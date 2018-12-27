Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve has been a New Year's Eve staple since 1972. People tune into the special every NYE to watch all the celebrity musical performances, to laugh at the freezing cold tourists huddled in Times Square (sorry but true), and to watch the ball drop at midnight. But New Year’s Rockin' Eve isn't the only thing to watch on Dec. 31. So, here are five other New Year's Eve specials to watch this year.

But before I get into those, it seems unfair to leave Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve out of this list altogether, because the Ryan Seacrest-hosted special is featuring a ton of amazing musical artists this year. Performers who will take the stage during New Year’s Rockin' Eve include: Christina Aguilera (who is headlining), Ciara, Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Dan + Shay, Bastille, New Kids On The Block, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, and Post Malone, as noted on ABC's website.

That's a pretty sweet lineup — but if it doesn't impress you, perhaps you'd be more interested in one of 2019's other TV specials. Here are five other options for you this NYE.

1 NBC’s New Year’s Eve Hosted by Carson Daly along with Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones, NBC’s New Year’s Eve also has a killer lineup. As reported by Deadline, NBC's NYE special will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Urban, Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, Brett Young, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

2 Fox’s New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey If you want to ring in the new year with Steve Harvey, turn into Fox for Fox’s New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey. Harvey will be co-hosting with Maria Menounos, and musical performers include Sting, along with Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We, as per Fox's website. Additionally, there will be special appearances from a variety of celebs, including Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Strahan.

3 New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are hosting their own NYE special on CNN on Dec. 31. They will be counting down to midnight from Times Square for the 11th year in a row.

4 A Toast to 2018 Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are usually up early in the morning to host The Today Show — but they'll surely need to sleep in on Jan. 1 after they host A Toast to 2018 the night before on NBC. At 8 p.m., Kathie Lee and Hoda will host a two-hour special reflecting on the pop culture highlights of the past year, as per Variety. Celebrity guests will include Michael Bublé, Busy Philipps, Ellie Kemper, and Kenan Thompson.

5 Netflix New Year's Eve Countdown Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube If your child is too young to stay up till midnight (or, let's be honest — if you're too tired to stay up), Netflix has got you covered. The streaming platform has already dropped 14 kid-friendly New Year's Eve countdown specials, available for streaming at any time beginning Dec. 26. Yes, that means you can trick your little one into experiencing "midnight" six hours early. No matter what special you have on in the background come New Year's Eve, may you be far, far away from Times Square.