer, $15, Amazon Whether you're cooking, working out, or trying to force yourself to do homework, you can use this cube timer to push you forward. It can be set for 5, 10, 20, or 30 minutes, depending on which way you rotate it, and a digital timer on the bottom will indicate how much time is left. It'll help you establish a routine and keep track of workouts, showers, cooking times, meetings, and more. It runs on batteries and is easy to bring everywhere.

11 A Nutrient-Rich Sugar Scrub Made With Strawberry Seeds https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01ITCM3IM?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01ITCM3IM Amazon Skinfood Strawberry Black Sugar Scrub, $14, Amazon A combination of strawberry and black sugar keeps this scrub nourishing while it also exfoliates away dead skin. And while a lot of scrubs dry out your skin, this one will leave your face feeling soft and smooth. Strawberry seeds and sugar granules exfoliate gently without creating any tiny tears in the skin, while also offering antioxidant benefits. Plus, one Amazon user raved: "Love it! Washes well, rinses clean, fresh lovely strawberry scent, and it leaves my skin feeling clean, exfoliated, and refreshed."

12 An Inspiring Journal To Schedule Your Entire Year https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01EKSH5LE/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01EKSH5LE&linkId=f60a7ad16fb0303fdbd86475cc86291a Amazon Panda Planner Pro, $36, Amazon This planner was created to help you reach your short-term and long-term goals, by prioritizing time management. It includes sections to jot down appointments and deadlines, and daily, weekly, and monthly pages. It even includes section for reflecting on the previous week and note what you're grateful for today to help you get some positive perspective in your schedule. And because it's undated, you can begin using this planner whenever.

13 A Spice Rack That Comes With The Bottles And Labels https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000KFUEG0?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B000KFUEG0 Amazon Prodyne Spice Rack, $31, Amazon This spice rack is made of stainless steel, so it's sturdy and easy to clean — and with space for 12 different spices, as well as the bottles and labels to match, you'll able to neatly store everything you need to add flavor to your meals. The rack can sit on the counter or be mounted to the wall and even comes with screws. Plus, the bottles have removable sifters and additional sifters with smaller holes are included in case you accidentally lose any.

14 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00L9NR672?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00L9NR672 Amazon Deneve Essential Oil Diffuser, $26, Amazon This essential oil diffuser only requires a few drops of oil for up to five hours of continuous use that covers around 250 square feet — which makes it perfect to have right by a hotel bed or in your cubicle. After the water runs out of the reservoir, it shuts off automatically. It also has a light that you can cycle on and off with the push of a button, and the reservoir is easy to clean with mild soap or a weak vinegar solution. Without adding any essential oils, you can even use the diffuser as a standard humidifier to relieve allergy symptoms and keep skin hydrated.

15 A Set Of Non-Stick Liners To Protect You From Oven Spills https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01C6KT24G?ie=UTF8&tag=romper603-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01C6KT24G Amazon Chef's Choice USA Non-Stick Oven Liners, $13 (2 Pack), Amazon With oven liners, you'll never find yourself scraping the bottom of your oven to clean it ever again. The liners collect any drips and spills, and thanks to its non-stick Teflon, all you have to do to get the gunk off is run them under some warm water or toss them right in the dishwasher. They're completely fire-resistant and safe to use, and you can even repurpose the liners to be used as baking sheets, grill mats, etc.

16 These Cooking Utensils Made Of All Natural Bamboo Will Last Forever Amazon Neet Natural Bamboo Cooking Utensils, $13, Amazon These cooking utensils are made entirely of natural, organic bamboo — and they're completely biodegradable and sustainable. They're also durable tools that are resistant to heat and to rust, so they will last you for ages. The set comes with two solid spoons, a solid spatula, two curved spatulas, and a curved slotted spatula — basically everything you need for a foundational cooking set. The bamboo aesthetic is also sure to match almost any kitchen decor.

