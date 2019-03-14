With witches, werewolves, vampires, and just about any other monster you could think of, CW’s Legacies has taken its fans on a supernatural ride, and every episode comes with more excitement. Along with its mystical drama, the show introduced viewers to some potentially adorable romances and love triangles, leaving fans rooting for their favorite love stories. So, here are some compelling Legacies ships from Reddit to think about while you watch.

Sure, Malivore is on the brink of unleashing hell on Earth, but that doesn’t mean a supernatural teen can’t take a moment to find true love. Hope Mikaelson — a tribrid who’s a mix of witch, werewolf, and vampire — is not only at the center of the series, she’s also right smack in the middle of two love triangles. She’s in love with Landon, but both Rafael and Josie have admitted to having a crush on her. Considering Landon is connected to Malivore (his dad is from there), there may be a time where Hope is forced to end her relationship with him, leaving the field open for Josie and Rafael.

Legacies is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, and both of those shows left the world with beloved relationships like Delena (Damon and Elena) and Haylijah (Hayley and Elijah). It’s safe to say that Legacies fans will get a few epic ships of their own, but here’s who fans are rooting for so far:

Handon Giphy So this ship has been on fans radar since Hope and Landon met on The Originals. It took sometime for them to trust each other, but Hope and Landon finally seem to be on the same page, and their love for each other is heart melting. Reddit user p3ts01 thinks they make a perfect couple because of their history and chemistry. “I think Landon is Hope’s one epic love (that Hayley wanted her to have),” wrote the Redditor. “I think their inverted romance works and is played very well by the actors and most importantly let’s not forget about the looks they share."

Hosie Giphy Josie recently revealed to Hope that she’s always had a crush on her, and fans are totally digging the idea of them as a pair. “I love Hosie and I'm pleasantly surprised to see so much of it in the first season,” wrote Redditor missysisi. “Hope is a good friend to Josie (the same can't be said about Josie), Hope didn't reveal who was practicing dark magic with her to protect Josie, she also gave Josie a birthday gift even though Josie was ignoring her and she's also the only person besides Landon, Raf & Alaric who Hope opens up to iirc.”

Posie Giphy Early on in the season, fans found out that Josie and Penelope were in a relationship once upon a time. Some fans, like Reddit user gilingging, are still rooting for them to get back together, despite the drama Penelope has been causing between Lizzie and Josie. “When I look at the love interests of the main characters, I realized that P is best suited for Josie, how they create a great chemistry and how they have a very interesting storyline,” wrote the Redditor. “I want to see more of them -- their past, backgrounds, and their character developments and how their storyline would evolve along that. It's just both characters are really interesting and have huge potential. I just love them both.”

Rosie Giphy When the season first started, it looked like Josie and Rafael might become a thing, but it turns out that both of them are crushing on Hope. Redditor deadphlaarb thinks the two would make a perfect couple. “I actually ship Josie and Rafael,” wrote the Reddit user. “I think they’re cute together and Raf needs someone to calm him down and Josie needs someone a little adventurous.”