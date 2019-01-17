43 Smart Inventions You Can Get On Amazon That Make Life So Much Easier

Life can be so difficult. With all of the tasks on your plate, something as simple as styling your hair or getting laundry over to the laundromat can feel like a huge burden. That's why these 44 smart inventions you can get on Amazon are golden — because they make life so much easier. Some, like the many smart plugs and light bulbs on this list that change how you use technology at home boast complicated tech designs, but they were all created to make life a whole lot less complex. What's not to love about that?

If you've ever wondered why there weren't more clever inventions that solve everyday annoying problems — such as how to get around the fact that your dorm room or teeny apartment will never fit a washer and dryer, but the nearest laundromat is miles (okay, one block) away — wonder no more.

This list of great inventions actually includes a compact washer and dryer that will most definitely fit in small spaces, as well as dozens of other amazing gadgets and tools like an electric egg cooker (because poached eggs are impossible to master), a double detangler comb made just for curly-haired beauties, and the single most efficient digital meat thermometer (with three probes) on the market.

Everything you do in life — from keeping up with your beauty routine to cooking, working, and dealing with annoying germs and viruses — is about to get worlds easier, thanks to these amazing inventions.

1 This Smart Power Strip With Four USB Ports And Outlets T Teckin Smart Power Strip Amazon See on Amazon File this smart power strip under: gadgets you need really badly because you own 1,000 tech devices. Whether you're searching for a more efficient way to charge phones and tablets, or just need to plug in devices without blowing a fuse, this strip features four outlets and four USB ports, as well as a five-foot power cord for freedom of movement. The strip is compatible with Google Home Assistant and Alexa, and you can even use it to set schedules and timers for each of your devices.

2 An Electric Egg Cooker For Perfectly Cooked Eggs Each Time Gourmia Two-Layer Electric Egg Cooker Amazon See on Amazon Love making healthy eggs, but hate the guesswork it takes to properly cook them? This electric egg cooker poaches and steams up to six eggs at once so that they come out perfectly soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled (depending on your preference). The double-layer device includes a boiling tray, steaming tray, poaching tray, and measuring cup — and features automatic shut-off for safety. You can even use it to steam and cook foods like veggies and chicken.

3 The Space-Saving Bedside Shelf Organizer To Store Must-Have Accessories Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf Accessories Organizer Amazon See on Amazon Keep everything that you need at night — from your eyeglasses and remote controls to your phone and makeup wipes — within arm's reach when you install this bedside shelf organizer right on your wall. The organizer is the perfect space-saving alternative to a nightstand. It's simple to mount to walls with the included self-adhesive 3M tape that won't damage paint, and it features two compartments and a hook for headphones, keys, or bracelets.

4 A Smart Plug With A Built-In Night Light That You Can Control With Voice Commands Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet Amazon See on Amazon This voice-activated Wi-Fi smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and features a dusk-to-dawn night light that is activated by a light sensor. You can operate it via voice commands or your smart phone, which allows you to turn devices on and off when you're not home and create schedules for them to operate, which can save you a ton of money in the long run.

5 The Genius Washing Machine/Dryer Solution For Small Spaces Kuppet Portable Washing Machine Amazon See on Amazon If you live in a small apartment or dorm — or love camping but dislike smelling like the great outdoors — this portable washing machine is the genius invention that's about to change your life. It has twin compartments — one is a washer and one is a dryer — and can hold up to 10 pounds of laundry. Both the washer and dryer have built-in timers and the washing machine's drainage tube is simple to clean. Snag one in purple, blue, or white.

6 This Home Security Camera With Night Vision & Two-Way Audio Wyze Cam Amazon See on Amazon This smart home camera gives you peace of mind by covering all the bases. It features night vision and two-way audio and can stream video directly to your smartphone. The camera works with Alexa and has the ability to recognize and alert you to any changes in your smoke alarms or CO detectors. And it's simple to mount anywhere — no tools are required.

