47 Strange Best-Selling Products On Amazon That Are Actually Brilliant

Sometimes, strange is good: For instance, charcoal is good for your teeth, there's a competition out there for the ugliest dog, and somebody out there once suggested we should milk almonds and now we have a delicious dairy-free beverage. However, there's no better example out there of the brilliant mixed with the strange than products on Amazon. Truly, there's nothing better than seeing the odd items that pop up on that site.

Oh, wait, there is — and it's knowing that those bizarre products are actually best-selling because they all really work. So get your weird on and check out these highly-ranked products everybody's loving.