17 These Himalayan Salt Rock Lamps That Purify The Air Amazon AMIR Himalayan Salt Rock Lamp, $23 (2 Pack), Amazon Made with high-quality salt crystals, these Himalayan salt rock lamps plug into any average outlet to add an immediate style element to the room as well as a comforting glow. Himalayan salt lamps emit negative ions when heated, which have also been said to fight fatigue and get rid of negative ions in the air to purify it and even soothe allergies. They also add a relaxing ambiance and orange glow to any room.

18 An Alarm Clock That Has Multiple Outlets And USB Ports Amazon Brandstand CubieTime Alarm Clock Charger, $60, Amazon You can charge essentially any device with this alarm clock that has two power outlets and two USB ports, which will save you precious space at your bedside (and make it easier to charge devices). It also offers all the standard alarm clock features you would expect — as well as a battery back-up in case the power ever goes out and surge protection. You can also adjust the brightness of the numbers on the clock to fit your liking, in case you're sensitive to the light when you sleep. One review says: "This is the first review I've ever written on Amazon, but I like this clock so much I wanted to tell everyone about it...even when dimmed, the numbers are sharp and crisp, unlike other clocks whose light appears fuzzy. The clock can be read quite clearly from across the room."

19 This Grocery Bag Dispenser That Keeps Your Life Way More Organized Amazon Fortune Candy Grocery Bag Wall Mount, $12, Amazon Everyone keeps their excess grocery bags, but few people do it neatly. Instead of crumpling them all up and shoving them in a drawer, this stainless steel bag dispenser stores them for you, mounting easily to the wall with included screws and allowing you to access one bag at a time when you get around to re-using them. It's a compact and tidy way to recycle the plastic bags that inevitably find their way into your life – and it's also anti-fingerprint, so it'll never look dirty.

20 A Wine Carafe That Fills Up With A Simple Flip Amazon Menu Winebreather Carafe, $50, Amazon A serious wine drinker needs a serious carafe, like this one that aerates wine properly in on step. All you do is press the decanter on top of an open bottle of wine and flip it over, causing all the wine to pour in and immediately start oxidizing its way to better flavor. Then you can either serve it right from the decanter or put it back in the bottle with another flip. It's also easy to wash and can be re-used indefinitely.

21 An Outlet Plate That Acts As A Night Light Amazon SnapPower Outlet Plate Guidelight, $17, Amazon You'll never have to waste outlet space on a nightlight ever again with this outlet plate that has three bright LED lights on the bottom, leaving the two outlets totally free. The plate is wildly energy-efficient, costing only about ten cents a year while illuminating your way at night, and it installs quickly without any wires. The lights also do not heat up, making them safe around pets and house plants.

22 This Glass Teapot That Has An Infuser Inside Amazon Cusinium Glass Teapot And Infuser, $40, Amazon This gorgeous glass teapot has a strainer inside, so you can see your tea brewing until it gets to your liking. Then, you can remove the strainer and pop the lid right back on. The set comes with a Pyrex glass teapot, a warmer sleeve, a bamboo coaster, instructions, and even an e-book to get you started on some killer teas. The teapot is also safe to put on the stove, in the microwave, and in the dishwasher.

23 This Surge Protector Tower With Tons Of Outlets Amazon Bestten 6-Outlet Surge Protector, $29, Amazon Functioning as a charging tower for all your devices, this surge protector has six widely-spaced outlets that offer enough room for awkwardly shaped plugs as well as four smart USB ports — making it perfect for a crowded work desk. And because the surge protector safely conducts heat and energy, you won't have to worry about blowing a fuse regardless of how many devices you have plugged in.

24 A Mini Tracker That Will Help You Keep Tabs On Your Luggage Amazon Trakdot Luggage Tracker, $40, Amazon With this luggage tracker, you can find out exactly where your luggage is at any time, as long as you're in a location with cell service. This way, you can keep tabs on your luggage when traveling — giving you extra peace of mind when there are multiple legs to your trip — and the tracker even sends you a text message when you land, letting you know that your luggage arrived. And if it gets lost, it'll be easy to see where it is.

