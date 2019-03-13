47 Strange Best-Selling Products On Amazon That Are Actually Brilliant

There are times when you hop online for a little retail therapy and know exactly what you want. Other times, you become inspired by something so strange, you have to own it. Weird can be very good, especially when talking about strange best-selling products on Amazon that are actually brilliant. These aren't the items and gadgets that appear on ordinary shopping lists — these are unique, inspiring, sometimes off-the-wall products that will make you feel like the savviest shopper on the block.

Let's face it: there are a million face creams, loose tea infusers, and night lights on the market. If you're searching for a makeup sponge or desk lamp, the world is your oyster. But why settle for an ordinary product when you can snag one that has a cult following and works really, really well (because, otherwise, there's no point) and is just strange enough to make you smile and want to use it all the time?

And that brings me to this list — with its dinosaur tea infuser, stick-on night lights, desk lamp with seven brightness and five light color options, and a multi-tasking body and face cream that works as well to prevent acne as it does to soothe razor burn.

Get serious about strange products and they'll return the favor — and the ones are this list are that good.

1 An All-Purpose Cream That Contains Just Six Natural Ingredients Egypt Magic $30 Amazon See On Amazon It's the healing skin cream you can use on every part of your body. This all-purpose moisturizer has absolutely no toxins or nasty chemicals and additives. It hydrates and soothes skin using just six natural ingredients: olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly, and propolis extract. It's great as a balm for burns, to hydrate cracked skin, a lip balm, a hair mask, and even a way to heal acne.

2 A Remineralizing Solution For Healthier, Whiter Teeth Frau Fowler Power Mint Tooth and Gum Powder $8 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your teeth and gums healthy and sparkling clean, without fluoride, gluten, and the GMO-grown ingredients found in a lot of dental hygiene products. This remineralization tooth and gum powder gives enamel a boost using calcium, strontium, boron, and other trace minerals. Everything used is food-grade safe and, because you don't have to rinse it out, its benefits are prolonged.

3 This Therapeutic Dual-Sided Roller For Sore Fingers Gaiam Finger Massager Roller $10 Amazon See On Amazon Arthritis, injuries, and even a little too much time spent typing can leave your fingers and hands can grow stiff and achy. This massager is specifically designed for your fingers and is designed to help reduce joint pain and discomfort. Dual sided and easy to travel with, this roller can work on individual fingers or on hands to deliver relief.

4 A Headache-Relieving Hat You Wear The Second You Feel A Migraine Coming On Headache Hat $40 Amazon See On Amazon Feel a headache coming on? Act fast with this incredibly relaxing and slightly bizarre headache hat, which is equipped with a layer of ice coated in plastic to target and provide cooling relief. It can be adjusted to be worn back to front, over your eyes, on the side of your head — wherever you're experiencing the most pain and tension.

5 An Organic Lavender-Enriched Hand Sanitizer That Kills Germs Dr. Bronner's Lavender Organic Hand Sanitizer (2 Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your hands clean and protected from germs and bacteria with a quick spritz of this vegan lavender hand sanitizer, which is made with organic lavender oil and free of chemicals and toxins. Not only is this portable and travel-friendly sanitizer 99.9 percent effective against germs, its soothing scent is calming and can ease stress and anxiety on hectic days.

6 An Inflatable Travel Neck Pillow That's Velvety Soft Purefly Soft Velvet Inflatable Travel Neck Pillow $20 Amazon See On Amazon Save major space in your luggage with this inflatable travel neck pillow, which fits anywhere and then inflates with the touch of a button. Even better: you can adjust the level of inflation that suits your needs, and its micro-velvet fabric is soft and snuggly and the cover is removable and washable.

7 The Stretchy Silicone Bowl And Pot Lids That Will Fit Over Everything SiFree Silicone Stretch Lids (6 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon This brilliantly handy pack of stretchy silicone lids includes sizes for every pot and pan imaginable — they will fit over bowls, fruit, and even square pans. They're free of BPA, dishwasher friendly, and capable of stretching nearly 40 percent of their original size to fit more bowls. Each order comes with a free potholder, too.