7 The Multi-Functional Screwdriver Tool Pen That You Can Use To Fix Everything Jason Yuen Screwdriver Tool Pen Amazon See on Amazon Imagine combining six gadgets into one tool and then designing it so that it's so small it fits in your pocket or purse. That's the beauty of this compact screwdriver tool pen, which consists of a screwdriver, stylus, Phillips screwdriver, ruler, bubble level, and flathead. Each pen comes with five ink refills and you can choose among 15 color combinations like blue, yellow and silver, or matte black.

8 This Squat Toilet Stool That Detaches For Simple Stackable Storage Morning Smile Bathroom Squat Toilet Stool Amazon See on Amazon It may not make for polite dinner conversation, but let's get real about pooping: squatting when you do your bathroom business has been shown to result in healthier and more complete elimination. You don't have to renovate your bathroom to change your ways — this squat toilet stool fits standard height toilets and stands out from competitors because it detaches to provide separate stools that you can stack for easier storage.

9 A Magical Wine Wand That Removes Sulfites And Prevents Wine Headaches The Wand by PureWine Amazon See on Amazon Annoying wine headaches are usually caused by the sulfites and preservatives placed in wine to ensure it lasts longer. But this wine wand removes sulfites and histamines from individual glasses of wine in just three minutes — which makes the experience of drinking wine a million times better. The wands are portable and disposable, too.

10 This Straightening And Detangling Brush That Attaches To Your Blow Dryer Segbeauty Blowdryer Comb Attachment Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend major money on a heated straightening brush when this blowdryer comb attachment fits right over your hairdryer nozzle and does the job for much less money. This comb detangles and straightens hair while freeing up one hand and making styling easier and faster.

11 The Splatter-Proof Magnetic Lid That You Can Store In Your Microwave Horsky Magnetic Microwave Splatter Cover Amazon See on Amazon Cover your food with this microwave lid to prevent splatters and huge messes. Its built-in steam vents ensure that food cooks evenly, and its magnetic design means you can actually store this lid to the roof of your microwave so that it's always there when you need it.

12 An Infrared Motion Sensor Trash That Opens By Itself iTouchless Automatic Touch-less Sensor Kitchen Trash Can, Amazon See on Amazon Why touch your garbage can — which you just know is teeming with bacteria and germs — when this touch-less sensor trash can automatically open for you? The 13-gallon can has an infrared motion sensor and is made from durable stainless steel. It even boasts a replaceable odor filter that keeps bad smells trapped inside the can.

13 This Double Detangler Comb That's A Dream For Curly Hair Ouidad Double Dentangler Comb Amazon See on Amazon Curly-haired beauties: your calls for a better detangling option have finally been answered. This detangler comb has two rows of gentle and wide bristles that effortlessly glide through curly, wavy, and coarse hair without snagging strands and causing damage or breakage. And it helps your curls dry with more definition, too. One reviewer writes: "I absolutely love this comb! I'm African American with very springy, coily hair that tangles very easily. The first time I used this comb it felt like I never had a tangle in my hair."

14 The Most Efficient Electric Water Kettle With A Safer, Cool Exterior Secura Electric Water Kettle Amazon See on Amazon Everything about this electric water kettle screams efficient: From its double-insulated exterior that stays cool to the touch and is safe around children and pets, to its eight temperature settings and four-hour warmer, this thing is seriously useful. The kettle can boil up to 7 cups of water and has a secure lid that slows water leakage down to a trickle, should this kettle ever get knocked over.

15 A Hands-Free Hair Dryer Stand For Easier Styling Luckin Hair Dryer Stand Amazon See on Amazon It takes serious skills to maneuver a hair dryer in one hand and a brush in the other, which is why this hair dryer stand is about to make your blowouts a lot better. Mount the stand to your bathroom wall with its strong suction cup and insert your hair dryer into the metal bracket for a hands-free styling experience. The stand rotates 360-degrees, and comes in different mounting options that include countertop and upgraded standing styles.

