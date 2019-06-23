Whether your little one is leaking through diapers, or struggling to make it through the night without an accident, the best waterproof mattress protectors for bedwetting can help keep your mattress damage-free and fresh.

But before you start shopping, you'll need to spend some time thinking about your specific mattress-protecting needs. If you're caring for a baby, you'll need a fitted crib sheet to protect against everything from diaper blow-outs to spit-up to spilled formula. And for toddlers who are transitioning out of diapers, making it through the night is always a gamble. Even if your toddler is showing real progress with their potty training, statistics show that about 40 percent of 3-year-olds wet the bed, according to WebMD. So having the added protection of a mattress pad — whether it's for their own toddler bed or one for travel — can give you some peace of mind.

It's also true that kids can still struggle with bedwetting into their tweens. While WebMD noted that the majority of kids stop wetting the bed around age 5 or 6, 15 percent of children are still dealing with this issue after their fifth birthday. And according to Verywell Family, it's estimated that three percent of 14-year-olds still wet the bed, and a very small percentage of 18-year-olds (1.5 percent of males and .5 percent of females) still occasionally wet the bed as well. That's why it's worth investing in a mattress protector that's going to work with your child's kind of bed, whether it's a regular twin or a memory foam queen-sized.

Whatever the case may be for you and your family, one thing's for sure: loud, crinkly, sweat-inducing mattress protectors don't have to be the norm, which is why the products below are all vinyl-free and made with softer, quieter, more breathable material like bamboo and cotton. Plus, they all work double duty, protecting against allergens, like dust mites and mold.

Take a look at the best waterproof mattress protectors for bedwetting below. Whether you're shopping for a mini-crib or a California king, all of them are under $50 and highly rated on Amazon, one even has 30,000+ reviews!

1. The Best Waterproof Mattress Protector For Cribs Ultra Soft Waterproof Bamboo Crib Mattress Protector Pad by Margaux & May $20 Amazon See on Amazon If your little one sleeps in a crib, the Ultra Soft Waterproof Bamboo Crib Mattress Protector Pad by Margaux & May could be your best bet. This high-absorbency mattress protector is made out of breathable bamboo rayon that feels as soft as terry cloth. Even better, it also fights bacteria, dust mites, and mold. The fitted-sheet-style mattress cover is machine washable, and since it's made from soft bamboo rayon, and not vinyl, you won't have any loud, crinkly sounds to contend with when you're putting your baby down for the night. This pick also protects against all manner of baby-related stains. As one reviewer put it: "Very satisfied. Things this crib cover protects against: Urine, Spit-up, Feces, Formula, Spills, Sweat." What fans are saying: “I have been using these mattress protectors for almost two years with my twins and they are wonderful! ... My little guy will sometimes wake up very very wet (even though we use overnight diapers). His pajamas will be soaked, the sheet will be soaked, the mattress pad will be soaked, but the mattress has always remained COMPLETELY DRY. These pads soak up every drop and keep the mattress in pristine condition. They are easy to throw in the washer and dryer and put right back on the crib. Of all the many purchases we have made for our twins, this is one of the things I would most recommend.”

2. The Best Waterproof Mattress Protector For Toddlers Milliard Quilted Waterproof Crib & Toddler Mattress Protector Pad $16 Amazon See on Amazon As its name implies, the Milliard Quilted Waterproof Crib & Toddler Mattress Protector Pad works for both cribs and toddler beds. But this item is especially great for toddlers because the hypoallergenic cotton is designed to increase airflow and regulate sleep temperature, which should cut down on the number of mornings you wake up to a sweaty, grumpy toddler. The fitted-sheet-style mattress protector is machine washable, and also fights mold, bacteria, dust mites, and pollen. Plus, it's soft and noiseless. What fans are saying: “Took about a week for me to get the opportunity to test this thing. My toddler wet the bed the other night and I stripped his bedding right away. His mattress was left COMPLETELY dry from the protection of this mattress cover. So happy with this purchase & knowing I can sleep well without worrying about my little guy destroying his mattress. The cover fits perfectly and washed very well."

3. The Best Waterproof Mattress Protector For Any Size Bed SureGuard Mattress Protector (Twin) $28 Amazon See on Amazon When your older child has graduated to a "big kid" bed, but is struggling with bedwetting, you need a mattress protector that's easy to get on and off. The SureGuard Mattress Protector is a solid pick. It protects against urine, sweat, liquids, and stains, and is available in a range of sizes, from mini crib to a California king. Not only is it soft and noiseless, it's made with 100 percent hypoallergenic cotton that blocks mildew, mold, dust mites, bacteria, and other allergens. What's more, it's GreenGuard Gold certified, which means it's met some of the world's most rigorous standards for products used in schools and healthcare facilities. On top of all that, it's machine washable and has a 10-year quality guarantee. What fans are saying: “This was a perfect fit for our son's full-sized mattress. It was easy to put on and kept the mattress dry when he had an accident. All I had to do was wash and dry with the fitted sheet and we were good to go. Anyone with kids (whether you're dealing with accidents or allergies/asthma) should get this! I would actually recommend buying two of these, so if you have an accident in the middle of the night, you have a backup. So worth it!!!”

4. Best Waterproof Mattress Cover For Memory Foam Beds SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector (Twin) $25 Amazon See on Amazon With over 35,000 reviews on Amazon, you'd be hard pressed to find a more beloved mattress cover than the SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector — especially if you're looking to protect a memory foam bed. This fitted-sheet-style cover was designed to fit all types of mattresses, including memory foam, latex and innerspring. It's made from breathable hypoallergenic cotton and comes in a wide variety of sizes — from twin to California king. It also guards against bacteria and dust mites, and it boasts a 200+ wash durability rating. It's also OKEO Tex certified, and it comes with a 10-year warranty. Plus, it's so soft you won't have to deal with any annoying crinkly sounds when you're tossing and turning. What fans are saying: “This is by far the best, most comfortable mattress protector we've found and the price makes it an excellent value too! I've already washed and dried it (on low heat) twice and it's a breeze — washes and handles just as a nice terry cloth sheet. My son loves it — no more noisy uncomfortable plastic under his sheets. I already bought three more as even my older kids wanted one to protect their mattresses. It's really a nice, well-priced product that is comfortable, easy to care for, and protects.”