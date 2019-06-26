Although there's a lot of concern about the blue light from digital devices these days, sometimes it's difficult to pry adults away from their screens, let alone kids. Thankfully, there are plenty of eyeglasses brands that offer blue light filtering glasses for kids. A digital detox is great in theory, but sometimes the only thing standing between your kid and an absolute meltdown in public is that next episode of Peppa Pig. With these glasses, at least your kid might avoid many of the potential side effects of blue light emission while playing on their electronics.

So what exactly is blue light, and why are some people concerned about its effects on health? The wavelength of light emitted from phone, tablet, and computer screens may be working against people's natural clocks. "Blue wavelengths — which are beneficial during daylight hours because they boost attention, reaction times, and mood — seem to be the most disruptive at night," according to research from Harvard Health. By spending time gazing into screens, especially after sunset, people may be tricking their brains into staying awake longer than needed. It's one reason why some sleep experts recommend shutting off tablets and other blue light-emitting devices well before bedtime, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

For people who enjoy playing on the phone or tablet before bed, there's the option of glasses that are specifically designed to block out blue light. Research into the effectiveness of these glasses, though, is ongoing. "The use of amber-tinted spectacle lenses during the use of electronic devices immediately before bedtime has shown promise as a strategy to reduce their altering effects," according to The American Optometric Association's Infant & Children’s Vision Resources, "but such filters require more investigation before this practice can be advocated." Still, for parents who want their children to browse and still make it to bed on time, a pair of these blue light glasses for kids might be worth a shot.

1. Felix Gray Faraday $95 Felix Gray See On Felix Gray Available in both prescription and non-prescription lenses, glasses from Felix Gray use a proprietary lens to filter out blue light. There's even a line of sleep glasses for kids designed to filter out the blue light that messes with melatonin secretion. In other words? Your kids can play on their tablets into the nighttime hours and still conk out when it's bedtime — well, hopefully.

2. Foster Grant Blue Light e.Glasses Kid's Elena Purple $20 Foster Grant See On Foster Grant The sunglasses brand also designs eyewear specifically for blocking blue light. Made without any magnification, this Foster Grant line of digital glasses for kids reduces glare, improves contrast, and blocks some potentially harmful blue light.

3. Jonas Paul Blue Light Tech Lenses $72 Jonas Paul See On Jonas Paul The lenses in these glasses help block 38 percent of light in the blue-light wavelength range, and they also protect against UV radiation transmission. Plus, the hinges are bendable and built to withstand active kids.

4. DefenderShield Kids Blue Light Blocking Glasses $30 DefenderShield See On Defender Shield The raddest of the pack, these glasses may filter up to 99 percent of blue light. It looks like the orange lenses can block out a significant portion of the potentially damaging light, in addition to being super eye-catching and fun for kids to wear.