8 A Portable Heated Shiatsu Neck And Body Massager Shiatsu Back Neck And Shoulder Massager With Heat $50 Amazon See On Amazon Give your tense back, neck, and shoulders an incredible Shiatsu massage anytime you need it with this heated massager, which comes with four large and four small nodules that target areas where you need the most relief. There are three speed options, and the bi-directional movement of the nodes mimic hands. The heat option provides some targeted relief for sore muscles.

9 A Night Light You Can Just Stick Anywhere You Need It Mr. Beams LED Stick-Anywhere Night Light $9 Amazon See On Amazon Attach this stick-on night light anywhere in your bathroom, bedroom, or hallway — or wherever you need a soft, ambient amber light to guide your path in the middle of the night. It emits just enough light to not disrupt your sleep and comes with motion and light sensors that turn on only when it detects movement. An auto shut-off function turns the light off 30 seconds, too.

10 A Double-Sided Makeup Blender And Sponge For Flawless Application Bontime Silicone Makeup Sponge (Set of 3) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Get flawless makeup with this two-in-one foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush, and powder applicator. Use the silicone pad first to apply liquid, powder, or cream makeup where you want it. Then flip it over and use the foam side to ensure your makeup is streak-free. Wash the makeup blender/sponge clean after each use and start again.

11 A Snuggly, Supportive Pillow That Contours To Your Body Duro-Med DMI Hugg-A-Pillow Hypoallergenic Bed Pillow $20 Amazon See On Amazon There should never be a morning when you wake up feeling neck or back tension because of the way you slept. And hundreds of reviewers say those mornings will become a thing of the past when you start sleeping on this hypoallergenic bed pillow — it contours to your body and relieves pressure on your neck and back. No matter what sleeping position you favor, this pillow is supportive and springs right back to life after using it.

12 A Magnetic Mount To Keep Your Phone Elevated Scosche MagicMount Universal Magnetic Phone $12 Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with all smartphones, this magnetic mount holds your device in place and won't add to the clutter on your desk or make driving more dangerous. Thanks to features like extra powerful Rare-Earth neodymium magnets — and a 360-degree swivel design — this mount is both secure and convenient.

13 A Bluetooth Phone Remote That Lets You Take Selfies At Longer Distances CamKix Wireless Bluetooth Camera Shutter Remote Control For Smartphones $9 Amazon See On Amazon Position your phone at a length (up to 30 feet), step back holding this Bluetooth remote shutter, and click a button when you're ready to take your photo. It has an adjustable wrist strap that makes it even easier and more comfortable to snag the perfect shots.

14 A Funny Party Game That Involves Mouthpieces And Funny Phrases Watch Ya Mouth Family Edition $16 Amazon See On Amazon This award-winning party game is simple, but hilarious: players wear cheek retractors/mouthpieces while saying fun, family-safe phrases while other players try to guess the words. Watch Ya Mouth is the perfect game for up to 10 players. One reviewer writes: "This game is hilarious! I've played it with friends and family and have had a blast every time. I was worried about the cleaning of the mouth guards, but you can clean them pretty well within 10 minutes. I'd recommend this for any game night."

15 An LED Desk Lamp With A Variety Of Brightness And Color Options TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp $30 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you use this LED desk lamp to read, study, or just for a bit of mood lighting, the ability to adjust it to seven brightness levels and five light colors is incredibly useful. Choose among white, cool white, natural, yellow, and warm yellow lighting and your eyes will never feel strained or tired. It also uses 75 percent less energy than typical desk lamps, and it won't flicker like those lamps, either.

16 The Exfoliating Bath Gloves To Keep Skin Smooth Aquasentials Exfoliating Bath Gloves (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your skin silky, smooth, and healthy with the help of these exfoliating bath gloves, which remove dead skin cells while it boosts circulation. These gloves stretch to fit most hands and are perfect to use as an applicator for soapy body wash.

17 A Fabric Spot Remover That Can Get Rid Of Blood And Oil Stains Grandma's Secret Fabric Spot Remover (6 Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon When a fabric spot remover has a cult following, you know it's something special. This one has over 1,500 reviews because it's potent, effective, and can get rid of anything — including makeup, grease, oil, and even blood. One reviewer writes: "After using this for over a year, I can say it has worked for EVERYTHING I put it on."

