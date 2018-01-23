5 Kids' TV Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix In February For When It's Too Cold To Go Outside & Play

Every month, Netflix embarks on a little bit of housecleaning: as one month ends and another begins. Some shows and movies vanish from the streaming service, only to be replaced by an influx of new options. It can be tough to say goodbye to some of the available series and films, but luckily there will be plenty to fill the void. As long as you know what kids' TV shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February, you and your children will never be without something to watch.

February might be the shortest month of the year, but Netflix has packed the schedule with enough possibilities to keep your little ones busy for all 28 days when it's far too cold to go outside. For example, The Emoji Movie will be ready for streaming starting on Feb. 8 for those who have yet to see the animated hit or if you simply want to relive the fun all over again. There will also be some Netflix originals exploding onto the scene, like Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia on Feb. 2.

Suffice to say, there will be all kinds of shows and films premiering on Netflix this February that parents and kids can all enjoy, and this list has every last one of them. Check out some of the highlights below and then scroll down further for the complete list.

Ella Enchanted (Feb. 1)

Hugh Dancy is a prince; Vivica A. Fox is a fairy godmother; a flashmob scene occurs. Talk about the gift that keeps on giving. Even if your kids aren't old enough to fully understand the plot, they'll love dancing around with the characters.

Luna Petunia: Return To Amazia (Feb. 2)

Netflix

This new Netflix original is for preschool kids, and was inspired by Cirque du Soleil. As it follows Luna Petuna's magical adventures, it's sure to be colorful and exciting enough to keep kids intrigued.

The Emoji Movie (Feb. 8)

Columbia Pictures

Life in Textopolis isn't always easy, but this film is sure to put a smile on your kid's face. They just may never look at your phone the same way ever again.

Greenhouse Academy (Feb. 14)

Ronen Akerman/Netflix

Greenhouse Academy returns for Season 2 after a first season that saw its two leads uncovering a mysterious plot at their boarding school. Fans are definitely going to want to see how it all turns out.

Dreamworks Dragons: Race To The Edge (Feb. 16)

Netflix

The Netflix continuation of How to Train Your Dragon will be back too, beginning its sixth season of drag-riding journeys.

And in case you're interested in everything debuting on Netflix in the next month, here's the entire list!

Also Coming To Netflix In February:

Feb. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Extract

Goodfellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation (Season 4)

Feb. 2

Altered Carbon (Season 1)

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop (Season 1)

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

On Body and Soul

Feb. 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Valor (Season 1)

Feb. 7

Imposters (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 1)

Feb. 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Feb. 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

When We First Met

Feb. 14

Love Per Square Foot

Feb. 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind (Season 1)

Feb. 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6)

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks! (Season 1)

Irreplaceable You

First Team: Juventus (Season 1)

Feb. 17

Blood Money

Feb. 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Feb. 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist

Feb. 20

Bates Motel (Season 5)

The Frankenstein Chronicles (Season 1 and Season 2)

Feb. 21

Forgotten

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Feb. 22

Atomic Puppet (Season 1)

Feb. 23

Marseille (Season 2)

Mute

Seven Seconds (Season 1)

Ugly Delicious (Season 1)

Feb. 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

Feb. 26

El Vato (Season 2)

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)

Winnie

Feb. 27

Derren Brown: The Push

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

With so many options on hand, you'll definitely be able to find something (or several somethings) to watch over the course of the month.

