5 Baby Monitors With Temperature Alarms That Are Safe & Affordable

Keeping your baby cozy and safe can be a year-round struggle. To make sure your little one stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter, you might consider buying a baby monitor with a temperature alarm. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all of the options, though, not to mention the hefty price tag of these items. Fortunately, there are a few affordable baby monitors with temperature alarms on the market to help you — and your baby — rest easier.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), babies are sensitive to temperature, and unable to warm up or cool off by themselves. This can make night time dangerous, especially since overheating increases their risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). To help keep your baby safe, it's suggested that parents keep their child's room a comfortable temperature, and to regularly check on their little one for signs of overheating (especially during the winter time, when parents are more likely to bundle their babies up). But what happens if your baby's room is far away? How will you know if it's too hot or cold? One option is wearable baby monitors that claim to monitor your baby's vitals. They are expensive, though, and according to an editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association there's no proof that they work, which can cause unnecessary worry. These products also aren't regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An alternative is a baby monitor which includes a room thermometer, and an alarm to let you know if your baby's room is too warm, too cold, or just right. These affordable options — all less than $100.00 — just might help you get some needed sleep and peace of mind:

Project Nursery Ssl-images-amazon Project Nursery HD WiFi Video Baby Monitor System ($99.99, Amazon) At less than $100 bucks, the Project Nursery HD WiFi Baby Monitor system includes many features typically only found in monitors twice or three times the price. For added peace of mind, you can set up your app to push notifications to your home screen if your baby moves, makes noise, or if their room is too hot or too cold.

Babysense Video Baby Monitor Ssl-images-amazon Babysense Video Baby Monitor with LCD Display ($74.99, Amazon) For parents who prefer a video monitor with a separate stand-alone monitor, to one that requires a Smartphone, the Babysense video monitor offers standard video and audio monitoring. It also boasts a room temperature monitor and on-screen alert that tells parents when the temperature falls outside of the range they set. As one Amazon reviewer, DKrause, noted: "What wasn't a highly advertised feature is the thermometer that tells the temperature of the room. It's important during the hot weeks this summer, because even a slight breeze can lower the temp by a whole five degrees in the afternoon."

Philips AVENT SCD560/10 Ssl-images-amazon Philips AVENT SCD570 ($79.99, Amazon) According to BabyGearLab, an Amazon verified expert, the Philips AVENT SCD570 is the best long-range baby monitor on the market. As an added bonus, it also includes a temperature sensor and alarm feature that will let you know if the temperature in your baby's room rises above or falls below the range you set.

iBaby Ssl-images-amazon iBaby M2S Plus Monitor ($99.84, Amazon) The iBaby M2S Plus is an affordable camera and app that includes alerts for both room temperature and humidity, as well as allows multiple users to gaze at, listen to, talk to, and play music for their baby from anywhere in the world with an internet connection. According to one Amazon Reviewer, ggs1990: "This has given both my husband and me peace of mind once we transitioned our daughter into her own room and crib. Took a grand total of five minutes to set up and has worked like a charm since. Absolutely no complaints, definitely a great buy for any parent who wants a reliable baby monitor that works with your smartphone.