18 A Bubbly Clay And Charcoal Mask For Blackheads Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon Using a powerful combination of clay mud, charcoal powder, green tea, and pomegranate, this bubble clay mask lifts dirt, oil, and sebum responsible for pesky blackheads. Reviewers love this Korean beauty favorite because it's effective and because it bubbles like a science experiment on your skin.

19 These Bendable Drain Snakes That Easily Remove Clumps Of Hair Vastar Drain Snake (3 Pack) $5 Amazon See On Amazon This flexible drain snake unclogs shower and sink drains and removes clumps of hair, stuck food, or whatever else is causing problems in your house. It's also better for your pipes than chemicals, and is super easy to maneuver and use. Reviewers love that they can reuse them, too.

20 A Fragrant Spray That Masks Bathroom Smells Disappear Mask Bathroom Spray $9 Amazon See On Amazon Mask unpleasant bathroom smells without letting guests know you're masking unpleasant bathroom smells with this fragrant coconut and lime bathroom spray. Unlike conventional sprays, this one is made from essential and fragrance oils and doesn't give off a strong chemical scent — and won't harm the environment or your toilet.

21 The Sturdy, Strong Gloves That Prevent You From Cutting Yourself While Using Sharp Tools NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $11 Amazon See On Amazon These gloves are four times stronger than leather and prevent your hands from getting cut, regardless of whether you're using a sharp knife to cut meat for dinner or are engaged in a woodworking project in your garage. They come in four sizes, are lightweight, and still allow you to have a sturdy grip on whatever you're holding.

22 The Plug-In Pest Repellent That Keeps Bugs Away Using Ultrasonic Electromagnetic Technology PestAid Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (4 Pack) $45 Amazon See On Amazon Keep bugs out of your house using these plug-in pest repellent control devices, which are non-toxic to people and pets, but use ultrasonic electromagnetic tech to repel bugs. This new repellent works on roaches, mosquitoes, ants, fruit flies, fleas, and even rodents. It covers spaces that fall within the range of 1800 square feet and doesn't contain a single chemical or toxin.

23 A Foot Roller That Relieves Aches And Pains TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $9 Amazon See On Amazon Break out this foot roller anytime your sore feet needs a massage. Its nodules are designed to target trigger points in the foot and it can even help soothe pain if you have a condition like plantar fasciitis. The roller works on the balls and the arches of the foot, it improves circulation to combat foot fatigue, and it works on any flat surface.

24 A Pain Relief Cream That Actually Reduces Inflammation Penetrex Pain Relief Cream $20 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of masking pain with cooling and heating elements, this unique pain relief cream gets to the heart of pain in your back, shoulders, neck, and hips: inflammation. Its effective ingredients include arnica, vitamin B6, and MSM — use it anywhere you're experiencing muscle and joint pain. This has more than 21,000 reviews because it works, it's non-greasy, odorless, and completely paraben-free.

25 An Egg Cooker That Whips Up Different Egg Recipes Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker $20 Amazon See On Amazon Eggs made easy — that's the promise fulfilled with this rapid egg cooker, which makes up to six hard-, medium-, and soft-boiled eggs at once. Of course, it also tackles omelets, poached eggs, and scrambled eggs for a versatile machine that will save you a lot of time in the morning. This nifty device comes in four colors and all non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe.

26 The Nourishing Facial Mask Made With Snail Excretions And Bee Venom Benton Snail Bee High Content Mask Pack (10 Pieces) $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you're new to the nourishing skin benefits of snail excretions, welcome — this facial mask is full of it, which is used to lift skin and protect it from environmental factors that led to dryness. This also includes venom, botanicals, and skin brightening ingredients like arbutin and adenosine. Each packet comes with 10 sheet masks that tone and smoothen rough, damaged skin.

27 This Nutrient-Rich Biotin Serum For Healthier-Looking Hair Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum $15 Amazon See On Amazon This strengthening serum uses an advanced formula of biotin, B vitamins, and other nutrients to thicken and strengthen brittle or thinning hair — and dozens of Amazon reviewers swear by it. To use, simply massage a quarter-sized amount of serum on to damp hair — starting at your roots and working your way down — to stimulate follicles and promote growth.