25 This Stealthy Carabiner That Can Hang On Anything Amazon Lulabop Qliplet Stealth Carabiner, $18-$22, Amazon A serious upgrade on the average carabiner, this device has a hook with a rubber grip that opens up and rotates, to be hung over or hooked onto almost anything. Most of the carabiner is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, making the entire thing remarkably strong. In fact, it can comfortably hold up to about 50 pounds. By keeping this carabiner on your person, you'll have a reliable method to hang up anything, anywhere, anytime.

26 This Sleeping Device That Will Train You To Fall Asleep Amazon Dodow Sleep Aid Device, $59, Amazon This clever sleep aid device is both a metronome and a light system that combine forces to teach you how to fall asleep on your own. It has a 20-minute mode to start and an 8minute mode for experts, which you can switch between with a simple tap. Whatever your reason for sleep troubles, Dodow is designed to help you regain your ability to sleep when you want to — most people who fall asleep in 60 minutes quickly get it down to 25 minutes with this system.

27 A Blue Glass Spray Bottle For DIY Cleaning Supplies Amazon Cleaning Essentials Essential Oil Spray Bottle, $14, Amazon This glass spray bottle is made of blue glass to protect the contents from UV damage, which can alter the effectiveness of cleaning products. It also has essential oil recipes for things like glass, granite, and vegetables printed right on the bottle. You can also switch the nozzle between "spray" and "stream."

28 This Handheld Steamer That Has Every Attachment You Can Imagine Amazon ProduTrend Portable Handheld Steamer, $30, Amazon With this handheld steamer, you can steam just about anything, including clothing, couches, the carpet, and more. It comes with a variety of different nozzles at different lengths, as well as cleaning brushes and even window and door tools. The steamer is also leak-proof, so there's no need to worry about burning yourself, and it's convenient to take with you wherever you go. It's ideal for casual cleaners and hardcore neat-freaks alike.

29 This Silicone Guard That Protects You From Boiling Over Liquids Amazon Altruism Cookware Boil Over Spill Stopper, $13, Amazon This spill stopper catches any liquids boiling over in your pot instead of creating a mess on your stovetop. It's completely heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and can also function as a splatter guard whenever you're heating up oil. And since it's made of silicone, you can just pop it in the dishwasher to clean it, and is safe for the microwave as well.

30 This Travel Mirror With Lights To Help You Do Your Makeup — Anywhere Amazon Miss Sweet Tri-Fold Travel Mirror, $20, Amazon Sometimes you need a really reliable mirror to get that perfect wing: enter this LED tri-fold travel mirror. It's got eight LED lights that stay cool to the touch and will last as long as you have the mirror, and there's a switch to turn them on and off. Reviewers love that it's lightweight and great for travel.

31 These Compression Socks That Don't Lose Their Strength Over Time Amazon Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks, $18, Amazon These compression socks are super durable without sacrificing comfort, with double-stitching for durability and antibacterial fabric to prevent smells from popping up. You can wash them repeatedly without losing their compression benefits, and they're an excellent option to prevent swelling whenever you fly. They're also great for high-intensity workouts like CrossFit, and they have moisture-wicking material that keeps them dry.

32 This Rotating Oven That Cooks The Perfect Pizza Amazon Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven, $50, Amazon Pizzas and more fit right into this rotating oven, with a tray that turns consistently to make sure every angle is baked evenly. You can even adjust the amount of heat sent to the top or the bottom of your food, in case you have some crispy preferences. It also has a built-in timer that lets you know whenever your food is done, at which point the device automatically turns off.

33 This Garlic Chopper That's Cutting-Board-Free Amazon Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper, $12, Amazon With this garlic chopper, you can mince garlic quickly, thoroughly, and safely without having to use a cutting board or dirtying up a knife — not to mention the fact that your hands won't smell like garlic for hours afterward. All you do is put the garlic inside and roll the unit on a smooth surface, and the blades inside do all the chopping for you. It's even top-rack dishwasher-safe.

