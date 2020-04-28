Raise your hand if your shower has turned into a me-time escape for de-stressing and resetting. It only makes sense that the products you stock your mini oasis with should help you relax and make the most of your alone time, too, right? While you suds up, we wanted to give you one less thing to worry about: harsh chemicals in your body wash. During our extended time at home, we’ve been uncovering the benefits of sulfate-free body washes for our skin now and for the long haul. Sulfates, in case you’re unfamiliar, are surfactants that many beauty companies use as cleansing agents in products (examples include sodium lauryl sulfate). While they often do a good job foaming up and cleansing the skin, they can also be a problem for many people. In fact, higher concentrations in certain formulas can be so harsh, they can lead to irritation and even more skin issues. The good thing is there are alternatives, and lately, we're opting for more natural body washes that rely on gentle formulations. Here, we've got the top five reasons it may be time to switch to the sulfate-free life. Trust us, your skin will thank you.

Good For Sensitive Types

Without the presence of harsh cleansers, a sulfate-free body wash can be used for pretty much any skin type. Those with sensitivity, in particular, don't have to worry about exacerbating dermatologic issues thanks to a gentler formula.

Reduces Irritation

Sulfates are chemicals which, in effect, can be irritating to skin. A good way to know it’s time to switch to a sulfate-free option is if you tend to feel dry or itchy after showering with your current body wash.

Helps You Retain Your Natural Oils

You want your body wash to cleanse your skin, not leave it bone dry. A sulfate-free formula will remove excess oil and dirt without stripping natural oils (which keep you feeling hydrated and smooth).

Better For The Environment

Did you know that once sulfates go down your drain, it can pose some risk to the environment? One environmental agency in the U.S. Department of the Interior recently reported that sulfates are contaminating freshwater ecosystems, affecting fish and even surrounding plants. For a greener option, go sans sulfate.

Supports The Skin Barrier

A lot of sulfate-free formulas help restore the natural pH balance of skin, which is important for its function as a protective barrier. (Harsh chemicals, on the other hand, may affect this balance.) Try Kiwi Botanicals Nourishing Shower Gel, a sulfate-free body wash that's formulated with sustainably-sourced manuka honey to cleanse and hydrate all in one step. After you massage it in and rinse, you'll notice how incredibly soft, smooth, and clean it leaves skin feeling.