16 This Meat Thermometer That Can Monitor Two Foods At Once SMARTRO Digital Thermometer Amazon See on Amazon With two probes that can measure the temperatures of two different foods at once, this digital meat thermometer is great for grilling, candy making, baking, and more. The thermometer provides pre-set temperatures that range from -58 degrees to 482 degrees and four doneness levels (like medium-rare). The minute your meat or food is cooked to your liking, you'll hear the beep.

17 An Adjustable, Rotating Makeup Organizer That Fits Everything Ameitech Makeup Organizer Amazon See on Amazon Fit up to 30 skincare products, 60 makeup brushes, and an abundance of lipsticks, eyeshadows, and other cosmetics in this 360-degree rotating makeup organizer. The organizer has adjustable trays to accommodate products of different heights, and reviewers say its transparency allows you to find what you need in a flash.

18 The Salad Chopping Device That Makes Whipping Up Salads For Family Easy And Mess-Free Kanzzy Salad Cutter Bowl Amazon See on Amazon Making a healthy salad for your family or friends doesn't get any easier — because this salad cutter bowl allows you to throw in all of the veggies and fruits you plan to include in your salad, and the slots help you effortlessly chop them right there in the bowl. By eliminating the need for a chopping board, you also prevent ingredients from spilling over onto the floor. This bowl can hold ingredients that serve three to four people.

19 A WiFi Light Bulb That You Can Personalize With Different Colors & Light Settings MagicLight WiFi Smart Light Bulb Amazon See on Amazon Variety is the spice of life, even when it comes to lighting in your home or office. This Wi-Fi smart light bulb works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be set via your smartphone to toggle among several light color schemes and settings that include sunrise, sunset, and a dimmable option.

20 An Easy-To-Carry Crock-Pot Lunch Warmer For Home-Cooked Meals On The Go Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer Amazon See on A Your crockpot may be one of the all-time best inventions for saving time in the kitchen, but this lunch warmer solves another age-old problem: it warms up leftovers in seconds, no matter where you roam. The 20-ounce pot has a spill-proof lid and an easy-to-carry handle with a safe cool-touch exterior and a removable, dishwasher-safe container. Plug it in when you're ready to warm up your meal wherever you are, and then wash it without hassle.

21 This Portable Water Filter That Removes Harmful Bacteria From Drinking Water Etekcity Water Filter Straw Amazon See on Amazon This portable water filtration system removes 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria like salmonella, cholera, and other waterborne toxins from your water to ensure you have clean drinking water during emergencies or when you're camping. The filter clips onto bags and backpacks, and comes with a foldable water pouch for collecting water. And each filter can provide up to 1,500 liters of clean water.

22 The Mess-Free Belgian Waffle Maker With Volcanic Plates Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn't love homemade Belgian waffles? The person who has to clean counters afterwards — a problem that this Belgian waffle maker solves with its deep, anti-leaking design. The non-stick device has a store spout in the base where you pour batter and its unique volcanic-shaped plates ensure more even cooking.

23 A Tension-Relieving Headache Hat That You Can Warm Up Or Keep In The Freezer Huggaroo Microwavable Headache Hat Amazon See on Amazon Relieve the tension, pressure, and pain from headaches naturally with this microwavable headache hat, which provides soothing heat, a snug and secure fit, and a light lavender scent for some stress-relieving aromatherapy. You can also store this hat in the freezer for cooling therapy.

24 This Therapeutic Light Therapy Lamp That Helps With Sleep And Boosts Energy Circadian Optics Lumine Light Therapy Lamp Amazon See on Amazon If the winter months and fewer hours of natural light affect your mood, energy levels, and sleep, this light therapy lamp can help reverse the damage and make you feel like your usual self. The LED lamp is UV-free and provides light that is similar to what you'd experience at noon in bright sunlight. It features three brightness levels and is compact, lightweight, and portable (perfect for crossing time zones).

