Starting the day off right could be as simple as changing what you drink in the morning. In fact, choosing one of the best things to drink as soon as you wake up might transform your day for the better. At the very least, having a healthy drink means making a positive choice first thing in the morning, however the rest of the day plays out.

As expected, super-sweet lattes or energy drinks did not make this list. Instead, these beverages are all about setting up your body for lasting wellness throughout the day, not getting a jolt of quick energy. That said, you're still welcome to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea or whatever gets you going after one of these hydrating beverages. (Tell anyone to stop drinking coffee? I would never.)

Plus, for the most part these drinks are easy to whip up, requiring little more than a few fruits and veggies on hand. A juicer or blender might be handy for a few of the concoctions, but for the most part a little stirring is all you have to do. (And really, who wants to do more than that first thing in the morning?) Read on to find your new favorite morning routine.

1 Water Ian Waldie/Getty Images News/Getty Images OK, this sounds kind of obvious, but there are so many benefits. "When you wake up in the morning, the body tends to be slightly dehydrated," said nutritionist Paula Simpson, RNCP, in Well And Good. "You haven’t had fluids for roughly eight hours, so drinking a couple of glasses when you first wake up will help rehydrate the body, allow for good digestion, and just get you going for the day." On a personal note, I've found that drinking 16 ounces of water right after the alarm goes off make the whole morning routine much less dreadful. It's a gentle way to wake up.

2 Goji Berry Juice This trendy berry is actually pretty great for you. In fact, goji berries are superfruits that have a high level of vitamins and antioxidants, according to chef and culinary nutritionist Cathy S. Parsons. Kick off your day with a glass of goji berry juice to get those nutrients in early.

3 Celery Juice Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images News/Getty Images This simple veggie has become a buzz-worthy juicing ingredient in recent weeks. And for the most part, it looks like at least some of the hype is real. "Many people think of celery as a throw-away veggie with no nutritional value," said Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, in Health. "But it actually packs some key health protective nutrients. In addition to being low in calories and a source of fiber, celery provides some folate, vitamin K, potassium, and antioxidants." Drinking celery juice is a fine way to start your morning with this surprisingly nutritional veggie. But if the juice isn't your thing, then it's fine to add celery to your smoothies or just eat it raw, as Sass further explained.

4 Diluted Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Of course the beloved ACV made the list. "Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a wonderful fermented tonic with many health benefits," said Tina Discepola, M.D., in Redbook. She drinks apple cider vinegar mixed into a glass of water. "I start every day with this slurry, and I know it has helped improve my digestion and boost my immune function over the past 10 years." If you want to give ACV a go, remember that dilution is key. One to two tablespoons of ACV mixed into eight ounces of water is plenty, according to Healthline.