34 This Bathroom Stool That Will Change The Way You Take Care Of Business Amazon Squatty Potty, $25, Amazon The Squatty Potty is a perfectly designed stool that fits around your toilet to prop up your feet when you're doing your business, which aims to re-shape your body into a position that is more natural to get the job done without any pushing or straining — and it lets you squat without straining your thighs. The Squatty Potty is also made of durable plastic, so it will last for years, and it's very easy to clean. One reviewer raves: "I dont know what to do with all the extra time I save now that I poop faster. I think I may take up cross-stitching."

35 An Organizer That Slides Into Your Messy Bag And Provides Space For The Little Things Amazon Periea Handbag Organizer, $11, Amazon Even the messiest handbag can be quickly organized with this help of this organizer, which has 13 inner and outer compartments total as well as two large, zippered chambers. There's no need for lip balms, old receipts, and other small items to roll around in the bottom of your purse when they can be stashed in the organizer. And in case of messes or spills, the whole thing is machine washable.

36 This Silicone Cleaning Tool That You Can Use On Just About Anything Amazon Goddess of Gadgets Bump It Off Cleaning Tool, $10, Amazon This silicone cleaning tool can be used for almost anything — it lifts stains off laundry, scrubs dirty dishes, exfoliates skin in the shower, cleans makeup brushes, and even brushes pets. Because the silicone is so gentle, you don't have to worry about it causing any damage, but it's simultaneously durable and can take some serious knocking around. It's also super easy to wash and endlessly reusable, making it an eco-friendly cleaning option.

37 An LED Light Bulb That You Can Control Entirely From Your Phone Amazon TP-Link Smart LED Bulb, $37, Amazon The equivalent of a 60W bulb, this smart LED bulb hooks up to the Internet and allows you to access it via an app on your phone. With the app, you can turn the light on and off, adjust the brightness or dim it, and even change the color of the bulb to reflect the mood. In addition to the app, you can also use Amazon Alexa to control the smart bulb. Reviewers say "it takes a minimum of setup, and they work like a dream!"

38 This Travel Blanket That Fits Around Your Head And Arms Amazon Travelrest Travel Blanket, $30, Amazon What do you get when you combine a poncho with the ultimate travel accessory? You get this clever travel blanket, which has a hole in the top for your head in addition to sleeves, covering you in cozy fleece. The blanket zips up inside its own pocket to form a compact square, making it easy to store in your luggage or toss under your seat on a bus. It's also long-lasting and machine-washable.

39 This Electric Brush That Massages Your Scalp Amazon Apalus Hair Massager Brush, $20, Amazon This electric massaging brush vibrates up to 8,500 times per minute, generating negative ions to neutralize static electricity. Not only does it feel amazing on your scalp, but also, it reduces frizz and makes your hair shiny and smooth. Regularly massaging your scalp increases blood flow, improving hair health overall. It even has soft bristle tips to prevent hair breakage whenever you're brushing out knots.

40 This Clever Docking Station For All Your Hot Hair Tools Amazon Polder Style Station, $17, Amazon If you have a lot of hot hair styling products, then this style station could be a game-changer for your vanity, allowing you to safely store hot-to-the-touch appliances without burning any surfaces or your fingers. It holds three large devices and has an additional pocket in the back to store their wrapped up cords, with a hook at the top that allows you to hang the station over any counter door.

41 A Bath Soak With Dead Sea Salt & Eucalyptus Amazon Calily Life Eucalyptus Bath Salts, $12, Amazon This all-natural bath soak is made from Dead Sea salt and eucalyptus essential oil — both great ingredients for an incredibly relaxing bath. All you have to do is dissolve some into a warm, running bath or perhaps into a basin in which to soak your feet. It doesn't stain your tub, either.

42 This Cleaning Glove That Has The Scouring Pad Attached Amazon Cojoy Cleaning Sponge Glove, $12, Amazon Anyone who appreciates a truly clean home would love this sponge glove, which allows you to really put some elbow grease into your cleaning. The latex glove is attached to a large scouring pad, allowing you to directly scrub away at dirty dishes or bathtubs. It's easy to use and can be applied wet or dry, keeping your hands safe from whatever muck you are trying to rid yourself of.