25 An All-In-One Breakfast Sandwich Maker That Cleans Like A Dream Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon See on Amazon This all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker contains slots for all of the ingredients you need to make the best breakfast sandwich on the planet: eggs, meat, cheese, and bread or biscuits. Ingredients cook and are easily assembled in five minutes, and all of its parts can be removed and cleaned in the dishwasher.

26 This High-Tech Robot Vacuum That Can Handle Hard Floors & Carpet Housmile Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon See on Amazon Robot vacuums have come a long way — and this high-tech model has a powerful suction that keeps pet hair, debris, and other major messes off of both hard floors and thin carpets. The robot vacuum automatically adjusts to clean a variety of surfaces in one round, and it senses obstacles like furniture and works around them. Its long-lasting battery allows the vacuum to clean for a full 90 minutes before it requires a charge. It's also bagless and quiet, too.

27 These Ice Sphere Molds That Keep Drinks Colder For Longer Zoku Silicone Ice Sphere Molds Amazon See on Amazon This stackable set of ice sphere molds creates larger ice spheres that keep cocktails and other drinks colder for much longer — and, best of all, it does it without diluting them. The silicone mold is dishwasher-safe, saves space in your freezer, and comes in red or slate blue.

28 An Air Fryer Compact Enough To Make Faux-Fried Food DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight and compact electric air fryer is smaller than most and fits perfectly in dorm rooms, small kitchens, or campers. It packs the same punch as a standard air fryer, and can cook up to 2 quarts of foods like French fries and meat with little or no oil or butter. It'll give a real crisp to frozen foods, too. And your options are not limited with this air fryer: it features five presets or manual settings and an automatic shut-off function.

29 This Air Purifier That Gets Rid Of Harmful Pollutants So You Can Breathe Easier Mooka Air Purifier Amazon See on Amazon Improve the quality of air in every room with this HEPA air purifier, which filters 99.9 percent of mold, dust, pollen, smoke, and other pollutants. The portable filter has a three-stage filtration system, two fan speed settings, and it turns on and off with the push of one button. It's also quiet and provides a soothing night light.

30 A Refrigerator Stacking Mat That Keeps All Of Those Bottles & Cans Organized Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Amazon See on Amazon Nothing steals space from your refrigerator like wayward bottles and cans. This fridge storage mat is the solution — you can safely stack up to 10 cans, five wine bottles, and sealed jars on it without worrying about them tipping over and breaking. The rubber mat has a non-slip bottom and comes in charcoal, cream or red.

31 An Adjustable Kettlebell With Three Weights In One To Save Space Empower Kettlebell Weight Set Amazon See on Amazon As you progress in your at-home kettlebell workout, you'll want to increase the weights you use — but kettlebells aren't exactly known for being easy to store. That's why this three-in-one adjustable kettlebell set is genius: it provides 5-, 8- and 12-pound kettlebells in one set. Just click and twist to adjust your weight.

32 This Practical Snap-On Strainer That Keeps Food In Your Pot AUOON Clip-On Strainer Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to own a separate colander when you have this silicone clip-on strainer, which fits most pots, bowls, and pans — and blocks food from escaping from your cookware for mess-free food prep. The strainer comes in five colors, is BPA-free, and is safe to clean in your dishwasher.

33 A Multi-Functional Facial Cleansing Brush For Clearer, Healthier Skin LIFEQIYI Ultrasonic Cleansing Brush Amazon See on Amazon With a choice of seven sonic cleaning speeds and a textured surface, this facial cleansing brush has the ability to deep clean pores and exfoliate dead skin cells. This wireless cleaning brush delivers ultrasonic vibrations that cleanse and massage skin, helping to promote collagen production in the process. It's portable, comes in pink or red, and costs a fraction of the price of similar cleansing brushes.