28 These Pimple Patches That Will Dry Up Acne In No Time COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 Patches) $24 Amazon See On Amazon Got a pimple? Patch it up — literally — with these effective pimple patches. They come in various sizes to address major or minor breakouts, and the hydrocolloid patches work by sucking out all the gunk in a pimple, which dries it out and makes it smaller overnight. It doesn't hurt that they'll also discourage you from picking at your acne.

29 The Reusable, Eco-Friendly Bamboo Towels That Can Clean Anything SCC Bamboo Towels $8 Amazon See On Amazon Going through rolls of paper towels like there's no tomorrow? If all of that waste — and wasted money — has you searching for a more eco-friendly solution, you've found it here: reusable bamboo towels. These sturdy towels can clean anything and one roll replaces six months of paper towels. Wash and dry them before using them again and again.

30 Balls That Replace Dryer Sheets And Keep Clothes Soft And Wrinkle Free Little-Likes Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Ordinary dryer sheets can be full of chemicals — these natural dryer balls are 100 percent organic and reduce wrinkles and drying time by up to 40 percent. Made from New Zealand organic wool, they can be used up to 2,000 washes and are safe for children and anyone with sensitive skin.

31 A Painless Hair Remover For Peach Fuzz Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $15 Amazon See On Amazon More gentle than wax or a razor, this painless hair remover can be used anywhere but is especially effective on peach fuzz and any fine hairs that pop up on your face. It's as compact as a lipstick, so pack it in your bag and pull it out when you want to engage in a little grooming session under harsh, unforgiving public restroom florescent lights. It even has an LED light for precision.

32 A Fun, Wobbly Way To Increase Strength And Balance Wobble Cushion By Vive $20 Amazon See On Amazon Improve your core strength, balance, and even your posture with this incredibly fun tool: a wobble cushion. Stand on this inflatable cushion anywhere, anytime, and help strengthen your muscles to give them a real workout. This disc comes with an air pump and features dual textured surfaces to help you hold your balance.

33 These Slim Foot Pads That Will Make Any Pair Of Shoes More Comfortable Ballotte Metatarsal Gel Pads For Women (2 Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a soft and durable thermoplastic material, this pair of metatarsal pads redistribute your weight onto a cushioned gel pad to minimize friction, absorb shock, and relieve foot pain. The no-slip design easily slides onto your foot by looping around two of your toes. This ensures that they won’t fall off and can be worn with any type of shoe.

34 A Better Way To Prevent Pipes From Getting Clogged With Hair TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most drain protectors, which fit over the drain, this gadget fits in your drain so that it better protects pipes from hair and soap clogs. It's the perfect fit for standard tubs and comes in five colors. This little device has over 12,000 reviews, and they all read pretty much like this: "The TubShroom is a life changer. To market this simply as a revolutionary bathtub strainer is to degrade the perfection of TubShroom. People often describe their life split into ages, from childhood to college, from marriage to the birth of their children, career growth to retirement. I see my life divided into two distinct periods centered on one singular event: the gloomy, pestilent dark ages before TubShroom, and all the glorious, magnificence days thereafter."

35 This Natural Balm That Helps Alleviate Stress And Insomnia Wild Thera Goodnite Balm $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from anxiety and insomnia and want to try a completely natural solution to help alleviate tension and stress, this goodnite balm contains aromatherapy benefits that you'll start to feel the second you massage a bit of the formula onto temples, your forehead, and your upper lip. It contains a blend of organic natural ingredients like chamomile, lemon balm, and clary sage that have been shown to promote relaxation. And you won't find a single chemical, preservative, or artificial fragrances and colors in this formula, so it's safe for sensitive skin.

36 A Replenishing Snail Sleeping Mask For Hydrating And Soothing Skin Overnight Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Sleeping Mask $17 Amazon See On Amazon This overnight mask uses snail slime, botanical stem cell, and baobab tree extracts to restore your skin’s hydration and smooth out texture, meaning you’ll wake up feeling as good as new. The thick-yet-lightweight night cream is best for combination or dry skin that’s in need of soothing hydration, and while the ingredients may sound bizarre, Amazon reviewers rave over how great it makes their skin feel. One reviewer said, “This is an amazing hydrating mask! I use it as a night cream. It leaves my skin soft, smooth, and even brightened in the morning.”

