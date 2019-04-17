Chances are that by now you know someone or have yourself tried a CBD-infused product. They're everywhere. These products purportedly do everything from ease the pain of joint and muscular strain to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. It's sold in tinctures, edibles, and even in CBD-infused teas and sodas. Now, these companies are marketing to a new group that is a little unexpected — dogs. Since dogs have many similar ailments as their human counterparts, it makes sense that if CBD is safe for them to consume, you'd give your dog CBD-infused dog treats that might help them feel better.

But what is CBD oil anyway, and is it even safe for dogs? That's an important question. Peter Grinspoon, a contributing editor of Harvard Health Publishing wrote that cannabidiol, aka CBD oil, "is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis (marijuana)." It is not the chemical compound that gets you "high" — that's THC. He noted that CBD in its pure form is considered safe, and that there are several promising studies as to its efficacy for treatment in seizures and pain relief. Recently, there have been a few studies that point to similar benefits for dogs, noted the clinicians at Preventive Vet. Unfortunately, the market is largely unregulated, so it requires some due diligence on the point of owners to make sure that their CBD-infused dog treats are on the up and up. But for those of us with arthritic and anxious dogs, it's well worth the time and effort.

So if you're interested in finding a solution that works for whatever's bothering your sweet pup, these CBD-infused treats might be the answer.

1. Medterra Beef Flavored CBD Drops Medterra Pets Chicken or Beef CBD Drops $20 Medterra SEE ON MEDTERRA Medterra is one of the CBD manufacturers that has been in the game the longest. Their products are, by their account, 100 percent THC-free, and as pure as you can possibly get. These drops will thrill your dog while also chilling them out. Tinctures work faster than traditional edibles, so there isn't the long lag period between consumption and relief. My own dog takes a pain relief tincture, and I'm always taken aback by how quickly it works.

2. ElleVet Chews ElleVet Mobility Chews $80 ElleVet SEE ON ELLEVET ElleVet was one of the participants in the study that showed promise for CBD use in dogs with mobility and pain issues. It's on the top shelf of CBD-infused dog treats. As per ElleVet, "The cannabinoids found in hemp stimulates these receptors and can signal the body to build more cannabinoid receptors. This is why the ElleVet product may work better and better over time, as your dog's body builds more receptors and promotes better results."

3. Honest Paws CBD Treats Honest Paws Calming Treats $30 $22 Honest Paws SEE ON HONEST PAWS Honest Paws has been working hard at natural healing for animals for a long time. They are extremely particular about the safety and efficacy of their products, as well as labeling their allergens and potential interactions. It's made with 100 percent full spectrum CBD oil, and flavored to tailor every dog's taste buds.

4. Treatibles Hard Pumpkin Treats Treatibles Hard Pumpkin Treats Treatibles SEE ON TREATIBLES The reviews on this one are pretty amazing. One reviewer, Jo Ann M., wrote, "I was worried that these would make my dog sleepy, but they don’t. They just take the edge off when he’s being a little too aggressive and help him calm down. This happens when it’s thundering or with fireworks. I live in Florida so we get a lot of thunder." My dog is incredibly thunder-scared. It would ease my mind so much if this could take the edge off.