34 The Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light That Comes In 16 Colors Witshine Toilet Night Light Amazon See on Amazon There's no better night light for midnight bathroom trips then this one: a motion-activated toilet night light that you can set to one of 16 colors (which can also work on rotation) and five brightness levels. The device is simple to install and fits most toilets and its light turns off after one minute of inactivity, which saves the battery life significantly.

35 An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Cutting Board With Convenient Pull-Out Trays Kristie's Kitchen Cutting Boards With Trays Amison See on Amazon Chopping veggies and other ingredients has never been easier — this eco-friendly bamboo cutting board features two pull-out trays that can be used to hold onto ingredients and store peels and waste until you're ready to discard them. The non-slip board, which was featured on Shark Tank, has a naturally anti-bacterial surface and is safe in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.

36 This Contoured Neck Pillow That Cradles & Supports Your Neck And Head DMI Hugg-A-Pillow Hypoallergenic Bed Pillow Amazon See on Amazon This soft, comfortable contoured neck pillow supports and cradles your head, neck, and shoulders while you sleep — ensuring you wake up completely free of aches and pains. The L-shaped hypoallergenic pillow follows the curves of your upper body, is perfect for back and side sleepers, and comes with a removable, washable cover.

37 A Fresh Herb Keeper With A Collapsible Lid That Prolongs The Life Of Herbs Cole & Mason Fresh Herb Keeper Amazon See on Amazon The biggest problem with purchasing fresh herbs at the store is that they tend to wilt before you can ever use them up. This fresh herb keeper solves that dilemma and saves you money: it has three removable, washable dividers where you can store different herbs and keeps those herbs fresh for 10 days. The collapsible transparent lid makes it a breeze to store, too.

38 An Ionic Heated Straightening Brush For All Hair Types Glamfields Ionic Hair Straightener Brush Amazon See on Amazon When you have thin hair that is prone to frizz or coarse, curly hair that no tool can easily straighten, this is the ionic heated hair straightener brush that will give you smooth, silky strands. The brush heats up in just 30 to 40 seconds, has 30-minute automatic shut-off, and boasts an amazing 12 heat settings that are compatible and safe to use on all hair types.

39 A Clip-On Tri-Fold Car Visor Mirror So You Can View Your Makeup From Every Angle Huicocy Car Visor Mirror Amazon See on Amazon With a convenient, portable tri-fold design, this clip-on vanity mirror sits perfectly in your car visor and lets you view your beautiful face (and makeup) from every angle. When you're ready to pop it out and bring it along with you, simply fold it up and store it in your purse or bag.

40 The Wind-Proof Inverted Umbrella That Won't Let You Down In A Storm Bagail Double Layer Inverted Umbrella Amazon See on Amazon Finally, an umbrella that can withstand the elements without collapsing — this inverted umbrella offers double layers of protection against wind, rain, and UV rays, and a C-shaped handle that can hang right on your arm. It comes in more than 30 colors and prints and a durable umbrella rib that won't break (even in windstorms).

41 A Simple Way To Make Healthy Frozen Fruit Treats In A Snap Gourmia Frozen Dessert Maker Amazon See on Amazon Whip up delicious and healthier frozen treats like sorbet and frozen yogurt in minutes with this frozen dessert maker. Just insert frozen fruits into the device and use the plunger to push them through to create vitamin-rich treats. You can even add additions like chocolate to make your banana fro yo that much more decadent. One reviewer writes: "Pleasantly surprised how well this worked. It is easy to use and really makes great frozen fruit desserts. Easy to clean and seems to be very good quality."

42 This Sunrise Alarm Clock That Gradually Wakes You For More Pleasant Mornings Instecho Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon See on Amazon Bid farewell to abrupt morning wake-up calls and say hello to more pleasant mornings with this sunrise alarm clock, which gradually increases in brightness to mimic the outdoors. The clock also features six natural, soothing sounds, 10 adjustable brightness settings, and seven light colors that you can change to suit your mood.