37 These No-Show Toe Socks That Are Breathable And Can Prevent Blisters Habiter No Show Socks $14 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these no-show socks totally invisible under most footwear, they also hug and conform to each toe, which prevents friction and blisters while you're moving around. They have a ventilated mesh top and wick away moisture fast, making them the perfect sock to wear while running or working out. And they fit women's shoe sizes 5 to 10.

38 A Highly Rated Nail Strengthening Cream That Smells Like Coconut Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $8 Amazon See On Amazon This top-rated nail strengthening cream does it all: it can repair peeling cuticles, strengthen weakened nails, and condition your nails and surrounding skin with ingredients like jojoba oil, vitamins, and calcium. This cream has been on the market for 25 years and has a solid reputation, and it even smells great — just like coconut.

39 A Multitasking Silicone Trivet You'll Use Every Day In Your Kitchen Love This Kitchen Premium Silicone Trivet Mats (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Consider this silicone trivet mat the multitasking tool you'll find yourself using every day. Flexible and heat-resistant up to 442 degrees, it can be used as a coaster, jar opener, spoon rest, pot holder, and more. It even comes in eight fun colors like lime green and mustard yellow.

40 A Natural, Organic Lip Balm Made With Just One Ingredient Dr. Lipp Original Nipple Balm For Lips $44 Amazon See On Amazon When your regular lip balm isn't cutting it, try something different: this lip balm is 100 percent organic and free of chemicals. It contains just one effective ingredient: medical-grade lanolin. And it's a multi-tasking dynamo that can be used on your cheeks for a bit of shine or at the ends of hair to repair damage.

41 A Natural Facial Sponge Made From Activated Charcoal My Konjac Sponge $10 Amazon See On Amazon Clean, tone, and gently exfoliate skin with this Korean beauty konjac sponge, which is made from activated charcoal. This brush is a great alternative for anyone who wants a deep pore cleanse, but can't handle abrasive facial brushes or scrubs. It can be used with or without cleanser, and it's chemical-free and pH balanced.

42 These Pretty Gel Toe Separators For Fast Pain Relief Yoga Toes: Gel Toe Stretcher & Separator $30 Amazon See On Amazon At the end of a long day filled with walking in uncomfortable shoes — or after yoga or barre class — slip on this gel toe stretcher and separator and experience quick relief. They're made from BPA-free 100 percent medical grade gel, and can help prevent and soothe bunions and plantar fasciitis.

43 This Pain-Free Detangling Brush For Stubborn Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $11 Amazon See On Amazon This gliding detangling brush uses soft, multi-sized bristles to gently separate and untangle strands without any pulling, breaking, or damage. Great for any hair type, this painless brush even has a lightweight, easy-to-use design that won’t make your arm tired after use.

44 A Dual-Sided Brush That Safely Cleans Electronics OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush $5 Amazon See On Amazon Don't clean your electronic items with water (really, don't). And don't take chances with cleaning fluid, which can seep into a watch or camera and do serious damage. This dual-sided electronics cleaning brush is all you need to get rid of dust and debris from these fragile items. It has soft, retractable bristles that won't scratch, and a silicone wiper that digs dirt out from hard-to-reach places.

45 An Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaning And Polishing Machine Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Polishing Jewelry Cleaner Machine $30 Amazon See On Amazon Get your favorite jewelry sparkling again by simply placing it in this ultrasonic polishing machine, which cleans everything from silver to diamond engagement rings. Reviewers say you can actually see dirt pouring off your rings, necklaces, and earrings — gross, but effective.

46 The Fashionable Thigh Bands That Prevent Chafing Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $13 Amazon See On Amazon Bid farewell to thigh chafing (so not gonna miss you) with the help of these anti-chafing thigh bands, which are useful and pretty darn sexy, to boot. The bands stay up on your thighs without tugging and pulling, prevent rubbing and chafing when you walk, can be worn under skirt and dresses, and come in 16 colors. One reviewer writes: "This is very well made and has built in clear silicone rings - one at the top and one at the bottom. These are what keep it from sliding up or down...I really like these! Adorable (and sexy), and practical."