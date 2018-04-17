Peeps, Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom! (You know, in case you somehow missed it while trying to keep up with your own kiddos.) Reports of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star giving birth started blowing up the internet on Thursday. However, it wasn't until Monday that Kardashian finally confirmed the big news herself — along with her baby girl's name — on social media. Drum roll please ... Koko has named her daughter True Thompson, Elle reported. This was yet another Kar-Jenner baby name no one saw coming. And honestly, these five conspiracy theories about True Thompson's name show that fans aren't impressed with Khloé Kardashian's choice.

For the record, yesterday's announcement marked the first time Kardashian has posted since the cheating allegations involving her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, surfaced. Thompson's and Kardashian's reps didn't immediately respond to Romper's request for comment. Reports of Thompson's alleged affairs made headlines just days before Kardashian went into labor. That's when a video — which purports to show Thompson allegedly kissing and then taking a woman back to his hotel room —emerged, according to the Daily Mail. Because of the circumstances leading up to the birth of her first child, many conspiracy theories have popped up concerning Khloé's baby name pick. Such as ...

1. Her Name Is The Answer To Tristan Thompson's Alleged Cheating

Some fans think the name "True" is confirmation that the cheating allegations about Thompson are legit. "True Thompson sounds like Khloé Kardashian got sick of answering questions about Tristan Thompson's cheating and just decided, 'My daughter's name is the answer. It's True,'" one Twitter user wrote. Another person tweeted, "True Thompson. No need to ask what khloe thinks about the rumours then."

2. It's A Projection Of What She Hopes For Her Daughter's Future

Following Kardashian's announcement on Monday that she named her baby True Thompson, many fans pointed out the moniker might actually be a jab at Thompson — because he allegedly didn't stay true to her. The line of thinking seems to be that the juxtaposition was intentional. Maybe Koko is sending a message that her baby girl will be faithful to herself and to loved ones? Unlike her father, allegedly.

3. She Was Inspired By Nickelodeon For Her Daughter's Name

Plenty of Kardashian fans pointed out that another famous True existed before True Thompson. Remember the series, True Jackson VP, starring Keke Palmer on Nickelodeon? To be fair, True Jackson was pretty amazing. So if Kardashian really did have this show in mind, then I'm all for it.

4. She Was Following Kar-Jenner Affinity For Non-Traditional Names

It's no secret the Kar-Jenners have opted for non-traditional names for their children. Some of the more interesting choices include: Kim Kardashian's kids, North West, Saint West, and Chicago West; Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi Webster; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and now Khloé's baby, True Thompson. In comparison, Kourtney Kardashian's kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — have relatively "normal" names.

5. She Had Always Planned On Using Alliteration

Kardashian had previously tweeted that she was planning on having the baby's name start with "T but a K is an option as well," E! Online reported. And it made sense, since the baby's parents' names begin with these letters. But let's get real for a moment, alliteration is where it's at. All of the Kardashian clan has double alliteration going on, and so does Tristan Thompson.

While these conspiracy theories are certainly entertaining, I'm not sure how much truth is behind them. Especially considering that Kris Jenner has already shed some light on the inspiration behind True's moniker, Us Weekly reported. “I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true.”

The fact that True is a family name that now spans three generations seems like good-enough inspiration for naming a baby. However, I do think fans are onto something with one of their theories; I have a feeling Kardashian did want to keep the alliteration going — Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian. It just has a nice ring to it. That True is a family name and fits with the alliteration pattern was just too perfect to pass up. Honestly, out of the three Kar-Jenner babies born in 2018, True Thompson is my favorite — regardless of the conspiracy theories floating around out there.

